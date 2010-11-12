Gynaecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131239797

Gynaecology

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Robert Shaw David Luesley Ash Monga
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131239797
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 12th November 2010
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131239797

About the Author

Robert Shaw

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Nottingham University, Derby City General Hospital, Derby, UK Professor

David Luesley

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Gynaecological Oncology, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, City Hospital NHS Trust, Birmingham, UK Professor of Gynaecological Oncology

Ash Monga

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Gynaecologist, Subspecialist in Urogynaecology, The Princess Anne Hospital, Southampton University Hospitals Trust, Southampton, UK

