Hacker & Moore's Essentials of Obstetrics and Gynecology: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247037, 9788131247228

Hacker & Moore's Essentials of Obstetrics and Gynecology: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Neville Hacker
eBook ISBN: 9788131247228
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247037
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th August 2016
Page Count: 500
Description

The case in previous editions of this text, we have worked to include only the “essentials” of
obstetrics and gynecology, making difficult choices about the breadth and depth of the material presented.

Table of Contents

Contents

Part 1 Introduction

1 A Life-Course Perspective for Women’s

Health Care, 2

2 Clinical Approach to the Patient, 12

3 Female Reproductive Anatomy and

Embryology, 23

4 Female Reproductive Physiology, 37

part 2 Obstetrics

5 Endocrinology of Pregnancy and

Parturition, 52

6 Maternal Physiologic and Immunologic

Adaptation to Pregnancy, 61

7 Antepartum Care, 76

8 Normal Labor, Delivery, and Postpartum

Care, 96

9 Fetal Surveillance during Labor, 125

10 Obstetric Hemorrhage, 136

11 Uterine Contractility and Dystocia, 147

12 Obstetric Complications, 155

13 Multifetal Gestation and

Malpresentation, 170

14 Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy, 183

15 Rhesus Alloimmunization, 194

16 Common Medical and Surgical Conditions

Complicating Pregnancy, 201

17 Obstetric Procedures, 224

PART 3 Gynecology

18 Benign Conditions and Congenital

Anomalies of the Vulva and Vagina, 236

19 Benign Conditions and Congenital

Anomalies of the Uterine Corpus and

Cervix, 248

20 Benign Conditions and Congenital

Anomalies of the Ovaries and Fallopian

Tubes, 258

22 Infectious Diseases of the Female

Reproductive and Urinary Tract, 276

23 Pelvic Floor Disorders, 291

24 Ectopic Pregnancy, 304

25 Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, 314

26 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding, 322

27 Family Planning, 327

28 Sexuality and Female Sexual

Dysfunction, 336

29 Intimate Partner and Family Violence, Sexual

Assault, and Rape, 343

30 Breast Disease, 348

31 Gynecologic Procedures, 356

PART 4 R eproductive Endocrinology

and Infertility

32 Puberty and Disorders of Pubertal

Development, 370

33 Amenorrhea, Oligomenorrhea, and

Hyperandrogenic Disorders, 380

34 Infertility and Assisted Reproductive

Technologies, 395

35 Menopause and Perimenopause, 406

36 Menstrual Cycle–Influenced Disorders, 414

PART 5 Gynecologic Oncology

37 Principles of Cancer Therapy, 420

38 Cervical Dysplasia and Cancer, 429

39 Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, and Peritoneal

Cancer, 440

40 Vulvar and Vaginal Cancer, 449

41 Uterine Corpus Cancer, 457

42 Gestational Trophoblastic Diseases, 465

About the Author

Neville Hacker

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Gynaecologic Oncology, Conjoint, University of New South Wales; Director, Gynecologic Cancer Center, Royal Hospital for Women, Sydney, Australia

