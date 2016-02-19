Groundwater in Civil Engineering, Volume 35
1st Edition
Authors: L. Rétháti
eBook ISBN: 9780444600752
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Description
Based on the fundamentals of geotechnics and hydrology, this book includes chapters on hydraulics, hydrogeology, pedology, hydrochemistry, meteorology and mathematical statistics. The first part deals with theoretical and methodological problems and mathematical methods; and the second presents methods of obtaining solutions to practical problems.
