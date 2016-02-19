Growth, Nutrition, and Metabolism of Cells In Culture V3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125983037, 9780323145985

Growth, Nutrition, and Metabolism of Cells In Culture V3

1st Edition

Editors: George Rothblat
eBook ISBN: 9780323145985
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 562
Description

Growth, Nutrition, and Metabolism of Cells in Culture, Volume 3, focuses on a number of specific, timely areas of research that make use of cell and tissue culture. The major theme of this volume is growth and its regulation in animal cells.
The book includes studies on the role of growth factors in cell culture systems; the effects of cyclic nucleotides in cell proliferation in culture; metabolic regulation during the cell cycle; and the role of the cell surface in growth and metabolic regulation. There are also separate chapters on aspects of abnormal cell growth and metabolism; DNA repair; genetic analysis using cell fusion techniques; the growth of vascular cells in culture for atherosclerosis research; the culture of haploid vertebrate cells for genetic analysis of cell function; data on haploid cell culture; and the value of using cell cultures to test for the possible toxicity of various pharmacologic agents.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

I. Cell, Tissue, and Organoid Cultures of Blood Vessels

I. Introduction

II. Structural and Functional Heterogeneity of Vasculature

III. Tissue and Organoid Cultures

IV. Cell Cultures

2. Haploid Vertebrate Cell Cultures

I. Introduction

II. Culture Methods

III. Isolation of Variant Cell Lines

IV. Haploid-Diploid Comparisons as a Test for Mutation

V. The Nature of Haploidy in Vertebrate Cells

VI. Summary

3. Cell Fusion in Genetic Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Cell Fusion

III. Cell Hybridization

IV. Human Chromosome Mapping

V. Human Regional Chromosome Assignment

VI. Studies of Primate Evolution

VII. Regulation of Differentiated Functions in Somatic Cell Hybrids

VIII. Mapping of the Integration Sites of Oncogenic Viruses in Transformed Cells

IX. Genetic Control of Malignancy

X. Genetics of Cancer in Man

4. The Structural and Functional Roles of Lipids in the Surface of Animal Cells Grown In Vitro

I. The Fluid State of Lipid Bilayers

II. Probes of Membrane Structure

III. Lipid Alterations in Cultured Cells

IV. Lipid Structure-Function Relationships

5. Metabolic Regulation in the Cell Cycle

I. Introduction

II. The Methodology of Cell Cycle Analysis (Optimal Conditions, Choice of Cells, and Sampling Intervals)

III. Temporal Regulation of Gene Expression

IV. Changing Perspectives of the Cell Cycle

6. DNA Repair in Cultured Mammalian Cells

I. Introduction

II. Systems of DNA Repair in Prokaryotes

III. Measurement of DNA Repair in Cultured Mammalian Cells

IV. Concluding Remarks

7. Control of Animal Cell Proliferation

I. Introduction

II. Signals

III. Transmitters

IV. Receptors

V. Machines

VI. Programs and Clocks

8. Cyclic Nucleotides

I. Introduction

II. Cyclic Nucleotide Formation, Intracellular Interactions, and Degradation

HI. Role of Cyclic Nucleotides in Cellular Regulation

IV. Summary

9. Viral Transformation of Cultured Mammalian Cells as a Multistep Process

I. Introduction and Nomenclature

II. Transforming Agents

III. Initiation of Transformation

IV. Maintenance of Transformed Phenotype and Reversion

V. Consequences of Transformation

VI. Possible Pitfalls

VII. Conclusion

10. Chemical Carcinogenesis In Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Use of Cell Culture Systems to Study the Biological Effects of Chemical Carcinogens

III. Use of Cell Culture Systems to Study Mechanisms of Chemical Carcinogenesis

IV. Perspectives

11. Toxicity Testing In Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Toxicology and In Vitro Studies

III. Parameters and Methods for the Assessment of Toxicity

IV. Future Prospects

About the Editor

George Rothblat

