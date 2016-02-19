Growth Points in Nuclear Physics
1st Edition
Nuclear Forces and Potentials Nuclear Reaction Mechanisms Heavy Ion Reactions
Description
Growth Points in Nuclear Physics, Volume 2 covers the progress in the fields of nuclear structure and nuclear reactions. This book is composed of three chapters. The first chapter is devoted to nuclear forces and potentials, in particular the optical model potential that enables the elastic scattering of many particles by nuclei to be calculated in a very simple manner. This chapter also deals with the three-body forces and the spin dependence of the nuclear potential. The second chapter describes higher order processes involving two or more stages, specifically their intrinsic interest and the effect they can have on the total cross-section. The third chapter examines heavy ion reactions, one of the most prominent growth areas of contemporary nuclear physics. Heavy ion reactions are particularly sensitive to some features of nuclear structure, and thus constitute a powerful tool in nuclear structure research. This book will prove useful to nuclear physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Nuclear Forces and Potentials
1.1 What Is the Nuclear Optical Potential?
1.2 The Theory of the Nuclear Optical Potential
1.3 New Calculation of the Nuclear Optical Potential
1.4 Ambiguities in Helion Optical Potentials
1.5 Ambiguities in Alpha-particle Optical Potentials
1.6 Helion Inelastic Scattering as a Nuclear Probe
1.7 Nuclear Three-body Forces
1.8 Triton Potentials
1.9 Short-range Nuclear Forces
1.10 Target-spin Effects in Elastic Scattering
1.11 Spin-spin Forces in Nuclei
1.12 Nuclear Glue Probed with Gamma Rays
2. Nuclear Reaction Mechanisms
2.1 Nuclear Reaction Times
2.2 Measurement of Short Nuclear Lifetimes
2.3 Wigner Cusps in Nuclear Reactions
2.4 Direct or Semi-direct?
2.5 Accurate Spectroscopic Factors
2.6 Nuclear Spectroscopy
2.7 J-dependence in Nuclear Reactions
2.8 j-dependence in Nuclear Reactions
2.9 Neutron Pickup at High Energies
2.10 Multinucleon Transfer Reactions
2.11 Two-step Nuclear Reactions
2.12 Deuteron-gamma Angular Correlations
2.13 Parity Determination with Polarized Deuterons
2.14 Resonance Transfer Reactions
2.15 Reactions to Nuclear Anti-analogue States
2.16 Nuclear Spectroscopy with the (a,2He) Reaction
2.17 The (a, a*)Reaction
2.18 The Fission of Light Nuclei
2.19 The Pion Double-charge-exchange Reaction
3. Heavy Ion Reactions
3.1 Energetic Nuclear Collisions
3.2 The Dynamics of Nuclear Collisions
3.3 Nuclear Molecules
3.4 Existence of Nuclear Molecules Confirmed
3.5 Surface Waves in Heavy Ion Elastic Scattering
3.6 Strong Absorption in 40Ca-40Ca Elastic Scattering
3.7 Negative Deflection Angles in Heavy Ion Scattering
3.8 Spin Dependence pf Heavy Ion Transfer Reactions
3.9 Recoil and Transfer
3.10 Heavy Ion Transfer Reactions
3.11 Two-nucleon Transfer between Heavy Ions
3.12 Two-step Transfer Reactions between Heavy Ions
3.13 Coulomb-nuclear Interference
3.14 Interference in Heavy Ion Inelastic Scattering
3.15 Multiple Transfer Processes in Heavy Ion Reactions
3.16 High Spin States of Nuclei
3.17 Nuclear States of High Spin
3.18 Nuclear Friction
3.19 Nuclear Fusion
3.20 Fission of Medium Weight Nuclei
3.21 Pion Production in Heavy-ion Collisions
3.22 High-energy Nucleus-nucleus Collisions
3.23 Colliding Nuclei Make a Nuclear Fireball
3.24 Fireball Theory under Test at Bevalac
3.25 Knockout Precedes Fireball in Nuclear Collisions
3.26 Nucléon Coalescence
3.27 Nuclear ShockWaves
3.28 Nuclear Transparency
3.29 Nuclear Shock Waves Unlikely
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280424