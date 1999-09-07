Growth Hormone Secretagogues - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444829337, 9780080532691

Growth Hormone Secretagogues

1st Edition

Basic Findings and Clinical Implications

Editors: E. Ghigo M. Boghen Felipe Casanueva C. Dieguez
eBook ISBN: 9780080532691
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444829337
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th September 1999
Page Count: 325
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
15100.00
12835.00
182.73
155.32
110.00
93.50
175.00
148.75
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
160.00
136.00
131.00
111.35
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Growth hormone secretagogues (GHS) administered alone or in combination with growth hormone releasing hexapeptides, are effective probes for the diagnosis of GH deficiency in both children and adults. Current research has developed and tested different GHS compounds that are active by the oral route, and have improved potency and bioavailability, giving rise to exciting therapeutic possibilities.
There was an enthusiastic response from experts in this area to the idea of distilling the huge amount of available data into one multi-authored volume. Each contributor has advanced the field of knowledge, and has here emphasized the practical aspects of their work, reviewing the subject in the light of their own experience. Therefore, the theme of the book is a practical one.
The volume deals with all aspects of GHS that are relevant to the field, from the chemical structure to the different analogues, to the cloning and expression of the GHS-receptor and the role of these compounds in the physiological control of GH secretion. Also discussed are the most recent advances in relation to the possible role of these compounds in the diagnostic therapeutic settings in different clinical situations, either in children, adults or the elderly.
The book meets the requirement of covering most, if not all of the advances in the field. It will enable scientists and clinicians to keep abreast of the rapidly evolving knowledge of the most recent years, and will also prove useful as a review for all interested in this topic.

Table of Contents

Prologue. Contributing Authors. Chapter 1. Introduction (S.W.J. Lamberts). Chapter 2. GHRP : Unnatural toward the natural (C.Y. Bowers). Chapter 3. Impervious peptides as GH secretagogues (R. Deghenghi). Chapter 4. GHRP Structure -activity relationship: an in vivo perspective (R. Clark). Chapter 5. Molecular analysis of the growth hormone secretagogue receptor (A.D. Howard, S.-S. Pong, K.K. McKee, O.C. Palyha, D.L. Hreniuk, C.P. Tan, R. Nargund, A.A. Patchett, L.H.T Van Der Ploeg, R.G. Smith, S.D. Feighner). Chapter 6. Intracellular GHRP signalling (C. Chen, I.J. Clarke). Chapter 7. The effects of GH-secretagogues on human pituitary cells in culture and on rat hypothalamic tissue (M. Korbonits, E.F. Adams, A.B. Grossman). Chapter 8. Hypothalamic site and mechanism of action of growth hormone secretagogues (S.L. Dickson). Chapter 9. Mechanisms of actions of growth hormone-releasing peptides and their analogues in vivo (C. Oliver, F. Dadoun, N. Briard, V. Guillaume, N. Sauze, M. Grino, A. Dutour). Chapter 10. Animal models of growth hormone deficiency as tools to study growth hormone releasing mechanisms (L.A. Frohman, R.D. Kineman). Chapter 11. Regulation of growth hormone (GH) pulsatility in humans (E.V. Dimaraki, A.L. Barkan). Chapter 12. Hormonal activities of growth hormone secretagogues (GHS) across human lifespan (E. Arvat, F. Broglio, R. Giordano, G. Muccioli, M. Maccario, F. Camanni, E. Ghigo). Chapter 13. Effectiveness of growth hormone secretagogues in the diagnosis and treatment of GH secretory deficiency (B.B. Bercu, R.F. Walker). Chapter 14. Does desensitisation to growth hormone secretagogues occur? (A. Rahim, S.M. Shalet). Chapter 15. GHRPs in human obesity (J. Svensson, J.-O. Jansson, B.-Å Bengtsson). Chapter 16. Effects of growth hormone secretagogues on in vivo substrate metabolism in humans (N. Møller, J.O. Jorgensen, J.S. Christiansen). Chapter 17. Growth hormone secretagogues. Physiological role and clinical implications (C. Dieguez, V. Popovic, D. Micic, A. Leal-Cerro, A. Penalva, R.V. Garcia-Mayor, M. Pombo, F.F. Casanueva). Chapter 18. Growth hormone secretagogues in critical illness (G.H.A. Van Den Berghe). Chapter 19. Growth hormone secretagogues in catabolic illness (R.C. Jenkins, R.J.M. Ross). Chapter 20. Treatment of children with short stature by growth hormone secretagogues (Z. Laron). Chapter 21. Therapeutic potential of GH secretagogues in adults (R.M. Nass, M.O. Thorner). Chapter 22. Growth hormone secretagogue influences feeding behaviour in experimental animals (I. Wakabayashia, H. Sugihara, T. Shibasaki). Chapter 23. Growth hormone secretagogues and sleep ( A. Steiger). Chapter 24. Hexarelin, a synthetic growth hormone secretagogue, exhibits protectant activity in experimental myocardial ischemia and reperfusion (F. Berti, G. Rossoni, V. De Gennaro Colonna). Chapter 25. Potential applications of growth hormone secretagogues (I. Shimon, S. Melmed). Index.

Details

No. of pages:
325
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080532691
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444829337

About the Editor

E. Ghigo

M. Boghen

Felipe Casanueva

Prof. Felipe F. Casanueva works at the Department of Medicine, Endocrinology Section, Santiago de Compostela University, Santiago de Compostela, Spain

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine, Endocrinology Section, Santiago de Compostela University, Santiago de Compostela, Spain

C. Dieguez

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Torino, Italy, and University of Santiago de Compostella, Spain

Reviews

@from:(R. Dantzer, Integrative Neurobiology, INRA-INSERM U394, France) @qu:The book...illustrates very well the thrust of research in this area thanks to 25 multi-authored chapters covering a wide range of existing data, from the chemical structure of the different analogues to the cloning and expression of the GHS-receptor and the role of these compounds in the physiological control of GH secretion. @source:Psychoneuroendocrinology, Vol. 26

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.