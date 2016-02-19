Guide to Contemporary Politics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080115979, 9781483141947

Guide to Contemporary Politics

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Liberal Studies Division

Authors: N. C. Dexter E. G. Rayner
Editors: D. F. Bratchell E. F. Candlin
eBook ISBN: 9781483141947
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 340
Description

Guide to Contemporary Politics describes basic political ideas and some of the issues dividing the major parties in British politics. The book starts with basic descriptions of political theory, covering the foundations of democracy, the choice of government, and the machinery of political power found in the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government.
The book then cites example of clichés and common misconception about politics between a communist and a socialist. This is followed by discussions and interviews on the politics, differences, qualities, and some perceptions on the Communist Party, the Conservative Party, the Labor Party, and the Liberal Party. The book then discusses any points of controversy or misunderstanding in an objective manner. The text gives an assessment of observations and notes of the different parties. The appendices also discuss the state of economy from 1945 to 1966, and how the newspapers saw the changing politics of the times. The book also discusses the use of opinion polls in political elections.
Politicians, political candidates, campaign managers, and sociologists and historians will find this book informative and useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Authors' Preface

I The Idea of Democracy

II The Choice of Government

III The Machinery of Power

IV Railway - Carriage Clichés

V The Final Society

VI Notes on the Communist Case

VII The Right Society

VIII Notes on the Conservative Case

IX The Planned Society

X Notes on the Labor Case

XI The Free Society

XII Notes on the Liberal Case

Appendices

I The Question of Prosperity, 1945-1966

II As the Dailies Saw It, 1964

III The Opinion Polls, 1964

IV General Election Results, 1964

V As the Dailies Saw It, 1966

VI The Opinion Polls, 1966

VII General Election Results, 1966

Index

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483141947

About the Author

N. C. Dexter

E. G. Rayner

About the Editor

D. F. Bratchell

E. F. Candlin

