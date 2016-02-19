Hormonal Proteins and Peptides, Volume IV: Growth Hormone and Related Proteins deals with various aspects of somatotropin or growth hormone, and its related proteins.

This book begins by discussing the bioassay methods for somatotropin, followed by a review of the in vitro lipolytic actions of the hormone. The chemistry of human chorionic somatomammotropin (HCS) and human somatotropin (HGH) are compared and deliberated in detail. This publication concludes with an analysis of the control of prolactin secretion, including an account of the development of the hypophysectomy technique in the rat and effect of hypophysectomy on various bodily functions in experimental animals.

This volume is a good reference for endocrinologists, medical practitioners, and researchers conducting work on growth hormones.