Group Theory and Its Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124551527, 9781483263786

Group Theory and Its Applications

1st Edition

Volume II

Editors: Ernest M. Loebl
eBook ISBN: 9781483263786
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 326
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Group Theory and its Applications, Volume II covers the two broad areas of applications of group theory, namely, all atomic and molecular phenomena, as well as all aspects of nuclear structure and elementary particle theory.

This volume contains five chapters and begins with the representation and tensor operators of the unitary groups. The next chapter describes wave equations, both Schrödinger’s and Dirac’s for a wide variety of potentials. These topics are followed by discussions of the applications of dynamical groups in dealing with bound-state problems of atomic and molecular physics. A chapter explores the connection between the physical constants of motion and the unitary group of the Hamiltonian, the symmetry adaptation with respect to arbitrary finite groups, and the Dixon method for computing irreducible characters without the occurrence of numerical errors. The last chapter deals with the study of the extension, representation, and applications of Galilei group.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians, practicing engineers, and physicists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

The Representations and Tensor Operators of the Unitary Groups U(n)

I. Introduction: The Connections Between the Representation Theory of S(n) and That of U(n), and Other Preliminaries

II. The Group SU(2) and Its Representations

III. The Matrix Elements for the Generators of U(n)

IV. Tensor Operators and Wigner Coefficients on the Unitary Groups

References

Symmetry and Degeneracy

I. Introduction

II. Symmetry of the Hydrogen Atom

III. Symmetry of the Harmonic Oscillator

IV. Symmetry of Tops and Rotators

V. Bertrand's Theorem

VI. Non-Bertrandian Systems

VII. Cyclotron Motion

VIII. The Magnetic Monopole

IX. Two Coulomb Centers

X. Relativistic Systems

XI. Zitterbewegung

XII. Dirac Equation for the Hydrogen Atom

XIII. Other Possible Systems and Symmetries

XIV. Universal Symmetry Groups

XV. Summary

References

Dynamical Groups in Atomic and Molecular Physics

I. Introduction

II. The Second Vector Constant of Motion in Kepler Systems

III. The Four-Dimensional Orthogonal Group and the Hydrogen Atom

IV. Generalization of Fock's Equation: O(5) as a Dynamical Noninvariance Group

V. Symmetry Breaking in Helium

VI. Symmetry Breaking in First-Row Atoms

VII. The Conformal Group and One-Electron Systems

VIII. Conclusion

References

Symmetry Adaptation of Physical States by Means of Computers

I. Introduction

II. Constants of Motion and the Unitary Group of the Hamiltonian

III. Separation of Hilbert Space with Respect to the Constants of Motion

IV. Dixon's Method for Computing Irreducible Characters

V. Computation of Irreducible Matrix Representatives

VI. Group Theory and Computers

References

Galilei Group and Galilean Invariance

I. Introduction

II. The Galilei Group and Its Lie Algebra

III. The Extended Galilei Group and Lie Algebra

IV. Representations of the Galilei Groups

V. Applications to Classical Physics

VI. Applications to Quantum Physics

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483263786

About the Editor

Ernest M. Loebl

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.