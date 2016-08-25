Hacker & Moore's Essentials of Obstetrics and Gynecology: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
The case in previous editions of this text, we have worked to include only the “essentials” of
obstetrics and gynecology, making difficult choices about the breadth and depth of the material presented.
Table of Contents
Contents
Part 1 Introduction
1 A Life-Course Perspective for Women’s
Health Care, 2
2 Clinical Approach to the Patient, 12
3 Female Reproductive Anatomy and
Embryology, 23
4 Female Reproductive Physiology, 37
part 2 Obstetrics
5 Endocrinology of Pregnancy and
Parturition, 52
6 Maternal Physiologic and Immunologic
Adaptation to Pregnancy, 61
7 Antepartum Care, 76
8 Normal Labor, Delivery, and Postpartum
Care, 96
9 Fetal Surveillance during Labor, 125
10 Obstetric Hemorrhage, 136
11 Uterine Contractility and Dystocia, 147
12 Obstetric Complications, 155
13 Multifetal Gestation and
Malpresentation, 170
14 Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy, 183
15 Rhesus Alloimmunization, 194
16 Common Medical and Surgical Conditions
Complicating Pregnancy, 201
17 Obstetric Procedures, 224
PART 3 Gynecology
18 Benign Conditions and Congenital
Anomalies of the Vulva and Vagina, 236
19 Benign Conditions and Congenital
Anomalies of the Uterine Corpus and
Cervix, 248
20 Benign Conditions and Congenital
Anomalies of the Ovaries and Fallopian
Tubes, 258
22 Infectious Diseases of the Female
Reproductive and Urinary Tract, 276
23 Pelvic Floor Disorders, 291
24 Ectopic Pregnancy, 304
25 Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, 314
26 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding, 322
27 Family Planning, 327
28 Sexuality and Female Sexual
Dysfunction, 336
29 Intimate Partner and Family Violence, Sexual
Assault, and Rape, 343
30 Breast Disease, 348
31 Gynecologic Procedures, 356
PART 4 R eproductive Endocrinology
and Infertility
32 Puberty and Disorders of Pubertal
Development, 370
33 Amenorrhea, Oligomenorrhea, and
Hyperandrogenic Disorders, 380
34 Infertility and Assisted Reproductive
Technologies, 395
35 Menopause and Perimenopause, 406
36 Menstrual Cycle–Influenced Disorders, 414
PART 5 Gynecologic Oncology
37 Principles of Cancer Therapy, 420
38 Cervical Dysplasia and Cancer, 429
39 Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, and Peritoneal
Cancer, 440
40 Vulvar and Vaginal Cancer, 449
41 Uterine Corpus Cancer, 457
42 Gestational Trophoblastic Diseases, 465
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 25th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131247228
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131247037
About the Author
Neville Hacker
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Gynaecologic Oncology, Conjoint, University of New South Wales; Director, Gynecologic Cancer Center, Royal Hospital for Women, Sydney, Australia