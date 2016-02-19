Groundwater in Civil Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444996862, 9780444600752

Groundwater in Civil Engineering, Volume 35

1st Edition

Authors: L. Rétháti
eBook ISBN: 9780444600752
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Description

Based on the fundamentals of geotechnics and hydrology, this book includes chapters on hydraulics, hydrogeology, pedology, hydrochemistry, meteorology and mathematical statistics. The first part deals with theoretical and methodological problems and mathematical methods; and the second presents methods of obtaining solutions to practical problems.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444600752

About the Authors

L. Rétháti Author

