Grid Computing: The New Frontier of High Performance Computing, Volume 14

PART 1 GENERAL ISSUES The Advanced Networks and Services Underpinning Modern, Large-Scale Science: DOE's Esnet, W. E. Johnston. Netsolve: Grid Enabling Scientific Computing Environments, K. Seymour, A. Yarkhan, S. Agrawal, and J. Dongarra. Operations Research Methods for Resource Management and Scheduling in a Computational Grid: A Survey, A. Attanasio, G. Ghiani, L. Grandinetti, E. Guerriero and F. Guerriero. Peer-to-Peer Protocols and Grid Services for Resource Discovery on Grids, D. Talia and P. Trunfio. Data Placement in Widely Distributed Environments, T. Kosar, S.-C. Son, G. Kola and M. Livny. The Grid Relational Catalog Project, G. Aloisio, M. Cafaro, S. Fiore and M. Mirto.

PART 2 PERFORMANCE The "MIND" Scalable PIM Architecture, T. Sterling and M. Brodowicz. SLA-aware Job Migration in Grid Environments, F. Heine, M. Hovestadt, O. Kao and A. Keller Micro-grids - the exploitation of massive on-chip concurrency, C. R. Jesshope Autonomous Performance and Risk Management in Large Distributed Systems and Grids, M. Brittan and J. Kowalik Optimization Techniques for Skeletons on Grids, M. Aldinucci, M. Danelutto, J. Duennweber and S. Gorlatch Towards a Middleware Framework for Dynamically Reconfigurable Scientific Computing, K. El Maghraoui, T. Desell, B. K. Szymanski, J. D. Teresco, and C. A. Varela.

PART 3 APPLICATIONS Messaging in Web Service Grid with Applications to Geographical Information Systems, G. Fox, S. Pallickara, G. Aydin and M. Pierce NewsGrid, S. Geisler, G. R. Joubert UNICORE – From Project Results to Production Grids, A. Streit, D. Erwin, Th. Lippert, D. Mallmann, R. Menday, M. Rambadt, M. Riedel, M. Romberg, B. Schuller and Ph. Wieder Developing Innovative Technologies for the Grid, J.-P. Prost, L. Berman, R. Chang, M. Devarakonda, M. Haynos, W.-S. Li, Y. Li, I. Narang, J. Unger and D. Verma Tools for Efficient Subsetting and Pipelined Processing of Large Scale, Distributed Biomedical Image Data, M. Ribeiro, T. Kurc,Tony Pan, K. Huang, U. Catalyurek, X. Zhang, S. Langella, S. Hastings, S. Oster, R. Ferreira and J. Saltz.