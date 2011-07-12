Growth Factors and Their Receptors in Cell Differentiation, Cancer and Cancer Therapy
1st Edition
Description
Recent years have seen a considerable emphasis on growth factors and the elucidation of their mode of function, which has led to the recognition that growth factors, their receptors as well as downstream elements of signalling associated with their function might be potential targets in therapeutic management of human diseases. Humanised monoclonal antibodies raised against growth factor receptors have proved to be valuable for targeted cancer treatment and in patient management.
This book reviews the latest developments providing insights into the signalling processes involved in morphogenesis and pathogenesis with emphasis on using the elements of the signalling cascades as targets for therapeutic deployment.
Key Features
- Provides a fundamental understanding of the basic functions of growth factors and their receptors, describing how they are linked in biological processes
- Aids the development of therapeutic treatments for cancer
- Focuses on the interrelationships and convergence of growth factors and their receptors in development and pathogenesis and encourages greater cooperation and integration in the areas of developmental, cancer and cancer therapeutic research
Readership
Developmental biologists, cell biologists and cancer researchers
Table of Contents
1. Convergence of growth factor signalling pathways in developmental systems and pathogenesis
2. Growth factor families
3. TGF-β family growth factors in differentiation and morphogenesis
4. Vascular endothelial growth factor
5. The hepatocyte growth Factor
6. The platelet derived growth factor family
7. Nerve Growth Factors
8. Insulin-like growth factors
9. Connective tissue growth factor (CTGF)
10. Thrombospondins
11. Cytokines
12. Growth factor and hedgehog signalling pathways meet in developmental systems
13. Epidermal Growth Factors and their signalling systems
14. Growth factors of the EGF family
15. The fibroblast growth factor family
16. Intracellular receptor binding growth factors
17. Androgens and androgen receptors (AR) in development, differentiation and neoplasia
18. Vitamin D3 in cell proliferation, apoptosis and differentiation
19. Retinoids in development and pattern formation
20. Oestrogens and progesterone in normal physiology and neoplasia
21. Glucocorticoid signalling in normal and aberrant physiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 12th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123878205
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123878199
About the Author
G Sherbet
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Newcastle upon Tyne, UK