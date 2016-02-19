Guide to Contemporary Politics describes basic political ideas and some of the issues dividing the major parties in British politics. The book starts with basic descriptions of political theory, covering the foundations of democracy, the choice of government, and the machinery of political power found in the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government.

The book then cites example of clichés and common misconception about politics between a communist and a socialist. This is followed by discussions and interviews on the politics, differences, qualities, and some perceptions on the Communist Party, the Conservative Party, the Labor Party, and the Liberal Party. The book then discusses any points of controversy or misunderstanding in an objective manner. The text gives an assessment of observations and notes of the different parties. The appendices also discuss the state of economy from 1945 to 1966, and how the newspapers saw the changing politics of the times. The book also discusses the use of opinion polls in political elections.

Politicians, political candidates, campaign managers, and sociologists and historians will find this book informative and useful.