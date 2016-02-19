Growth, Nutrition, and Metabolism of Cells In Culture V1

Growth, Nutrition, and Metabolism of Cells in Culture, Volume 1, summarizes the state of knowledge of the growth, nutrition, and metabolism of various types of cell cultures. The chapters are both detailed and comprehensive enough for the specialist and broad enough to provide a general background for the nonspecialist. The present volume discusses the uptake, synthesis, and degradation of biologically important compounds, particularly the major components usually present in tissue culture medium. The book begins by tracing the history of the development of tissue culture. This is followed by separate chapters on early development of cell culture nutrition; the biological effects of serum; the energy metabolism of malignant cells; the gaseous environment of the mammalian cell in culture; and the uptake and utilization of amino acids by cells in culture. Subsequent chapters cover purine and pyrimidine metabolism; lipids in cell culture; the use of cell cultures for sterol metabolism studies; the genetic expressions of human diploid fibroblast cell cultures; and structural features of mammalian complex carbohydrates.

1. General Introduction

References

2. Construction of Tissue Culture Media

I. Brief History

II. Variability, Purity, and Methods of Sterilization

III. Design of Chemically Defined Media

IV. Current Media

V. Conclusion

References

3. The Role of Serum in the Control of Multiplication of Avian and Mammalian Cells in Culture

I. Introduction

II. Biological Effects of Serum

III. Isolation from Serum of Fractions Having Biological Effects on Cells in Culture

IV. Nonserum Proteins and Other Substances Able to Mimic Some Biological Effects of Serum

V. Conclusion

References

4. Some Aspects of the Energy Metabolism of Mammalian Cells

I. Introduction

II. Studies of Energy Metabolism at Various Levels of Organization

III. A Hypothesis on the Relationship of Increased Glycolysis to Tumorigenicity

IV. Summary and Concluding Remarks

References

5. The Gaseous Environment of the Mammalian Cell in Culture

I. Introduction

II. Physiological Parameters

III. Carbon Dioxide

IV. Carbon Monoxide

References

6. Uptake and Utilization of Amino Acids by Cell Cultures

I. Introduction

II. Uptake of Amino Acids

III. Utilization of Amino Acids

IV. Conclusion

References

7. Purine and Pyrimidine Metabolism of Cells in Culture

Glossary

I. Introduction

II. Purine Metabolism

III. Pyrimidine Metabolism

IV. Deoxyribonucleotide Metabolism

V. Nutritional Requirements

VI. Selection Systems

VII. Hybridization

VIII. Future Uses of Human Cells in Culture with Genetically Determined Alterations in Purine and Pyrimidine Metabolism

IX. Summary

References

8. Fatty Acid, Glyceride, and Phospholipid Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Origin of Lipids in Cells in Culture

IIL Serum Lipids

IV. Cellular Uptake of Serum Lipids

V. Lipid Biosynthesis

VI. Lipid Utilization

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

9. Cellular Sterol Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Cellular Sterol Content and Intracellular Location

III. Sterol Flux

IV. Sterol Synthesis

V. Regulation of Sterol Synthesis by Sterol Flux

VI. Cholesteryl Ester Metabolism

VII. Summary

References

10. Human Diploid Cell Cultures: Their Usefulness in the Study of Genetic Variations in Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Historical Development

III. Human Diploid Cultures

IV. Genetic Variations in the Metabolism of Human Diploid Fibroblast Cells

V. Summary

References

11. Complex Carbohydrates of Mammalian Cells in Culture

I. Introduction

II. General Structural Features of Mammalian Complex Carbohydrates

III. Biosynthesis

IV. Postbiosynthetic Processes

V. Cellular Physiology and Complex Carbohydrates

References

