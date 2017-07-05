Gynecologic Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323532419, 9780323532426

Gynecologic Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 25-3

1st Edition

Authors: Katherine Maturen
eBook ISBN: 9780323532426
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323532419
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th July 2017
Description

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of the Female Pelvis, and is edited by Katherine Maturen. Articles will include: MR Imaging of Adnexal Mass Characterization; MR Imaging of Abnormal Placentation; MR Imaging of the Pelvic Floor; MR-Pathologic Correlation of Ovarian Neoplasms; MR Imaging of Benign Uterine Pathologies; MR Imaging for Gynecologic Brachytherapy; MR Imaging of Mullerian Fusion Anomalies; MR Imaging in Cervical Cancer; MR Imaging in Female Pelvic Emergencies; MR Imaging in Endometrial Cancer; MR Imaging of the Female Perineum; PET/MR in Gynecologic Oncology; MR Imaging of Vulvar and Vaginal Cancer; and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Authors

Katherine Maturen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan Hospitals Ann Arbor, MI

