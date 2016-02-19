Growth of Crystalline Semiconductor Materials on Crystal Surfaces, Volume 5
1st Edition
Chapter 1. Production of Semiconductor Films
1.1. Growth and Structure of Epitaxial Semiconductor Films
1.2. Production of Films from Molecular and Ion Beams
1.3. Growth of A2B6 Films Using a Gas Phase of Controlled Composition
1.4. Semiconductor Films for Microelectronics
Chapter 2. Monocrystalline Substrates: Surface and Near-Surface Regions
2.1. Impurity Heterogeneities in the Surface Layer of Silicon with an Atomically Clean Outer Surface
2.2. Distribution of Background and Doping Impurities in the Surface Region of a Substrate and in a Surface Film
2.3. Metals on the Surfaces of Silicon Monocrystals
Chapter 3. General Characteristics of the Formation and Growth of Epitaxial Films
3.1. Thermodynamic and Kinetic Treatment of the Epitaxial Growth of Semiconductor Films
3.2. Statistical Theory of the Initial Stage of Crystallization
3.3. Kinetics of the Initial Stage of Layer-by-Layer Epitaxial Film Growth and the Formation of a Transition Region
3.4. Influence of Orientation of the Substrate Surface on the Effective Growth Rate of an Epitaxial Film and Formation of a Transition Layer
3.5. Computer Simulation of the Growth of Epitaxial Semiconductor Films
3.6. Interaction of Screw Dislocations with Interfaces in the Structure Substrate-Film-Transition Region
3.7. Mechanism of Film Growth when Using Liquid-Phase Epitaxy
Chapter 4. Formation of the Film-Substrate Interface and Transition Region
4.1. Epitaxial Film-Substrate Interfaces
4.2. Capture and Distribution of Impurities at Film Growth
4.3. Ways of Reducing the TR Width in Films and Devices
Chapter 5. Crystallization and Recrystallization of Amorphous Films
5.1. Crystallization Kinetics of Dielectric Films
5.2. Accelerated Explosive, or Shock, Crystallization of Amorphous Films
5.3. Thermodynamic Conditions, Mechanism and Kinetic Parameters of Accelerated Crystallization
Chapter 6. Development of the Method for Stimulating Semiconductor Film Growth and the Annealing Characteristics of Multilayer Optical Structures
6.1. Computer Simulation of Epitaxial Growth of GaAs Films
6.2. Study of the Influence of Substrate Surface Defects on the Growth Kinetics and Evaporation of Semiconductor Films by the Monte Carlo Method
6.3. Attainment of Monocrystalline Silicon Layers on Nonorienting Substrates
6.4. Multilayer Film Structures for Use with Light Sources
Description
Written for physicists, chemists, and engineers specialising in crystal and film growth, semiconductor electronics, and various applications of thin films, this book reviews promising scientific and engineering trends in thin films and thin-films materials science. The first part discusses the physical characteristics of the processes occurring during the deposition and growth of films, the principal methods of obtaining semiconductor films and of reparing substrate surfaces on which crystalline films are grown, and the main applications of films. The second part contains data on epitaxial interfaces and on ways of reducing transition regions in films and film-type devices, on the processes of crystallization and recrystallization of amorphous films, and on thermodynamic conditions, mechanisms and kinetic parameters of accelerated crystallization.
