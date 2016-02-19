Growth Points in Nuclear Physics, Volume 2 covers the progress in the fields of nuclear structure and nuclear reactions. This book is composed of three chapters. The first chapter is devoted to nuclear forces and potentials, in particular the optical model potential that enables the elastic scattering of many particles by nuclei to be calculated in a very simple manner. This chapter also deals with the three-body forces and the spin dependence of the nuclear potential. The second chapter describes higher order processes involving two or more stages, specifically their intrinsic interest and the effect they can have on the total cross-section. The third chapter examines heavy ion reactions, one of the most prominent growth areas of contemporary nuclear physics. Heavy ion reactions are particularly sensitive to some features of nuclear structure, and thus constitute a powerful tool in nuclear structure research. This book will prove useful to nuclear physicists.