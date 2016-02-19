Growth, Nutrition, and Metabolism of Cells In Culture V1
1st Edition
Growth, Nutrition, and Metabolism of Cells in Culture, Volume 1, summarizes the state of knowledge of the growth, nutrition, and metabolism of various types of cell cultures. The chapters are both detailed and comprehensive enough for the specialist and broad enough to provide a general background for the nonspecialist. The present volume discusses the uptake, synthesis, and degradation of biologically important compounds, particularly the major components usually present in tissue culture medium.
The book begins by tracing the history of the development of tissue culture. This is followed by separate chapters on early development of cell culture nutrition; the biological effects of serum; the energy metabolism of malignant cells; the gaseous environment of the mammalian cell in culture; and the uptake and utilization of amino acids by cells in culture. Subsequent chapters cover purine and pyrimidine metabolism; lipids in cell culture; the use of cell cultures for sterol metabolism studies; the genetic expressions of human diploid fibroblast cell cultures; and structural features of mammalian complex carbohydrates.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
1. General Introduction
Text
References
2. Construction of Tissue Culture Media
I. Brief History
II. Variability, Purity, and Methods of Sterilization
III. Design of Chemically Defined Media
IV. Current Media
V. Conclusion
References
3. The Role of Serum in the Control of Multiplication of Avian and Mammalian Cells in Culture
I. Introduction
II. Biological Effects of Serum
III. Isolation from Serum of Fractions Having Biological Effects on Cells in Culture
IV. Nonserum Proteins and Other Substances Able to Mimic Some Biological Effects of Serum
V. Conclusion
References
4. Some Aspects of the Energy Metabolism of Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Studies of Energy Metabolism at Various Levels of Organization
III. A Hypothesis on the Relationship of Increased Glycolysis to Tumorigenicity
IV. Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
5. The Gaseous Environment of the Mammalian Cell in Culture
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Parameters
III. Carbon Dioxide
IV. Carbon Monoxide
References
6. Uptake and Utilization of Amino Acids by Cell Cultures
I. Introduction
II. Uptake of Amino Acids
III. Utilization of Amino Acids
IV. Conclusion
References
7. Purine and Pyrimidine Metabolism of Cells in Culture
Glossary
I. Introduction
II. Purine Metabolism
III. Pyrimidine Metabolism
IV. Deoxyribonucleotide Metabolism
V. Nutritional Requirements
VI. Selection Systems
VII. Hybridization
VIII. Future Uses of Human Cells in Culture with Genetically Determined Alterations in Purine and Pyrimidine Metabolism
IX. Summary
References
8. Fatty Acid, Glyceride, and Phospholipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Origin of Lipids in Cells in Culture
IIL Serum Lipids
IV. Cellular Uptake of Serum Lipids
V. Lipid Biosynthesis
VI. Lipid Utilization
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
9. Cellular Sterol Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Sterol Content and Intracellular Location
III. Sterol Flux
IV. Sterol Synthesis
V. Regulation of Sterol Synthesis by Sterol Flux
VI. Cholesteryl Ester Metabolism
VII. Summary
References
10. Human Diploid Cell Cultures: Their Usefulness in the Study of Genetic Variations in Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development
III. Human Diploid Cultures
IV. Genetic Variations in the Metabolism of Human Diploid Fibroblast Cells
V. Summary
References
11. Complex Carbohydrates of Mammalian Cells in Culture
I. Introduction
II. General Structural Features of Mammalian Complex Carbohydrates
III. Biosynthesis
IV. Postbiosynthetic Processes
V. Cellular Physiology and Complex Carbohydrates
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148511