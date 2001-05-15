Hack Proofing Your E-commerce Web Site
1st Edition
The Only Way to Stop a Hacker is to Think Like One
Description
From the authors of the bestselling Hack Proofing Your Network! Yahoo!, E-Bay, Amazon. Three of the most popular, well-established, and lavishly funded Web sites in existence, yet hackers managed to penetrate their security systems and cripple these and many other Web giants for almost 24 hours. E-Commerce giants, previously thought to be impenetrable are now being exposed as incredibly vulnerable. This book will give e-commerce architects and engineers insight into the tools and techniques used by hackers to compromise their sites. The security of e-commerce sites is even more imperative than non-commerce sites, because the site has the added responsibility of maintaining the security of their customer's personal and financial information.
Hack Proofing Your E-Commerce Site will provide computer architects and engineers all of the information they need to design and implement security measures.
- Heightened media awareness of malicious attacks against "secure" sites guarantees a wide audience
- Uses forensics-based analysis to give the reader insight to the mind of a hacker. This understanding is crucial for security professionals to defend against attacks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2001
- Published:
- 15th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478104