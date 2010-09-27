Green's Operative Hand Surgery
6th Edition
2-Volume Set
Description
Green’s Operative Hand Surgery, edited in its Sixth Edition by Scott W. Wolfe, MD, provides today’s most complete, authoritative guidance on the effective surgical and non-surgical management of all conditions of the hand, wrist, and elbow. Now featuring a new full-color format, photographs, and illustrations, plus operative videos and case studies online at Expert Consult, this new edition shows you more vividly than ever before how to perform all of the latest techniques and achieve optimal outcomes.
Key Features
- Access the complete contents online, fully searchable, at expertconsult.com.
Overcome your toughest clinical challenges with advice from world-renowned hand surgeons.
Table of Contents
Volume 1
Part 1: Basic Principles
Chapter 1: General Principles
Chapter 2: Anesthesia for Hand Surgery
Part 2: Hand
Chapter 3: Acute Infections
Chapter 4: Chronic Infections
Chapter 5: Dupuytren's Contracture
Chapter 6: Extensor Tendon Injury
Chapter 7: Flexor Tendon Injury
A. Acute Injuries
B. Flexor Tendon Reconstruction
Chapter 8: Fractures of the Metacarpals and Phalanges
Chapter 9: Dislocations and Ligament Injuries in the Digits
Chapter 10: The Perionychium
Chapter 11: The Stiff Finger
Chapter 12: Arthrodesis and Arthroplasty of Small Joints of the Hand
Chapter 13: Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis
Part 3: Wrist
Chapter 14: Arthroplasty and Arthrodesis of the Wrist
Chapter 15: Carpal Instability
Chapter 16: Distal Radioulnar Joint Instability
Chapter 17: Distal Radius Fractures
Chapter 18: Fractures of the Carpal Bones
Chapter 19: Wrist Arthroscopy
Part 4: Elbow and Forearm
Section 1: Trauma and Fractures
Chapter 20: Fractures of the Distal Humerus
Chapter 21: Fractures of the Head of the Radius
Chapter 22: Fractures of the Proximal Ulna
Chapter 23: Disorders of the Forearm Axis
Chapter 24: Complex Traumatic Elbow Dislocation
Chapter 25: Recurrent Instability of the Elbow
Section 2: Other Disorders
Chapter 26: Treatment of the Stiff Elbow
Chapter 27: Elbow Tendinopathies and Tendon Ruptures
Chapter 28: Arthroscopy and the Thrower's Elbow
Chapter 29: Total Elbow Arthroplasty
Part 5: Nerve
Chapter 30: Compression Neuropathies
Chapter 31: Thoracic Outlet Compression Syndrome
Chapter 32: Nerve Repair
Chapter 33. Radial Nerve Palsy
Volume 2
Chapter 34: Median and Ulnar Nerve Palsy
Chapter 35: Cerebral Palsy
Chapter 36: Upper Extremity Dysfunction After Stroke or Brain Injury
Chapter 37: Tetraplegia
Chapter 38: Traumatic Brachial Plexus Injury
Part 6: The Pediatric Hand
Chapter 39: Embryology of the Upper Extremity
Chapter 40: Deformities of the Hand and Fingers
Chapter 41: Deformities of the Thumb
Chapter 42. Malformations and Deformities of the Wrist and Forearm
Chapter 43. Congenital Contracture
Chapter 44. Pediatric Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chapter 45. Distraction Lengthening in the Hand and Upper Extremity
Chapter 46. Hand, Wrist, and Forearm Fractures in Children
Part 7: Bone and Soft Tissue Reconstruction
Chapter 47. Principles of Microvascular Surgery
Chapter 48. Replantation
Chapter 49. The Mangled Upper Extremity
Chapter 50. Nonmicrosurgical Coverage of the Upper Extremity
A. Skin Grafting
B. Local and Regional Flap Coverage of the Hand
C. Coverage of the Elbow
Chapter 51. Free Skin and Composite Flaps
Chapter 52. Free Functioning Muscle Transfers
Chapter 53. Vascularized Bone Grafting
Chapter 54. Toe - to - Hand Transplantation
Chapter 55. Thumb Reconstruction
Part 8: Other Disorders of the Upper Extremity
Chapter 56. Amputations
Chapter 57. Compartment Syndrome
Chapter 58. Management of Venomous Injuries
Chapter 59. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
Chapter 60. Factitious Disorders
Chapter 61. Rheumatoid Arthritis and Other Connective Tissue Diseases
Chapter 62. Tendinopathy
Chapter 63. The Burned Hand
Chapter 64. Skin Tumors
Chapter 65. Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors
Chapter 66. Vascular Disorders
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 27th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737413
About the Author
Scott Wolfe
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, Emeritus Chief, Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, Attending Orthopaedic Surgeon, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York
William Pederson
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Hand and Microsurgery,Texas Children's Hospital,Samuel Stal Endowed Professor of Plastic Surgery,Professor of Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Pediatrics,Baylor College of Medicine,Houston, Texas
Scott H. Kozin
Academic Appointment:
Associate Professor, Department of
Orthopaedic Surgery, Temple University
School of Medicine
Hand Surgeon, Shriners Hospital
for Children
Education:
Undergraduate: Duke University
Durham, North Carolina
Degree: B.S. Computer Science 1978-1982
Medical: Hahnemann University School of Medicine
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Degree: M.D. 1982-1986
Internship: Albert Einstein Medical Center
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Preliminary General Surgery
July 1986 to June 1987
Residency: Albert Einstein Medical Center
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Orthopaedic Surgery
July 1987 to June 1991
Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery
January 1989 to July 1989
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Hand Rehabilitation Center
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Hand Surgery
January 1990 to March 1990
Fellowship: Mayo Clinic
Rochester, Minnesota
Hand & Microvascular Surgery
July 1991 - July 1992
Curriculum Vitae Scott H. Kozin, MD
Board Certification:
Certificate of Added Qualifications in
Hand Surgery, August 1995
Re-certification, November 2004
Board Certification, American Board of
Orthopaedic Surgeons, July 15, 1994
Re-certification, November 2004
Diplomate, American Board of Orthopaedic
Surgeons
Diplomate, National Board of Medical
Examiners
Organization Memberships:
Alpha Omega Alpha, Honor Medical Society (1986)
American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
American Society for Surgery of the Hand (1996)
American Association for Hand Surgery
Temple-Shriners Alumni Association (1995)
Pennsylvania Orthopaedic Society
Philadelphia Orthopaedic Society
AO Teaching Faculty (1995)
International Wrist Investigators Workshop (1998)
Philadelphia Hand Society (1992)
Orthopaedic Overseas
New Millennium Hand Club (1992)
American Orthopaedic Association (2001)
Awards/ Honors:
Sterling Bunnell Travelling Fellow 2001-2002, American Society for Surgery of the Hand
Joseph H. Boyes Award, American Society for Surgery of the Hand, 2002
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Temple University School of Medicine, Chief of Staff, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania