Growth Hormone and Related Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124472044, 9780323159753

Growth Hormone and Related Proteins

1st Edition

Editors: Choh Hao Li
eBook ISBN: 9780323159753
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 226
Description

Hormonal Proteins and Peptides, Volume IV: Growth Hormone and Related Proteins deals with various aspects of somatotropin or growth hormone, and its related proteins.

This book begins by discussing the bioassay methods for somatotropin, followed by a review of the in vitro lipolytic actions of the hormone. The chemistry of human chorionic somatomammotropin (HCS) and human somatotropin (HGH) are compared and deliberated in detail. This publication concludes with an analysis of the control of prolactin secretion, including an account of the development of the hypophysectomy technique in the rat and effect of hypophysectomy on various bodily functions in experimental animals.

This volume is a good reference for endocrinologists, medical practitioners, and researchers conducting work on growth hormones.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1. Bioassay of Pituitary Growth Hormone

I. Introduction

II. Weight Increase of Normal Plateaued Rats

III. Weight Increase of Hypophysectomized Rats

IV. Weight Increase of Dwarf Mice

V. Increase in Tail Length of Hypophysectomized Rats

VI. Increase in the Width of the Proximal Tibial Epiphysis of Hypophysectomized Rats

VII. The Tibia Test

VIII. The Tibia Test in Hypophysectomized Mice

IX. Increase in the Longitudinal Bone Growth of Proximal Tibia in Hypophysectomized Rats

X. Stimulation of Hepatic Ornithine Decarboxylase Activity

XI. Stimulation of Sugar Transport in Isolated Diaphragm of Hypophysectomized Rats

XII. Miscellaneous Methods

XIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Note Added in Proof

2. Growth Hormone and the Regulation of Lipolysis

I. Introduction

II. Demonstration of Involvement of GH in Lipid Mobilization

III. Physiology of Adipose Tissue and the Importance of Free Fatty Acids

IV. Effects of GH on FFA Release in Vivo

V. Stimulation of Lipolysis by GH in Vitro

VI. Conclusions

References

3. The Chemistry of Human Chorionic Somatomammotropin

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Characterization as a Pure Substance

III. Molecular Properties

IV. Structure-Function Relationships

V. Concluding Remarks

References

4. Control of Prolactin Secretion

I. Introduction

II. Hypothalamic Control

III. Agents Other than Biogenic Amines That Influence Prolactin Secretion

IV. Location of Areas of the Brain That Influence Prolactin Secretion and Nervous Pathways Involved

V. Relation of Prolactin to Secretion of Gonadotropins

VI. Prolactin Receptor Binding Activity in Different Tissues

VII. Relation of Prolactin to Secretion of ACTH, GH, and TSH

VIII. Some Unique Aspects of Control of Prolactin Secretion in Man

References

5. Hypophysectomy and Philip E. Smith

I. Introduction

II. Amphibian Research

III. Mammalian Research

IV. Growth

V. Pituitary-Thyroid Relationship

VI. Pituitary-Gonad Relationship

VII. Monkeys

VIII. Reflections

References

Author Index

Subject Index

