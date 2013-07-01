Haematology
4th Edition
An Illustrated Colour Text
ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOGY. The bone marrow. Red cells. Neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils and monocytes. Lymphocytes. The spleen. Haemostasis. THE HAEMATOLOGY PATIENT. History taking. Examining the patient. Laboratory haematology I - Blood and bone marrow. Laboratory haematology II - Coagulation and the acute phase response. ANAEMIA. Introduction and classification. Iron deficiency anaemia. Megaloblastic anaemia. Haemolytic anaemiaI - General features and inherited disorders. Haemolytic anaemia II - Acquired disorders. The thalassaemias. Sickle cell syndromes. Anaemia of chronic disorders. LEUKAEMIA. Introduction. Acute myeloid leukaemia. Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Chronic myeloid leukaemia. Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia. Other leukaemias. The myelodysplastic syndromes. Aplastic anaemia. Chemotherapy and related treatments. Stem cell transplantation. LYMPHOMA AND MYELOMA. Hodgkin's lymphoma. Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Myeloma. MYELOPROLIFERATIVE DISORDERS. Polycythaemia. Essential thrombocythaemia and myelofibrosis. HAEMOSTASIS AND THROMBOSIS. Thrombocytopenia. Disorders of platelet function and vascular purpuras. Haemophilia. Von Willebrand's disease and other inherited coagulation disorders. Acquired disorders of coagulation. Thrombophilia. anticoagulation and thrombolytic therapy. BLOOD TRANSFUSION. Blood groups and blood testing. clinical practice. SPECIAL SITUATIONS. The immunosuppressed patient. Pregnancy. Paediatric haematology. Systemic disease. The developing world. Palliative Care. RECENT ADVANCES IN HAEMATOLOGY. Molecular biology. Potential advances in treatment. PRATCIAL PROCEDURES. Venepuncture and venous access. Bone marrow aspiration and trephine biopsy.
2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Internal Medicine category!
This textbook on haematology in the Illustrated Colour Text series is suitable for medical students, junior doctors and others needing a concise and practical introduction to the subject.
- Concise and manageable coverage of the major blood diseases and their treatment.
- Does not overload the reader with science, unlike some competing books.
- Focus is on the haematology patient and on the practical aspects of the subject.
- Makes use of the attractive features of the ICT series - double page spreads, lots of colour illustrations, summary boxes.
- 133
- English
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- 1st July 2013
- Churchill Livingstone
- 9780702051395
- 9780702056888
- 9780702054150
Martin Howard Author
Consultant Haematologist, York Health Services NHS Trust; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Hull York Medical School, York, UK
Peter Hamilton Author
Consultant Haematologist, Department of Haematology, Royal Victoria Infirmary, University of Newcastle, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK