Groups & Geometric Analysis, Volume 113
1st Edition
Radon Transforms, Invariant Differential Operators and Spherical Functions: Volume 1
Serial Editors: Sigurdur Helgason
eBook ISBN: 9780080874326
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1984
Page Count: 654
@qu:The book is excellent both as a text and as a reference work: it will clearly become another instant classic. @source:--ZENTRALBLATT FUR MATHEMATIK
Sigurdur Helgason Serial Editor
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
