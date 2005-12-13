GTPases Regulating Membrane Targeting and Fusion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121828080, 9780080884325

GTPases Regulating Membrane Targeting and Fusion, Volume 403

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: W. Balch Channing Der Alan Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780080884325
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121828080
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th December 2005
Page Count: 912
Description

Rab GTPases now comprise a family of >63 members. They are emerging as the key hub element controlling the membrane architecture of eukaryotic cells. They are intimately involved in vesicle targeting and fusion in both the endocytic and exocytic pathways and direct the assembly and disassembly of protein complexes that include regulators (GEFs and GAPs), effectors (tethers/motors) and fusion components (SNAREs) that control membrane targeting and fusion. During the last 3 years the field has virtually exploded with the identification and characterization of many new Rab proteins and their effectors.

Our understanding of how Rab GTPases control membrane function remains at its infancy. This volume of Methods in Enzymology, GTPases Regulating Membrane Targeting and Fusion, provides a wealth of new concepts, approaches and tools to study Rab proteins in the test tube and in living cells that will be of strong benefit to both established laboratories and new investigators in the field to elucidate Rab GTPase function in cellular development, differentiation and proliferation.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive overview of Rab GTPase phylogeny and systems biology
  • Identification and characterization of Rab GEFs, GAPs and effectors
  • General methodologies to study Rab GTPase function in vitro and in vivo using biochemical, molecular and microscopy approaches

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists, developmental biologists.

Details

No. of pages:
912
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080884325
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121828080

About the Serial Volume Editors

W. Balch Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

Channing Der Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, USA

Alan Hall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University College of London, U.K.

