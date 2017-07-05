Gynecologic Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 25-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of the Female Pelvis, and is edited by Katherine Maturen. Articles will include: MR Imaging of Adnexal Mass Characterization; MR Imaging of Abnormal Placentation; MR Imaging of the Pelvic Floor; MR-Pathologic Correlation of Ovarian Neoplasms; MR Imaging of Benign Uterine Pathologies; MR Imaging for Gynecologic Brachytherapy; MR Imaging of Mullerian Fusion Anomalies; MR Imaging in Cervical Cancer; MR Imaging in Female Pelvic Emergencies; MR Imaging in Endometrial Cancer; MR Imaging of the Female Perineum; PET/MR in Gynecologic Oncology; MR Imaging of Vulvar and Vaginal Cancer; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 5th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532426
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323532419
About the Authors
Katherine Maturen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan Hospitals Ann Arbor, MI