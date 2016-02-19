Group Theory and its Applications, Volume II covers the two broad areas of applications of group theory, namely, all atomic and molecular phenomena, as well as all aspects of nuclear structure and elementary particle theory.

This volume contains five chapters and begins with the representation and tensor operators of the unitary groups. The next chapter describes wave equations, both Schrödinger’s and Dirac’s for a wide variety of potentials. These topics are followed by discussions of the applications of dynamical groups in dealing with bound-state problems of atomic and molecular physics. A chapter explores the connection between the physical constants of motion and the unitary group of the Hamiltonian, the symmetry adaptation with respect to arbitrary finite groups, and the Dixon method for computing irreducible characters without the occurrence of numerical errors. The last chapter deals with the study of the extension, representation, and applications of Galilei group.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians, practicing engineers, and physicists.