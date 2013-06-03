Guyton and Hall Textbook of Medical Physiology continues this bestselling title’s tradition as one of the world’s favourite physiology textbooks. The main aim of the South Asian Edition of Guyton & Hall Textbook of Medical Physiology is to meet the needs of undergraduate medical students and faculty in South Asia in alignment to the teaching methods in the subcontinent and also in terms of volume of content required. Presentation of the South Asian Edition is quite reflective of the way the lectures are being delivered in the classroom, both in terms of the breakup of topics and the basic level of detailing and explanations. The South Asian Edition incorporates several features aimed at aiding learning for students while retaining the flow and explanatory approach.