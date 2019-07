Guide to Trivial Names, Trade Names and Synonyms for Substances Used in Analytical Nomenclature is a list of trivial names, trade names, and synonyms for substances used in analytical chemistry, from acetol and acetylacetone to bromoxine, choline, dithiol, and zincon.

This list is intended as a guide to identifying the chemical composition of substances used in analytical nomenclature. Examples of these substances are acetol, whose chemical name is 1-hydroxy-2-propanone and which is synonymous to hydroxyacetone; aspirin (salicylic acid, acetylsalicylic acid); carbazole (carbazole, dibenzopyrrole or diphenylenimine); cetrimide (hexadecyltrimethyl ammonium bromide, cetyltrimethylammonium bromide); chloroxine (5,7-dichloro-8-quinolinol, 5,7-dichloro-8-hydroxyquinoline); cumidine (cumidine, p-isopropylaniline): Dahl acid (6-amino-1-naphthalenesulfonic acid, 2-naphthylamine-5-sulfonic acid); DMG (2,3-butanedione or dioxime, dimethylglyoxime); esculetin (6,7-dihydroxycoumarin, aesculetin); gallic acid (gallic acid, 3,4,5-trihydroxybenzoic acid); glycine (glycine, aminoacetic acid or glycocoll); glyoxaline (imidazole, imidazole); hexone (4-methyl-2-pentanone, isobutyl methyl ketone); isatin (indole-2,3-dione, isatinic acid anhydride); and luminol (5-amino-2,3-dihydro-1,4-phthalazinedione, 2-aminophthaloyl cyclic hydrazide). This monograph will be a useful resource for chemists.