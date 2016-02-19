Group Representations, Volume 3

This third volume can be roughly divided into two parts. The first part is devoted to the investigation of various properties of projective characters. Special attention is drawn to spin representations and their character tables and to various correspondences for projective characters. Among other topics, projective Schur index and projective representations of abelian groups are covered. The last topic is investigated by introducing a symplectic geometry on finite abelian groups.

The second part is devoted to Clifford theory for graded algebras and its application to the corresponding theory for group algebras. The volume ends with a detailed investigation of the Schur index for ordinary representations. A prominant role is played in the discussion by Brauer groups together with cyclotomic algebras and cyclic algebras.