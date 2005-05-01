Gulf Pump Guides: Progressing Cavity Pumps, Downhole Pumps and Mudmotors
1st Edition
Authors: Lev Nelik Jim Brennan
eBook ISBN: 9780127999715
Paperback ISBN: 9780976511311
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st May 2005
Page Count: 214
Description
Written by one of the world’s foremost authorities on pumps, this first volume in Gulf Publishing Company’s Gulf Pump Guides series covers the design, application and troubleshooting for progressing cavity pumps, downhole pumps and mudmotors. There is no other volume offering a more comprehensive, easy-to-understand and hands-on coverage of these types of pumps. As they become more and more widely used in the petrochemical industry and other industries, knowledge of their design and application will become increasingly more important for the engineer.
Table of Contents
About the Authors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Nomenclature and Abbreviations
Introduction
Chapter 1 Benefits of Progressing Cavity Pumps
Chapter 2 Three Main Types of Progressing Cavity Machines: PCPs, DHPs, and DHMs
Chapter 3 Operating Principles of Hydraulic Sections (Rotor/Stator Pairs)
Chapter 4 Geometry
Cavity/Displacement
Profile Generation
Single-Lobe (Special Case, Nr = 1, Ns = 2)
Rotor-to-Stator Fit (Clearance versus Interference)
Multilobe Case: Fit Calculations
Single-Lobe (Special Case, Nr = 1, Ns = 2): Fit Calculations
Core Sizing for Stator Production
Performance: Operating Characteristics
How to Obtain Performance Characteristics for a Given Design, versus Designing a Unit for the Specified Desired Performance
Examples
Example 1: Performance Estimate from the Given Measured Geometry
Example 2: What Happens if a Mismatched Rotor-Stator Pair is Combined?
Multilobe versus Single-Lobe Geometry: More Performance?
Chapter 5 Design-Related Considerations
Key Design Parameters
Important Ratios
Variation of Ratios and Their Effect on Performance and Life
Power Transmission Methods
Chapter 6 Application Guidelines
Abrasion
Temperature
Chemicals
Viscosity
Speed (rpm)
Pressure and Flow
Entrained Gas
Dry-Running
Chapter 7 Installation Examples
Installation Case 1: A PC Pump Maintains Foam Concentration
Installation Case 2: A Sludge Pumping Problem
Installation Case 3: A Food Application—Soya Milk Processing
Installation Case 4: A Sanitary Application at a Bakery
Installation Case 5: Effluent Treatment
Installation Case 6: A Storm Water Runoff Application
Installation Case 7: A Sludge Application
Installation Case 8: A Sludge Treatment Application
Installation Case 9: Reliability is Key at a Food Processing Plant
Installation Case 10: Sewage Treatment at an Airport
Installation Case 11: Offshore Supply Vessels for Drilling Mud
Installation Case 12: Main Feed Pump Plus Additives
Installation Case 13: Vertical Orientation
Chapter 8 Troubleshooting
Before You Begin Troubleshooting
Information Gathering
Flow Loss or Low Flow
Loss of Suction
Low Discharge Pressure
Excessive Noise or Vibration
Excessive Power Usage
Rapid Pump Wear
PC Components in Service
Chapter 9 Progressing Cavity Pump Selection and Sizing
Example 1: Pump Sizing
Example 2: Pump Sizing
Metallic Stators
Chapter 10 Progressing Cavity Pump Startups
Pipe and Valves
Foundation, Alignment, and Rotation
Lubrication
Startup Spares
Resources
Last-Minute Startup Thoughts
Rotary Pump Startup Checklist
Chapter 11 Progressing Cavity Pump Overhaul Guide
Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Publishing Company 2005
- Published:
- 1st May 2005
- Imprint:
- Gulf Publishing Company
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780127999715
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780976511311
About the Author
Lev Nelik
Jim Brennan
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.