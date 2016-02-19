Groups & Geometric Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123383013, 9780080874326

Groups & Geometric Analysis, Volume 113

1st Edition

Radon Transforms, Invariant Differential Operators and Spherical Functions: Volume 1

Serial Editors: Sigurdur Helgason
eBook ISBN: 9780080874326
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1984
Page Count: 654
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080874326

@qu:The book is excellent both as a text and as a reference work: it will clearly become another instant classic. @source:--ZENTRALBLATT FUR MATHEMATIK

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

