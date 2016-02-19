Growing Up to Be Violent - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080195148, 9781483181745

Growing Up to Be Violent

1st Edition

A Longitudinal Study of the Development of Aggression

Authors: Monroe M. Lefkowitz Leonard D. Eron Leopold O. Walder
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483181745
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 256
Description

Growing Up to be Violent: A Longitudinal Study of the Development of Aggression deals with the study of psychosocial development concerning aggressive behavior in third-grade schoolchildren and their upbringing. The design of the study is longitudinal—a follow-up research has been made when the children reached the twelfth grade.
The book explains that certain child-rearing practices and some environmental factors can be predictors of aggressive behavior during young adulthood. The text also reviews the various theories of aggression including the theory of innate aggressiveness and the social learning of aggression. The book discusses the roots of aggression, the four classes of environmental variables (instigators, punishment, identification, sociocultural variables), as well as, sex differences and perinatal complications in aggression. The book addresses the effects of television in the development of aggressive behavior: that television can incite aggression and present certain ways of practicing aggressiveness. The book points that young adults who were intelligent, popular and polite as young children have positive social position as young adults.
This book can prove insightful for psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioral scientists, child educators, students or professors in psychology, and for parents of young children.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Theories of Aggression

Chapter 2 The Design of the Longitudinal Study

Chapter 3 The Roots of Aggression

Chapter 4 Television and the Development of Aggression

Chapter 5 Correlates of Aggression: Psychopathology and Social Attainment

Chapter 6 Implications of the Results for Theory and Practice

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181745

About the Author

Monroe M. Lefkowitz

Leonard D. Eron

Leopold O. Walder

About the Editor

Arnold P. Goldstein

Leonard Krasner

