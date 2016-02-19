Guidance and Control II
1st Edition
Guidance and Control - II focuses on the techniques and processes involved relative to the control of rockets, missiles, and other space vehicles. Divided into seven parts with 36 chapters, the book focuses first on active and passive control for space vehicles; advances in attitude control; the stabilization of earth satellites; and the theoretical and practical considerations of solar pressure attitude control for interplanetary space vehicles. The compilation also notes the use of gyrostabilizers on satellites, including the use of two-pulse attitude control and bank angle control for an asymmetric spinning satellite. Experiments on gyro rotor imbalance on a stable platform and various navigation and guidance systems are also presented. The book also looks at the use of sensors, the stellar techniques for interplanetary flights, and control of space vehicles. The text also gives emphasis on various mathematical equations used to measure fuel optimization in orbital rendezvous. Guidance techniques in lunar landing are also discussed. The compilation is important for readers interested in studying the methods, principles, and processes involved in the control of space vehicles.
The Guidance and Control Committee
Preface
I. Active and Passive Attitude Control for Space Vehicles
An Introduction to Section on Attitude Control
Current Status of Progress in Attitude Control
A System for Passive Gravity-Gradient Stabilization of Earth Satellites
Theoretical and Practical Aspects of Solar Pressure Attitude Control for Interplanetary Spacecraft
Control Moment Gyro Gravity Stabilization
Applications of Gyrostabilizers to Satellite Attitude Control
Integral Pulse Frequency On-Off Control
A Time Optimal Attitude Control System Designed to Overcome Certain Sensor Imperfections
Two-Pulse Attitude Control of an Asymmetric Spinning Satellite
Bank Angle Control System for a Spinning Satellite
Several Linear Stabilization and Reorientation Control System Configurations for a Rotating, Manned Orbital Space Station
IL Inertial Guidance for Space Flight
Drift of a Stable Platform Caused by Gyro Rotor Unbalance
Stellar Alignment of a Gyroscopically Stabilized Platform During Free-Fail
Navigation and Guidance Systems Employing a Gimballess IMU
Rigid Body Dynamics - Stable Platform Isolation Systems
Interrogation of Spherical-Rotor Free Gyros
III. On-board Techniques for Interplanetary Flight
Background and Requirements on Radar Sensors for Spacecraft
Stellar Techniques for Mid-course Navigation Guidance
Infrared Horizon Sensor Techniques for Lunar and Planetary Approaches
Novel Solar System Compasses for Interplanetary Flight
IV. Manned Control of Space Vehicles
Pilot-Vehicle Control System Analysis
A Survey of the Development of Models for the Human Controller
Some Predictive Characteristics of the Human Controller
V. Deep Space Guidance and Navigation
Discussion of Guidance Policies for Multiple-Impulse Correction of the Trajectory of a Spacecraft
A Class of Unified Explicit Methods for Steering Throttleable and Fixed-Thrust Rockets
New Investigations in the Field of Error Propagation
Theory of Error Compensation in Astro-Inertial Guidance Systems for Low-Thrust Space Missions
Statistical Filtering of Space Navigation Measurements
VI. Rendezvous
Survey of Rendezvous Progress
Fuel Optimization in Orbital Rendezvous
Guidance System Complexity vs Fuel Consumption for Mid-course Correction of Rendezvous
Application of Pontryagin's Maximum Principle to the Lunar Orbit Rendezvous Problem
Guidance Dynamics for the Terminal Phase of Rendezvous
VII. Re-Entry and Landing
A Look at the Re-entry Problem
A Simple Re-entry Guidance System
A Minimum Fuel Vertical Touchdown Lunar Landing Guidance Technique
Contributors to Volume 13
