Hack Proofing Your Network

Table of Contents



Foreword v 1.5

Foreword v 1.0

Chapter 1 How To Hack

Introduction

What We Mean by “Hack”

Why Hack?

Knowing What To Expect in the Rest of This Book

Understanding the Current Legal Climate

Summary

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 2 The Laws of Security

Introduction

Knowing the Laws of Security

Client-Side Security Doesn’t Work

You Cannot Securely Exchange Encryption Keys without a Shared Piece of Information

Malicious Code Cannot Be 100 Percent Protected against

Any Malicious Code Can Be Completely Morphed to Bypass Signature Detection

Firewalls Cannot Protect You 100 Percent from Attack

Social Engineering

Attacking Exposed Servers

Attacking the Firewall Directly

Client-Side Holes

Any IDS Can Be Evaded

Secret Cryptographic Algorithms Are Not Secure

If a Key Is Not Required,You Do Not Have Encryption—You Have Encoding

Passwords Cannot Be Securely Stored on the Client Unless There Is Another Password to Protect Them

In Order for a System to Begin to Be Considered Secure, It Must Undergo an Independent Security Audit

Security through Obscurity Does Not Work

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 3 Classes of Attack

Introduction

Identifying and Understanding the Classes of Attack

Denial of Service

Information Leakage

Regular File Access

Misinformation

Special File/Database Access

Remote Arbitrary Code Execution

Elevation of Privileges

Identifying Methods of Testing for Vulnerabilities

Proof of Concept

Standard Research Techniques

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 4 Methodology

Introduction

Understanding Vulnerability Research Methodologies

Source Code Research

Binary Research

The Importance of Source Code Reviews

Searching Error-Prone Functions

Reverse Engineering Techniques

Disassemblers, Decompilers, and Debuggers

Black Box Testing

Chips

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 5 Diffing

Introduction

What Is Diffing?

Why Diff?

Looking to the Source Code

Exploring Diff Tools

Using File-Comparison Tools

Working with Hex Editors

Utilizing File System Monitoring Tools

Finding Other Tools

Troubleshooting

Problems with Checksums and Hashes

Problems with Compression and Encryption

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 6 Cryptography

Introduction

Understanding Cryptography Concepts

History

Encryption Key Types

Learning about Standard Cryptographic Algorithms

Understanding Symmetric Algorithms

Understanding Asymmetric Algorithms

Understanding Brute Force

Brute Force Basics

Using Brute Force to Obtain Passwords

Knowing When Real Algorithms Are Being Used Improperly

Bad Key Exchanges

Hashing Pieces Separately

Using a Short Password to Generate a Long Key

Improperly Stored Private or Secret Keys

Understanding Amateur Cryptography Attempts

Classifying the Ciphertext

Monoalphabetic Ciphers

Other Ways to Hide Information

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 7 Unexpected Input

Introduction

Understanding Why Unexpected Data Is Dangerous

Finding Situations Involving Unexpected Data

Local Applications and Utilities

HTTP/HTML

Unexpected Data in SQL Queries

Application Authentication

Disguising the Obvious

Using Techniques to Find and Eliminate Vulnerabilities

Black-Box Testing

Use the Source

Untaint Data by Filtering It

Escaping Characters Is Not Always Enough

Perl

Cold Fusion/Cold Fusion Markup Language (CFML)

ASP

PHP

Protecting Your SQL Queries

Silently Removing versus Alerting on Bad Data

Invalid Input Function

Token Substitution

Utilizing the Available Safety Features in Your Programming Language

Perl

PHP

ColdFusion/ColdFusion Markup Language

ASP

MySQL

Using Tools to Handle Unexpected Data

Web Sleuth

CGIAudit

RATS

Flawfinder

Retina

Hailstorm

Pudding

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 8 Buffer Overflow

Introduction

Understanding the Stack

The Stack Dump

Oddities and the Stack

Understanding the Stack Frame

Introduction to the Stack Frame

Passing Arguments to a Function: A Sample Program

Stack Frames and Calling Syntaxes

Learning about Buffer Overflows

A Simple Uncontrolled Overflow: A Sample Program

Creating Your First Overflow

Creating a Program with an Exploitable Overflow

Performing the Exploit

Learning Advanced Overflow Techniques

Stack Based Function Pointer Overwrite

Heap Overflows

Advanced Payload Design

Using What You Already Have

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 9 Format Strings

Introduction

Understanding Format String Vulnerabilities

Why and Where Do Format String Vulnerabilities Exist?

How Can They Be Fixed?

How Format String Vulnerabilities Are Exploited

How Format String Exploits Work

What to Overwrite

Examining a Vulnerable Program

Testing with a Random Format String

Writing a Format String Exploit

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 10 Sniffing

Introduction

What Is Sniffing?

How Does It Work?

What to Sniff?

Obtaining Authentication Information

Capturing Other Network Traffic

Popular Sniffing Software

Ethereal

Network Associates Sniffer Pro

NT Network Monitor

WildPackets

TCPDump

dsniff

Ettercap

Esniff.c

Sniffit

Carnivore

Additional Resources

Advanced Sniffing Techniques

Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) Attacks

Cracking

Switch Tricks

Routing Games

Exploring Operating System APIs

Linux

BSD

libpcap

Windows

Taking Protective Measures

Providing Encryption

Secure Sockets Layers (SSL)

PGP and S/MIME

Switching

Employing Detection Techniques

Local Detection

Network Detection

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 11 Session Hijacking

Introduction

Understanding Session Hijacking

TCP Session Hijacking

TCP Session Hijacking with Packet Blocking

UDP Hijacking

Examining the Available Tools

Juggernaut

Hunt

Ettercap

SMBRelay

Storm Watchers

Playing MITM for Encrypted Communications

Man-in-the-Middle Attacks

Dsniff

Other Hijacking

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 12 Spoofing: Attacks on Trusted Identity

Introduction

What It Means to Spoof

Spoofing Is Identity Forgery

Spoofing Is an Active Attack against Identity Checking Procedures

Spoofing Is Possible at All Layers of Communication

Spoofing Is Always Intentional

Spoofing Is Not the Same Thing as Betrayal

Spoofing Is Not Necessarily Malicious

Spoofing Is Nothing New

Background Theory

The Importance of Identity

The Evolution of Trust

Asymmetric Signatures between Human Beings

Establishing Identity within Computer Networks

Return to Sender

In the Beginning,There Was… a Transmission

Capability Challenges

Configuration Methodologies: Building a Trusted Capability Index

Desktop Spoofs

The Plague of Auto-Updating Applications

Impacts of Spoofs

Subtle Spoofs and Economic Sabotage

Down and Dirty: Engineering Spoofing Systems

Spitting into the Wind: Building a Skeleton Router in Userspace

Bring Out the Halon: Spoofing Connectivity Through Asymmetric Firewalls

Summary

Solution Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 13 Tunneling

Introduction

Strategic Constraints of Tunnel Design

Privacy: “Where Is My Traffic Going?”

Routability: “Where Can This Go Through?”

Deployability: “How Painful Is This to Get Up and Running?”

Flexibility: “What Can We Use This for,Anyway?”

Quality: “How Painful Will This System Be to Maintain?”

Designing End-to-End Tunneling Systems

Drilling Tunnels Using SSH

Open Sesame: Authentication

Basic Access: Authentication by Password

Transparent Access: Authentication by Private Key

Command Forwarding: Direct Execution for Scripts and Pipes

Port Forwarding: Accessing Resources on Remote Networks

Local Port Forwards

Dynamic Port Forwards

Remote Port Forwards

When in Rome:Traversing the Recalcitrant Network

Crossing the Bridge: Accessing Proxies through ProxyCommands

No Habla HTTP? Permuting thy Traffic

Show Your Badge: Restricted Bastion Authentication

Bringing the Mountain: Exporting SSHD Access

Echoes in a Foreign Tongue: Cross-Connecting Mutually Firewalled Hosts

Not In Denver, Not Dead: Now What?

Standard File Transfer over SSH

Incremental File Transfer over SSH

CD Burning over SSH

Acoustic Tubing: Audio Distribution over TCP and SSH

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 14 Hardware Hacking

Introduction

Understanding Hardware Hacking

Opening the Device: Housing and Mechanical Attacks

Types of Tamper Mechanisms

External Interfaces

Protocol Analysis

Electromagnetic Interference and Electrostatic Discharge

Analyzing the Product Internals: Electrical Circuit Attacks

Reverse-engineering the Device

Basic Techniques: Common Attacks

Advanced Techniques: Epoxy Removal and IC Delidding

Cryptanalysis and Obfuscation Methods

What Tools Do I Need?

Starter Kit

Advanced Kit

Example: Hacking the iButton Authentication Token

Experimenting with the Device

Reverse-engineering the “Random” Response

Example: Hacking the NetStructure 7110 E-commerce Accelerator

Opening the Device

Retrieving the Filesystem

Reverse-engineering the Password Generator

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 15 Viruses, Trojan Horses, and Worms

Introduction

How Do Viruses,Trojans Horses, and Worms Differ?

Viruses

Worms

Macro Virus

Trojan Horses

Hoaxes

Anatomy of a Virus

Propagation

Payload

Other Tricks of the Trade

Dealing with Cross-platform Issues

Java

Macro Viruses

Recompilation

Shockwave Flash

Proof that We Need to Worry

The Morris Worm

ADMw0rm

Melissa and I Love You

Sadmind Worm

Code Red Worms

Nimda Worm

Creating Your Own Malware

New Delivery Methods

Faster Propagation Methods

Other Thoughts on Creating New Malware

How to Secure Against Malicious Software

Anti-Virus Software

Updates and Patches

Web Browser Security

Anti-Virus Research

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 16 IDS Evasion

Introduction

Understanding How Signature-Based IDSs Work

Judging False Positives and Negatives

Alert Flooding

Using Packet Level Evasion

IP Options

IP Fragmentation

TCP Header

TCP Synchronization

Using Fragrouter and Congestant

Countermeasures

Using Application Protocol Level Evasion

Security as an Afterthought

Evading a Match

Web Attack Techniques

Countermeasures

Using Code Morphing Evasion

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 17 Automated Security Review and Attack Tools

Introduction

Learning about Automated Tools

Exploring the Commercial Tools

Exploring the Free Tools

Using Automated Tools for Penetration Testing

Testing with the Commercial Tools

Testing the Free Tools

Knowing When Tools Are Not Enough

The New Face of Vulnerability Testing

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 18 Reporting Security Problems

Introduction

Understanding Why Security Problems Need to Be Reported

Full Disclosure

Determining When and to Whom to Report the Problem

Whom to Report Security Problems to?

Deciding How Much Detail to Publish

Publishing Exploit Code

Problems

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Index



