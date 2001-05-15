Hack Proofing Your E-commerce Web Site

From the authors of the bestselling Hack Proofing Your Network! Yahoo!, E-Bay, Amazon. Three of the most popular, well-established, and lavishly funded Web sites in existence, yet hackers managed to penetrate their security systems and cripple these and many other Web giants for almost 24 hours. E-Commerce giants, previously thought to be impenetrable are now being exposed as incredibly vulnerable. This book will give e-commerce architects and engineers insight into the tools and techniques used by hackers to compromise their sites. The security of e-commerce sites is even more imperative than non-commerce sites, because the site has the added responsibility of maintaining the security of their customer's personal and financial information.

Hack Proofing Your E-Commerce Site will provide computer architects and engineers all of the information they need to design and implement security measures.