Gulf Pump Guides: Progressing Cavity Pumps, Downhole Pumps and Mudmotors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780976511311, 9780127999715

Gulf Pump Guides: Progressing Cavity Pumps, Downhole Pumps and Mudmotors

1st Edition

Authors: Lev Nelik Jim Brennan
eBook ISBN: 9780127999715
Paperback ISBN: 9780976511311
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st May 2005
Page Count: 214
Description

Written by one of the world’s foremost authorities on pumps, this first volume in Gulf Publishing Company’s Gulf Pump Guides series covers the design, application and troubleshooting for progressing cavity pumps, downhole pumps and mudmotors. There is no other volume offering a more comprehensive, easy-to-understand and hands-on coverage of these types of pumps. As they become more and more widely used in the petrochemical industry and other industries, knowledge of their design and application will become increasingly more important for the engineer.

Table of Contents


About the Authors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Nomenclature and Abbreviations

Introduction

Chapter 1 Benefits of Progressing Cavity Pumps

Chapter 2 Three Main Types of Progressing Cavity Machines: PCPs, DHPs, and DHMs

Chapter 3 Operating Principles of Hydraulic Sections (Rotor/Stator Pairs)

Chapter 4 Geometry

Cavity/Displacement

Profile Generation

Single-Lobe (Special Case, Nr = 1, Ns = 2)

Rotor-to-Stator Fit (Clearance versus Interference)

Multilobe Case: Fit Calculations

Single-Lobe (Special Case, Nr = 1, Ns = 2): Fit Calculations

Core Sizing for Stator Production

Performance: Operating Characteristics

How to Obtain Performance Characteristics for a Given Design, versus Designing a Unit for the Specified Desired Performance

Examples

Example 1: Performance Estimate from the Given Measured Geometry

Example 2: What Happens if a Mismatched Rotor-Stator Pair is Combined?

Multilobe versus Single-Lobe Geometry: More Performance?

Chapter 5 Design-Related Considerations

Key Design Parameters

Important Ratios

Variation of Ratios and Their Effect on Performance and Life

Power Transmission Methods

Chapter 6 Application Guidelines

Abrasion

Temperature

Chemicals

Viscosity

Speed (rpm)

Pressure and Flow

Entrained Gas

Dry-Running

Chapter 7 Installation Examples

Installation Case 1: A PC Pump Maintains Foam Concentration

Installation Case 2: A Sludge Pumping Problem

Installation Case 3: A Food Application—Soya Milk Processing

Installation Case 4: A Sanitary Application at a Bakery

Installation Case 5: Effluent Treatment

Installation Case 6: A Storm Water Runoff Application

Installation Case 7: A Sludge Application

Installation Case 8: A Sludge Treatment Application

Installation Case 9: Reliability is Key at a Food Processing Plant

Installation Case 10: Sewage Treatment at an Airport

Installation Case 11: Offshore Supply Vessels for Drilling Mud

Installation Case 12: Main Feed Pump Plus Additives

Installation Case 13: Vertical Orientation

Chapter 8 Troubleshooting

Before You Begin Troubleshooting

Information Gathering

Flow Loss or Low Flow

Loss of Suction

Low Discharge Pressure

Excessive Noise or Vibration

Excessive Power Usage

Rapid Pump Wear

PC Components in Service

Chapter 9 Progressing Cavity Pump Selection and Sizing

Example 1: Pump Sizing

Example 2: Pump Sizing

Metallic Stators

Chapter 10 Progressing Cavity Pump Startups

Pipe and Valves

Foundation, Alignment, and Rotation

Lubrication

Startup Spares

Resources

Last-Minute Startup Thoughts

Rotary Pump Startup Checklist

Chapter 11 Progressing Cavity Pump Overhaul Guide

Conclusion

References

Index

