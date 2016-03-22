Get an up-close look at canine anatomy with the only complete guide to the dissection of the dog. Utilizing detailed descriptions and more than 300 high-quality color anatomic drawings, Guide to the Dissection of the Dog, 8th Edition walks you through how to perform precise canine dissections while developing your understanding of basic mammalian structure and specific canine features. Each chapter offers self-contained guidance on the dissection of a specific body part, allowing you to perform dissections in whatever sequence your choose. Other helpful features include: an emphasis on the anatomical knowledge and terminology from the Nomina Anatomica Veterinaria; a comprehensive list of all figures and tables; and an extensive list of references for further research. In all, this one-of-a-kind canine dissection manual is the resource you need to better understand and review what you are learning in your first-year dissection course.