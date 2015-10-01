Ground-Source Heat Pumps
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Experiments and Applications
Description
Ground-Source Heat Pumps presents the theory and some of the most recent advances of GSHPs and their implementation in the heating/cooling system of buildings. The authors explore the thermodynamic cycle with calculation, operation regimes and economic indicators and GHG emissions of a vapor compression heat pump. They go on to examine substitution strategies of non-ecological refrigerants and types of compressors and heat pumps, before delving into the different GSHP systems, as well as their compared economic, energy and environmental performances using classical and optimized adjustment for various operating modes. Surface water heat pumps and ground water heat pumps are covered, and special focus is given to both vertical and horizontal ground-coupled heat pump systems, for which modelling and simulation is discussed, and experimental systems are described. Due to its advanced approach to the subject, this book will be especially valuable for researchers, graduate students and academics, and as reference for engineers and specialists in the varied domains of building services.
Key Features
- Explores fundamentals and state-of-the-art research, including ground-coupled heat pump (GCHP) systems.
- Includes performance assessment and comparison for different types of GSHP, numerical simulation models, practical applications of GSHPs with details on the renewable energy integration, information on refrigerants, and economic analysis.
Readership
scientific researchers, as well as engineers, grad students and professors/academics, specialists in the varied domains of building services.
Table of Contents
- Author Biographies
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Generalities
- 1.2 Renewable Energy
- 1.3 Geothermal Energy
- 1.4 Operation Principle of a HP
- References
- Chapter 2. Vapour Compression-Based Heat Pump Systems
- Abstract
- 2.1 Generalities
- 2.2 Thermodynamic Cycle
- 2.3 Operation Regimes of a HP
- 2.4 Performances and CO2 Emission of HP
- 2.5 Environmental Impact
- References
- Chapter 3. Substitution Strategy of Non-Ecological Refrigerants
- Abstract
- 3.1 Generalities
- 3.2 Environmental Impact of Refrigerants
- 3.3 Influence of Refrigerants on Process Efficiency
- 3.4 Strategy Concerning Non-Ecological Refrigerants
- 3.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 4. Types of Compressors and Heat Pumps
- Abstract
- 4.1 Refrigeration Compressors
- 4.2 Description of Heat Pump Types
- 4.3 Selection of Heat Source and Heat Pump System
- 4.4 DHW Production for Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings
- 4.5 Installation Instructions for Heat Pumps
- 4.6 Examples of Heat Pump Utilisation
- 4.7 Renewable Energy Source Contribution from HP Sales in EU
- 4.8 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 5. Ground-Source Heat Pump Systems
- Abstract
- 5.1 Generalities
- 5.2 Description of SWHP Systems
- 5.3 Description of GWHP Systems
- 5.4 Description of GCHP Systems
- 5.5 Environmental Performances
- 5.6 Better Energy Efficiency with Combined Heating and Cooling by Heat Pumps
- 5.7 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. Heat Pump Heating and Cooling Systems
- Abstract
- 6.1 Generalities
- 6.2 Radiator Heating System
- 6.3 Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems
- 6.4 Terminal Unit Supply Temperature
- 6.5 Heating System Selection
- 6.6 Energy-Economic Analysis of Different Systems
- 6.7 Performance Analysis of Radiator and Radiant Floor Heating Systems Connected to a GCHP
- 6.8 Control of Heat Pump Heating and Cooling Systems
- References
- Chapter 7. Experimental Ground-Coupled Heat Pump Systems
- Abstract
- 7.1 Generalities
- 7.2 Performance of a Vertical GCHP System for Heating, Cooling and DHW Operation
- 7.3 Numerical and Experimental Analysis of a Horizontal GCHP System
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 1st October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128042410
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042205
About the Author
Ioan Sarbu
Ioan Sarbu is a professor and head of the Department of Building Services Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Timisoara, Romania. He obtained a diploma in Civil engineering from the “TraianVuia” Polytechnic Institute of Timisoara in 1975 and a Ph.D. degree in Civil engineering from the Timisoara Technical University in 1993. His main research interests are related to refrigeration systems and heat pumps. He is also active in the field of solar energy conversion, water distribution systems and numerical simulations and optimizations in building services. He has published books, chapters, and numerous articles in indexed journals and proceedings of international conferences. He is also author of five patent certificates and of up to twenty computer programs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Building Services Engineering, Polytechnic University of Timisoara, Romania
Calin Sebarchievici
Calin Sebarchievici is a lecturer of the Building Services Engineering Department at the Polytechnic University of Timisoara, Romania. He obtained a diploma in Building services engineering and a Ph.D. degree in Civil engineering from the Polytechnic University of Timisoara in 2003 and 2013, respectively. His research is focused on heat pumps, refrigeration systems and solar energy conversion. He is co-author of some books, chapters, and journal and conference proceeding articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Building Services Engineering, Polytechnic University of Timisoara, Romania