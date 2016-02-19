Hadrons and Their Interactions: Current and Field Algebra, Soft Pions, Supermultiplets, and Related Topics focuses on formulas, principles, and interactions involved in the study of physics. The compilation contains the papers presented at the ""Ettore Majorana,"" held in Erice on July 1-14, 1967. Divided into three parts with 22 chapters, the compilation focuses first on lectures on soft pions; the method of phenomenological lagrangians and algebra of fields; and radiative corrections to beta decay and the structure of hadrons. The second part focuses on seminars. The areas covered include a review of coherent production in strong interactions; spontaneous breakdown and the weak interaction angle; and the symmetries of the S-matrix. The concluding part also focuses on lectures, including lectures on the present status of the fundamental interactions; a pedagogical exercise in binning and resolution; and the pomeranchuk affair and twisting trajectories. The compilation is a valuable source of data for readers and physicists wanting to explore the interactions of hadrons.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Opening Ceremony

Lectures

Soft Pions

1. The Reduction Formula

2. The Weak Interactions: First Principles

3. The Goldberger-Treiman Relation and a First Glance at PCAC

4. A Hard Look at PCAC

5. The Gradient-Coupling Model

6. Adler's Rule for the Emission of One Soft Pion

7. Current Commutators

8. The Weinberg-Tomozawa Formula and the Adler-Weisberger Relation

9. Pion-Pion Scattering Ala Weinberg

10. Kaon Decays

Appendix 1. Notational Conventions

Appendix 2. No-renormalization Theorem

Appendix 3. Threshold S-Matrix and Threshold Scattering Lengths

Bibliography

Discussion 1

Discussion 2

Discussion 3

Discussion 4

The Method of Phenomenological Lagrangians and that of the Algebra of Fields

1. Introduction

2. The Method of Phenomenological Lagrangians

3. The Algebra of Fields

References

Discussion 1

Discussion 2

Discussion 3

Discussion 4

Breaking Chiral SU(3) X SU(3)

I. Introduction

II. Chiral SU(3) X SU(3)

III. The Mass Formula and its Interpretation

IV. The Next Approximation

V. A Sum Rule for Scalar and Pseudoscalar Mesons

VI. Spectral Functions for Vector and Axial Mesons

References

Discussion 1

Discussion 2

Discussion 3

Discussion 4

Radiative Corrections to Beta Decay and the Structure of Hadrons

1. Introduction

2. Radiative Corrections to the Beta Decay of Point-like Particles

3. Ultraviolet Divergence in the Correlations to Beta Decays of Real Hadrons

4. A Sum Rule

5. The Sub Model

Appendix A — The Fierz Transformation

References

Discussion 1

Discussion 2

Recent Work on Representation of Current Algebra

I. Introduction—Formulation of the Program

II. Mathematical Preliminaries

III. The Single Charge-Bearing-Quark Model

IV. The (l/µ) Expansion

V. Further Possibilities—Conclusions

Discussion 1

Discussion 2

Discussion 3

Discussion 4

Meson Resonances

1. Introduction

2. Experimental Problems

3. Classification

4. Pseudoscalar Nonet

5. Vectornonet

6. The 2+ Nonet

7. The Quark Model and Candidates for other Nonets

8. High Mass Pion Resonances

9. Other Particles

10. Conclusion

References

Discussion 1

Discussion 2

Discussion 3

Discussion 4

The Infrared Radiative Corrections for Colliding Beam (Electrons and Positrons) Experiments

I. The Administration of Infrared Radiative Corrections

II. Details of the Classical Model and other Applications

References

Discussion 1

Discussion 2

Seminars

A Review of Coherent Production in Strong Interactions

Spontaneous Breakdown and the Weak Interaction Angle

Discussion

All Possible Symmetries of the S Matrix

Discussion

Neutrino Physics

Empirical Mass Formula for Mesons and Baryons

Discussion

Recent Experimental Investigations of Electromagnetic Interactions at DESY

Discussion

Low Mass Structure in the (Kππ) System

A Pedagogical Exercise in Binning and Resolution

The Pomeranchuk Affair and Twisting Trajectories

A Brief Review of the Nimrod Experimental Program

Discussion

Photoproduction of Pairs at High Energies

Classification of Particle Multiplets

Discussion

Closing Lecture

Present Status of the Fundamental Interactions

Closing Ceremony

Participants

