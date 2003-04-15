Guard Force Management, Updated Edition
1st Edition
Description
Guard Force Management looks at the contract guard force as a business and demonstrates how current management techniques can be used to improve efficiency and increase profitability. The author takes proven management principles and applies them to the competitive security industry.
This updated edition includes an entirely new chapter on preparation and response to crisis in order to maintain business continuity. The book focuses on administrative and financial functions that are frequently neglected in guard companies, and discusses planning and conducting guard operations in detail.
Key Features
- Addresses the administrative, financial and client service needs of the security guard function;
- Details the analytical steps needed to establish, equip, train and employ a guard force;
- Emphasizes practical, proven management techniques
Readership
Managers responsible for the supervision of security guards, especially contract security companies and large in-house security departments, also students in security management
Table of Contents
Organization and Function; Management; Administration and Office Management; Marketing and Sales; Personnel; Operations; Accounting; Logistics; Training; Supervision; Crisis Planning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 15th April 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080507675
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750677417
About the Author
Lucien Canton
Lucien G. Canton, CPP, began his security career as a part-time contract security guard while attending the University of San Francisco. Following service in the U.S. Army and earning his MBA in International Business, he worked for both small and large guard companies in the United States and abroad. Following the Loma Prieta Earthquake in San Francisco in 1989, Mr. Canton joined the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as an emergency planner. In 1996, he was appointed Director of Emergency Services for the City and County of San Francisco. Mr. Canton is a member of the American Society for Industrial Security and the International Association of Emergency Managers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Emergency Services for San Francisco County, San Francisco, CA, USA
Reviews
Although tailored to contract providers, much of the information provided valuable benchmarks for proprietary guard programs, especially as regards hiring, training, and management. …leaving original chapters intact underscores Canton’s point that bedrock security principles don’t change. In sum, the result is an incremental improvement of a fine first edition. – Security Management