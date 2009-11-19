Guide to Protein Purification - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123749789, 9780080961156

Guide to Protein Purification, Volume 436

2nd Edition

Editors: Richard Burgess Murray Deutscher
eBook ISBN: 9780080961156
Paperback ISBN: 9780123749789
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th November 2009
Page Count: 912
Table of Contents

1. Why Purify Enzymes?
2. Strategies and Considerations for Protein Purifications (Linn)
3. Bioinformatics in Planning a Protein Purification (Burgess)
4. Preparing a Protein Purification Summary Table (Burgess)
5. Setting up a Laboratory (Deutscher)
6. Buffers: Principle and Practice (Blanchard)
7. Measurement of Enzyme Activity (Harris)
8. Quantitation of Protein (Bailey and Noble)
9. Maintaining Protein Stability (Deutscher)
10. Strategy for Choosing and Expression System (Brondyk)
11. Bacterial Expression Systems (Collart)
12. Yeast Expression Systems (Cregg)
13. Baculovirus-Insect Cell Expression Systems (Jarvis)
14. Mammalian Expression Systems (Geisse and Knopf)
15. Expression of Tagged Proteins (Melhorta)
16. Re-folding of Solubilized Inclusion Body Proetin (Burgess)
17. Preparation of Biological Extract (Grabski)

Description

Guide to Protein Purification, Second Edition provides a complete update to existing methods in the field, reflecting the enormous advances made in the last two decades. In particular, proteomics, mass spectrometry, and DNA technology have revolutionized the field since the first edition’s publication but through all of the advancements, the purification of proteins is still an indispensable first step in understanding their function. This volume examines the most reliable, robust methods for researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, genetics, pharmacology, biotechnology and sets a standard for best practices in the field. It relates how these traditional and new cutting-edge methods connect to the explosive advancements in the field. This "Guide to" gives imminently practical advice in order to avoid costly mistakes in choosing a method and brings in perspective from the premier researchers while it presents a comprehensive overview of the field today.

Key Features

  • Gathers top global authors from industry, medicine, and research fields across a wide variety of disciplines including biochemistry, genetics, oncology, pharmacology, dermatology and immunology
  • Assembles chapters on both common and less-common relevant techniques
  • Provides robust methods as well as an analysis of the advancements in the field that, for an individual investigator, can be a demanding and time-consuming process

Readership

Researchers, professors, and students of biochemistry, pharmacology, genetics, molecular biology and cell biology

Details

No. of pages:
912
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080961156
Paperback ISBN:
9780123749789

About the Editors

Richard Burgess Editor

Murray Deutscher Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, Connecticut, U.S.A.

