Hadrons and Their Interactions
1st Edition
Current and Field Algebra, Soft Pions, Supermultiplets, and Related Topics
Hadrons and Their Interactions: Current and Field Algebra, Soft Pions, Supermultiplets, and Related Topics focuses on formulas, principles, and interactions involved in the study of physics. The compilation contains the papers presented at the ""Ettore Majorana,"" held in Erice on July 1-14, 1967. Divided into three parts with 22 chapters, the compilation focuses first on lectures on soft pions; the method of phenomenological lagrangians and algebra of fields; and radiative corrections to beta decay and the structure of hadrons. The second part focuses on seminars. The areas covered include a review of coherent production in strong interactions; spontaneous breakdown and the weak interaction angle; and the symmetries of the S-matrix. The concluding part also focuses on lectures, including lectures on the present status of the fundamental interactions; a pedagogical exercise in binning and resolution; and the pomeranchuk affair and twisting trajectories. The compilation is a valuable source of data for readers and physicists wanting to explore the interactions of hadrons.
Contributors
Foreword
Opening Ceremony
Lectures
Soft Pions
1. The Reduction Formula
2. The Weak Interactions: First Principles
3. The Goldberger-Treiman Relation and a First Glance at PCAC
4. A Hard Look at PCAC
5. The Gradient-Coupling Model
6. Adler's Rule for the Emission of One Soft Pion
7. Current Commutators
8. The Weinberg-Tomozawa Formula and the Adler-Weisberger Relation
9. Pion-Pion Scattering Ala Weinberg
10. Kaon Decays
Appendix 1. Notational Conventions
Appendix 2. No-renormalization Theorem
Appendix 3. Threshold S-Matrix and Threshold Scattering Lengths
Bibliography
Discussion 1
Discussion 2
Discussion 3
Discussion 4
The Method of Phenomenological Lagrangians and that of the Algebra of Fields
1. Introduction
2. The Method of Phenomenological Lagrangians
3. The Algebra of Fields
References
Discussion 1
Discussion 2
Discussion 3
Discussion 4
Breaking Chiral SU(3) X SU(3)
I. Introduction
II. Chiral SU(3) X SU(3)
III. The Mass Formula and its Interpretation
IV. The Next Approximation
V. A Sum Rule for Scalar and Pseudoscalar Mesons
VI. Spectral Functions for Vector and Axial Mesons
References
Discussion 1
Discussion 2
Discussion 3
Discussion 4
Radiative Corrections to Beta Decay and the Structure of Hadrons
1. Introduction
2. Radiative Corrections to the Beta Decay of Point-like Particles
3. Ultraviolet Divergence in the Correlations to Beta Decays of Real Hadrons
4. A Sum Rule
5. The Sub Model
Appendix A — The Fierz Transformation
References
Discussion 1
Discussion 2
Recent Work on Representation of Current Algebra
I. Introduction—Formulation of the Program
II. Mathematical Preliminaries
III. The Single Charge-Bearing-Quark Model
IV. The (l/µ) Expansion
V. Further Possibilities—Conclusions
Discussion 1
Discussion 2
Discussion 3
Discussion 4
Meson Resonances
1. Introduction
2. Experimental Problems
3. Classification
4. Pseudoscalar Nonet
5. Vectornonet
6. The 2+ Nonet
7. The Quark Model and Candidates for other Nonets
8. High Mass Pion Resonances
9. Other Particles
10. Conclusion
References
Discussion 1
Discussion 2
Discussion 3
Discussion 4
The Infrared Radiative Corrections for Colliding Beam (Electrons and Positrons) Experiments
I. The Administration of Infrared Radiative Corrections
II. Details of the Classical Model and other Applications
References
Discussion 1
Discussion 2
Seminars
A Review of Coherent Production in Strong Interactions
Spontaneous Breakdown and the Weak Interaction Angle
Discussion
All Possible Symmetries of the S Matrix
Discussion
Neutrino Physics
Empirical Mass Formula for Mesons and Baryons
Discussion
Recent Experimental Investigations of Electromagnetic Interactions at DESY
Discussion
Low Mass Structure in the (Kππ) System
A Pedagogical Exercise in Binning and Resolution
The Pomeranchuk Affair and Twisting Trajectories
A Brief Review of the Nimrod Experimental Program
Discussion
Photoproduction of Pairs at High Energies
Classification of Particle Multiplets
Discussion
Closing Lecture
Present Status of the Fundamental Interactions
Closing Ceremony
Participants
