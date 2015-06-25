Guyton & Hall Physiology Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131243091

Guyton & Hall Physiology Review

1st Edition

Authors: John Hall
Paperback ISBN: 9788131243091
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th June 2015
Table of Contents

Unit I - Introduction to Physiology: The Cell and General Physiology

Unit II - Membrane Physiology, Nerve, and Muscle

Unit III - The Heart

Unit IV - The Circulation

Unit V - The Body Fluids and Kidneys

Unit VI - Blood Cells, Immunity, and Blood Coagulation

Unit VII - Respiration

Unit VIII - Aviation, Space, and Deep-Sea Diving Physiology

Unit IX - The Nervous System: A. General Principles and Sensory Physiology

Unit X - The Nervous System: B. The Special Senses

Unit XI - The Nervous System: C. Motor and Integrative Neurophysiology

Unit XII - Gastrointestinal Physiology

Unit XIII - Metabolism and Temperature Regulation

Unit XIV - Endocrinology and Reproduction

Unit XV - Sports Physiology

About the Author

John Hall

