Guide to Food Safety and Quality during Transportation
2nd Edition
Controls, Standards and Practices
Description
Guide to Food Safety and Quality during Transportation, Controls, Standards and Practice, Second Edition provides a solid foundation outlining logistics and delivery control solutions to protect the food transportation industry. Since its first publication, the U.S. FDA has finalized a number of Food Safety Modernization Act rules designed to improve the protection of the public from adulterants known to cause illness and death. Food shippers, carriers and receivers throughout the world are impacted as import controls have tightened. This book provides the information needed to comply with the Act’s requirements and tactics on how to achieve safety in the food supply chain.
Filled with legal, liability and practical solutions, food transporters and buyers will be able to structure company-wide business practices as part of their overall food safety and quality agendas. For food safety and quality students, the book provides much needed insight into a critical, but overlooked, aspect of the food safety and food quality spectrums. This food transporter piece of the overall food safety and quality puzzle provides the linking mechanism needed to improve the supply chain communication and interdependence sought after by governmental and industry executives.
Key Features
- Includes important information on how to comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act
- Includes technological advances in sanitation, testing, and traceability, and highlights cost effective solutions to enhance food safety
- Provides practical solutions to transportation problems, including container sanitation, temperature controls, traceability, adulteration, and other food safety and quality issues
- Presents potential sources of adulteration, both chemical and biological at producer level, both domestic and foreign, to reduce transporter liability
- Provides new and updated information, including environmental monitoring, statistical control systems, supply-chain management, and more
Readership
Food safety professionals and government agencies, auditors, quality control personnel, transportation executives, food inspectors
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Transporter Container Sanitation, Traceability and Temperature Controls
2. Recent Research and Articles
3. Current and Emerging Transportation Food Safety Models
4. FDA FSMA Rules on the Sanitary Transportation of Human and Animal Foods
5. Impact of the FSMA Preventive Controls on Transportation Food Safety (Supply Chain Controls, Environmental Monitoring, Validation of Preventive Controls, Statistical Solutions)
6. Foreign Suppliers
7. Introduction to In-Transit Food Safety Auditing and Standards
8. System Management and Record Keeping
9. Cross Contamination through Transportation Processes
10.Dairy Logistics Food Safety in Storage and Transportation
11. In-Transit HARPC Planning and Implementation
12. Food Cargo Theft
13. Logistics Management, Sanitation, Temperature Control and Traceability Standards using a relatively low cost container identification tracking and reporting system
14. Assessing your practices, training your people, preparing for audits and becoming certified
15. System Implementation
16. The Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 30th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128121405
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121399
About the Author
John M. Ryan
Dr. John Ryan was the Administrator for the Hawaii State Department of Agriculture's Quality Assurance Division. He was responsible for developing food safety and traceability systems within the state of Hawaii. Dr. Ryan piloted the USA's first farm-to-fork award winning internet-enabled RFID food traceability system and one of America's early high-technology sensor based temperature control supply chain food safety system. He has recently worked with a number of international companies to establish real-time international food traceability that reports trans-Pacific transportation temperatures and tests for bacteria, explosives and container tampering. He spent two years as co-team leader for President Obama's FDA/CDC Information Technology team and also served on the FDA Performance Management and Standards Developments team. He is the president of Ryan Systems, located in Canyon Lake, CA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ryan Systems, Inc. Palm Bay, FL, USA