Guidance and Control - II focuses on the techniques and processes involved relative to the control of rockets, missiles, and other space vehicles. Divided into seven parts with 36 chapters, the book focuses first on active and passive control for space vehicles; advances in attitude control; the stabilization of earth satellites; and the theoretical and practical considerations of solar pressure attitude control for interplanetary space vehicles. The compilation also notes the use of gyrostabilizers on satellites, including the use of two-pulse attitude control and bank angle control for an asymmetric spinning satellite. Experiments on gyro rotor imbalance on a stable platform and various navigation and guidance systems are also presented. The book also looks at the use of sensors, the stellar techniques for interplanetary flights, and control of space vehicles. The text also gives emphasis on various mathematical equations used to measure fuel optimization in orbital rendezvous. Guidance techniques in lunar landing are also discussed. The compilation is important for readers interested in studying the methods, principles, and processes involved in the control of space vehicles.

Table of Contents



The Guidance and Control Committee

Preface

I. Active and Passive Attitude Control for Space Vehicles

An Introduction to Section on Attitude Control

Current Status of Progress in Attitude Control

A System for Passive Gravity-Gradient Stabilization of Earth Satellites

Theoretical and Practical Aspects of Solar Pressure Attitude Control for Interplanetary Spacecraft

Control Moment Gyro Gravity Stabilization

Applications of Gyrostabilizers to Satellite Attitude Control

Integral Pulse Frequency On-Off Control

A Time Optimal Attitude Control System Designed to Overcome Certain Sensor Imperfections

Two-Pulse Attitude Control of an Asymmetric Spinning Satellite

Bank Angle Control System for a Spinning Satellite

Several Linear Stabilization and Reorientation Control System Configurations for a Rotating, Manned Orbital Space Station

IL Inertial Guidance for Space Flight

Drift of a Stable Platform Caused by Gyro Rotor Unbalance

Stellar Alignment of a Gyroscopically Stabilized Platform During Free-Fail

Navigation and Guidance Systems Employing a Gimballess IMU

Rigid Body Dynamics - Stable Platform Isolation Systems

Interrogation of Spherical-Rotor Free Gyros

III. On-board Techniques for Interplanetary Flight

Background and Requirements on Radar Sensors for Spacecraft

Stellar Techniques for Mid-course Navigation Guidance

Infrared Horizon Sensor Techniques for Lunar and Planetary Approaches

Novel Solar System Compasses for Interplanetary Flight

IV. Manned Control of Space Vehicles

Pilot-Vehicle Control System Analysis

A Survey of the Development of Models for the Human Controller

Some Predictive Characteristics of the Human Controller

V. Deep Space Guidance and Navigation

Discussion of Guidance Policies for Multiple-Impulse Correction of the Trajectory of a Spacecraft

A Class of Unified Explicit Methods for Steering Throttleable and Fixed-Thrust Rockets

New Investigations in the Field of Error Propagation

Theory of Error Compensation in Astro-Inertial Guidance Systems for Low-Thrust Space Missions

Statistical Filtering of Space Navigation Measurements

VI. Rendezvous

Survey of Rendezvous Progress

Fuel Optimization in Orbital Rendezvous

Guidance System Complexity vs Fuel Consumption for Mid-course Correction of Rendezvous

Application of Pontryagin's Maximum Principle to the Lunar Orbit Rendezvous Problem

Guidance Dynamics for the Terminal Phase of Rendezvous

VII. Re-Entry and Landing

A Look at the Re-entry Problem

A Simple Re-entry Guidance System

A Minimum Fuel Vertical Touchdown Lunar Landing Guidance Technique

Contributors to Volume 13