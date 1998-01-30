Guide to Neural Computing Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340705896, 9780080512600

Guide to Neural Computing Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Lionel Tarassenko
Hardcover ISBN: 9780340705896
eBook ISBN: 9780080512600
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th January 1998
Page Count: 160
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
11400.00
8550.00
7980.00
8550.00
9120.00
8550.00
8550.00
9120.00
111.00
77.70
77.70
77.70
88.80
77.70
77.70
88.80
123.00
86.10
86.10
86.10
98.40
86.10
86.10
98.40
75.00
52.50
52.50
52.50
60.00
52.50
52.50
60.00
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
118.00
82.60
82.60
82.60
94.40
82.60
82.60
94.40
111.00
77.70
77.70
77.70
88.80
77.70
77.70
88.80
89.95
62.97
62.97
62.97
71.96
62.97
62.97
71.96
72.00
50.40
50.40
50.40
57.60
50.40
50.40
57.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Neural networks have shown enormous potential for commercial exploitation over the last few years but it is easy to overestimate their capabilities. A few simple algorithms will learn relationships between cause and effect or organise large volumes of data into orderly and informative patterns but they cannot solve every problem and consequently their application must be chosen carefully and appropriately.

This book outlines how best to make use of neural networks. It enables newcomers to the technology to construct robust and meaningful non-linear models and classifiers and benefits the more experienced practitioner who, through over familiarity, might otherwise be inclined to jump to unwarranted conclusions. The book is an invaluable resource not only for those in industry who are interested in neural computing solutions, but also for final year undergraduates or graduate students who are working on neural computing projects. It provides advice which will help make the best use of the growing number of commercial and public domain neural network software products, freeing the specialist from dependence upon external consultants.

Readership

Professional engineers, industrial managers, postgraduates and researchers in computer science/electronic engineering

Table of Contents

Mathematical background for neural computing Managing a neural computing project Identifying applications and assessing their feasibility Neural computing hardware and software Collecting and preparing data Designing, training and testing of the prototype Case studies Error propagation algorithm for weight updated in a MLP Use of Bayes theorem to compensate for different prior probabilities.

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780340705896
eBook ISBN:
9780080512600

About the Author

Lionel Tarassenko

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Oxford University, UK

Reviews

"An excellent tutorial and practical users guide - far more accessible than the competition." --Professor Alan F. Murray, University of Edinburgh, UK

"... deserves a place on the neural network practitioners bookshelf ..." --Proceedings of the Institution of Electrical Engineers

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.