Guyton & Hall Textbook of Medical Physiology
1st Edition
A South Asian Edition
Description
Guyton and Hall Textbook of Medical Physiology continues this bestselling title’s tradition as one of the world’s favourite physiology textbooks. The main aim of the South Asian Edition of Guyton & Hall Textbook of Medical Physiology is to meet the needs of undergraduate medical students and faculty in South Asia in alignment to the teaching methods in the subcontinent and also in terms of volume of content required. Presentation of the South Asian Edition is quite reflective of the way the lectures are being delivered in the classroom, both in terms of the breakup of topics and the basic level of detailing and explanations. The South Asian Edition incorporates several features aimed at aiding learning for students while retaining the flow and explanatory approach.
Key Features
- Chapters have been rearranged and often split to work towards one chapter–one lecture model so that the text is linked to curriculum objectives which appeals to both students and faculty.
- Narrative length has been reduced while ensuring the original flow and explanation of concepts is not affected.
- Topics that are likely to be covered by other subjects and redundancies from the point of view of curriculum have been removed.
- Includes Learning Objectives and Glossary of Terms in the beginning of every chapter.
- Mobile App of physiology animations covering difficult and important concepts to enhance the learning process of students.
Table of Contents
SECTION I General Physiology
1 Functional Organization of the Human Body and Control of the “Internal Environment”
2 The Cell and Its Functions
3 Genetic Control of Protein Synthesis, Cell Function, and Cell Reproduction
4 Transport of Substances Through Cell Membranes
5 The Body Fluid Compartments
6 Intracellular and Extracellular Fluid Compartments and Edema
7 Resting Membrane Potential
SECTION II Nerve and Muscle Physiology
8 Stimulus and Excitability of Nerve
9 Action Potential of the Nerve
10 Propagation of the Nerve Impulse
11 Peripheral Nerve Damage
12 Neuromuscular Transmission
13 Excitation – Contraction Coupling
14 Molecular Basis of Skeletal Muscle Contraction
15 Chemical Changes During Skeletal Muscle Contraction
16 Characteristics of Skeletal Muscle Contraction
17 Applied Skeletal Muscle Physiology
SECTION III Blood and Its Constituents
18 Introduction to Blood and Plasma Proteins
19 Red Blood Cells (Erythrocytes)
20 Erythropoiesis
21 Hemoglobin
22 Anemia and Polycythemia
23 Jaundice
24 White Blood Cells
25 Immunity and Allergy
26 Platelets
27 Blood Coagulation
28 Blood Group
SECTION IV Cardiovascular Physiology
29 Organization of the Cardiovascular System
30 Properties of Cardiac Muscle
31 Cardiac Action Potentials
32 Origin and Conduction of the Cardiac Impulse
33 Basis of the Electrocardiogram
34 Clinical Applications of the Electrocardiogram
35 Cardiac Cycle
36 Cardiac Output and Venous Return
37 Regulation of Cardiac Output
38 Hemodynamics
39 Microcirculation
40 The Lymphatic System
41 Vascular Distensibility of the Venous System
42 Determinants of Arterial Blood Pressure
43 Short-Term Regulation of Arterial Blood Pressure
44 Long-Term Regulation of Arterial Blood Pressure
45 Regional Circulation: An Overview
46 Coronary Circulation
47 Cerebral Circulation
48 Splanchnic Circulation
49 Fetal and Neonatal Circulation
50 Valvular Heart Disease
51 Cardiac Failure
52 Circulatory Shock
SECTION V Respiratory Physiology
53 Organization of the Respiratory System
54 Mechanics of Breathing
55 Lung Volumes and Capacities
56 Ventilation
57 Pulmonary Circulation
58 Diffusion of Gases
59 Oxygen Transport
60 Carbon Dioxide Transport
61 Chemical Regulation of Respiration
62 Neural Regulation of Respiration
63 Respiration in Unusual Environments
64 Applied Respiratory Physiology
SECTION VI Gastrointestinal Physiology
65 Organization of the Gastrointestinal System
66 Salivary Glands and Secretion
67 Gastric Secretions
68 Exocrine Pancreas
69 Functions of the Liver
70 Digestion and Absorption of Carbohydrates
71 Digestion and Absorption of Proteins
72 Digestion and Absorption of Fats
73 Functions of the Large Intestine
74 Gastrointestinal Motility
75 Physiology of Gastrointestinal Diseases
SECTION VII Renal Physiology
76 Functional Anatomy of the Kidney
77 Urine Formation by the Kidneys: Renal Blood Flow, Glomerular Filtration, and Their Control
78 Tubular Function
79 Concentration and Dilution of Urine
80 Control of Extracellular Fluid Osmolarity and Sodium Concentration
81 Renal Regulation of Potassium, Calcium, Phosphate, and Magnesium
82 Acid – Base Regulation
83 Micturition
84 Applied Physiology of the Renal System
SECTION VIII The Endocrine System
85 Organization of the Endocrine System
86 Hormone – Receptor Interactions
87 Anterior Pituitary Gland and Hypothalamus
88 Posterior Pituitary Gland
89 Thyroid Gland
90 Calcium Homeostasis
91 Adrenal Cortex
92 Adrenal Medulla
93 Endocrine Pancreas and Glucose Homeostasis
SECTION IX Reproductive Physiology
94 Physiologic Anatomy of the Male Sexual Organs and Spermatogenesis
95 Testosterone and Other Male Sex Hormones
96 Female Physiology Before Pregnancy and Female Hormones
97 The Sexual Act and Fertilization
98 Physiology of Pregnancy
99 Parturition and Lactation
SECTION X Central Nervous System
100 Organization of the Central Nervous System
PART I Sensory System
101 Synapses
102 Sensory Receptors
103 Somatic Sensory Pathways
104 Pain and Temperature
105 Somatosensory Cortex
PART II Special Senses
106 Taste and Smell
107 Hearing
108 Optics of Vision
109 The Retina
110 Visual Pathways and Central Processing
PART III Motor System
111 Introduction to the Motor System: Spinal Cord
112 Cortical and Brain Stem Control of Motor Function: The Pyramidal Tract
113 Muscle Spindle
114 Motor Reflexes
115 Regulation of Tone and Posture
116 Cerebellum
117 Vestibular Apparatus
118 Basal Ganglia
PART IV Other Functions and Activities of the Brain
119 The Autonomic Nervous System
120 Functions of the Hypothalamus
121 Cerebrospinal Fluid
122 Electroencephalography and Epilepsy
123 Sleep
124 The Limbic System and Behavior
125 Learning and Memory
126 Cortical Function, Cerebral Lateralization, and Speech
SECTION XI Miscellaneous Topics
127 Components of Energy Expenditure
128 Body Temperature Regulation and Cutaneous Circulation
APPENDIX Use of Clearance Methods to Quantify Kidney Function
Details
- No. of pages:
- 924
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 3rd June 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131236307
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131230190
About the Author
Mario Vaz
Affiliations and Expertise
Head Health & Humanities Division St. John's Research Institute Professor of Physiology St. John's Medical College Bangalore - 560 034, INDIA
Tony Raj
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Dean St. John's Research Institute Professor of Physiology St. John's Medical College Bangalore - 560 034, INDIA
Kurpad Anura
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Division of Nutrition Professor of Physiology St. John's Medical College Bangalore - 560 034, INDIA