Growth Hormone and Related Proteins
1st Edition
Description
Hormonal Proteins and Peptides, Volume IV: Growth Hormone and Related Proteins deals with various aspects of somatotropin or growth hormone, and its related proteins.
This book begins by discussing the bioassay methods for somatotropin, followed by a review of the in vitro lipolytic actions of the hormone. The chemistry of human chorionic somatomammotropin (HCS) and human somatotropin (HGH) are compared and deliberated in detail. This publication concludes with an analysis of the control of prolactin secretion, including an account of the development of the hypophysectomy technique in the rat and effect of hypophysectomy on various bodily functions in experimental animals.
This volume is a good reference for endocrinologists, medical practitioners, and researchers conducting work on growth hormones.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1. Bioassay of Pituitary Growth Hormone
I. Introduction
II. Weight Increase of Normal Plateaued Rats
III. Weight Increase of Hypophysectomized Rats
IV. Weight Increase of Dwarf Mice
V. Increase in Tail Length of Hypophysectomized Rats
VI. Increase in the Width of the Proximal Tibial Epiphysis of Hypophysectomized Rats
VII. The Tibia Test
VIII. The Tibia Test in Hypophysectomized Mice
IX. Increase in the Longitudinal Bone Growth of Proximal Tibia in Hypophysectomized Rats
X. Stimulation of Hepatic Ornithine Decarboxylase Activity
XI. Stimulation of Sugar Transport in Isolated Diaphragm of Hypophysectomized Rats
XII. Miscellaneous Methods
XIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Note Added in Proof
2. Growth Hormone and the Regulation of Lipolysis
I. Introduction
II. Demonstration of Involvement of GH in Lipid Mobilization
III. Physiology of Adipose Tissue and the Importance of Free Fatty Acids
IV. Effects of GH on FFA Release in Vivo
V. Stimulation of Lipolysis by GH in Vitro
VI. Conclusions
References
3. The Chemistry of Human Chorionic Somatomammotropin
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Characterization as a Pure Substance
III. Molecular Properties
IV. Structure-Function Relationships
V. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Control of Prolactin Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Hypothalamic Control
III. Agents Other than Biogenic Amines That Influence Prolactin Secretion
IV. Location of Areas of the Brain That Influence Prolactin Secretion and Nervous Pathways Involved
V. Relation of Prolactin to Secretion of Gonadotropins
VI. Prolactin Receptor Binding Activity in Different Tissues
VII. Relation of Prolactin to Secretion of ACTH, GH, and TSH
VIII. Some Unique Aspects of Control of Prolactin Secretion in Man
References
5. Hypophysectomy and Philip E. Smith
I. Introduction
II. Amphibian Research
III. Mammalian Research
IV. Growth
V. Pituitary-Thyroid Relationship
VI. Pituitary-Gonad Relationship
VII. Monkeys
VIII. Reflections
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159753