Hack Proofing Your E-commerce Web Site - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781928994275, 9780080478104

Hack Proofing Your E-commerce Web Site

1st Edition

The Only Way to Stop a Hacker is to Think Like One

Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080478104
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 15th May 2001
Page Count: 528
Description

From the authors of the bestselling Hack Proofing Your Network! Yahoo!, E-Bay, Amazon. Three of the most popular, well-established, and lavishly funded Web sites in existence, yet hackers managed to penetrate their security systems and cripple these and many other Web giants for almost 24 hours. E-Commerce giants, previously thought to be impenetrable are now being exposed as incredibly vulnerable. This book will give e-commerce architects and engineers insight into the tools and techniques used by hackers to compromise their sites. The security of e-commerce sites is even more imperative than non-commerce sites, because the site has the added responsibility of maintaining the security of their customer's personal and financial information.

Hack Proofing Your E-Commerce Site will provide computer architects and engineers all of the information they need to design and implement security measures.

  • Heightened media awareness of malicious attacks against "secure" sites guarantees a wide audience
  • Uses forensics-based analysis to give the reader insight to the mind of a hacker. This understanding is crucial for security professionals to defend against attacks

About the Author

