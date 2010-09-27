Green's Operative Hand Surgery - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416052791, 9781455737413

Green's Operative Hand Surgery

6th Edition

2-Volume Set

Authors: Scott Wolfe William Pederson Scott H. Kozin
eBook ISBN: 9781455737413
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th September 2010
Page Count: 2392
Description

Green’s Operative Hand Surgery, edited in its Sixth Edition by Scott W. Wolfe, MD, provides today’s most complete, authoritative guidance on the effective surgical and non-surgical management of all conditions of the hand, wrist, and elbow. Now featuring a new full-color format, photographs, and illustrations, plus operative videos and case studies online at Expert Consult, this new edition shows you more vividly than ever before how to perform all of the latest techniques and achieve optimal outcomes.

Key Features

  • Access the complete contents online, fully searchable, at expertconsult.com.

Overcome your toughest clinical challenges with advice from world-renowned hand surgeons.

Table of Contents

Volume 1

Part 1: Basic Principles

Chapter 1: General Principles

Chapter 2: Anesthesia for Hand Surgery

Part 2: Hand

Chapter 3: Acute Infections

Chapter 4: Chronic Infections

Chapter 5: Dupuytren's Contracture

Chapter 6: Extensor Tendon Injury

Chapter 7: Flexor Tendon Injury

A. Acute Injuries

B. Flexor Tendon Reconstruction

Chapter 8: Fractures of the Metacarpals and Phalanges

Chapter 9: Dislocations and Ligament Injuries in the Digits

Chapter 10: The Perionychium

Chapter 11: The Stiff Finger

Chapter 12: Arthrodesis and Arthroplasty of Small Joints of the Hand

Chapter 13: Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis

Part 3: Wrist

Chapter 14: Arthroplasty and Arthrodesis of the Wrist

Chapter 15: Carpal Instability

Chapter 16: Distal Radioulnar Joint Instability

Chapter 17: Distal Radius Fractures

Chapter 18: Fractures of the Carpal Bones

Chapter 19: Wrist Arthroscopy

Part 4: Elbow and Forearm

Section 1: Trauma and Fractures

Chapter 20: Fractures of the Distal Humerus

Chapter 21: Fractures of the Head of the Radius

Chapter 22: Fractures of the Proximal Ulna

Chapter 23: Disorders of the Forearm Axis

Chapter 24: Complex Traumatic Elbow Dislocation

Chapter 25: Recurrent Instability of the Elbow

Section 2: Other Disorders

Chapter 26: Treatment of the Stiff Elbow

Chapter 27: Elbow Tendinopathies and Tendon Ruptures

Chapter 28: Arthroscopy and the Thrower's Elbow

Chapter 29: Total Elbow Arthroplasty

Part 5: Nerve

Chapter 30: Compression Neuropathies

Chapter 31: Thoracic Outlet Compression Syndrome

Chapter 32: Nerve Repair

Chapter 33. Radial Nerve Palsy

Volume 2

Chapter 34: Median and Ulnar Nerve Palsy

Chapter 35: Cerebral Palsy

Chapter 36: Upper Extremity Dysfunction After Stroke or Brain Injury

Chapter 37: Tetraplegia

Chapter 38: Traumatic Brachial Plexus Injury

Part 6: The Pediatric Hand

Chapter 39: Embryology of the Upper Extremity

Chapter 40: Deformities of the Hand and Fingers

Chapter 41: Deformities of the Thumb

Chapter 42. Malformations and Deformities of the Wrist and Forearm

Chapter 43. Congenital Contracture

Chapter 44. Pediatric Brachial Plexus Palsy

Chapter 45. Distraction Lengthening in the Hand and Upper Extremity

Chapter 46. Hand, Wrist, and Forearm Fractures in Children

Part 7: Bone and Soft Tissue Reconstruction

Chapter 47. Principles of Microvascular Surgery

Chapter 48. Replantation

Chapter 49. The Mangled Upper Extremity

Chapter 50. Nonmicrosurgical Coverage of the Upper Extremity

A. Skin Grafting

B. Local and Regional Flap Coverage of the Hand

C. Coverage of the Elbow

Chapter 51. Free Skin and Composite Flaps

Chapter 52. Free Functioning Muscle Transfers

Chapter 53. Vascularized Bone Grafting

Chapter 54. Toe - to - Hand Transplantation

Chapter 55. Thumb Reconstruction

Part 8: Other Disorders of the Upper Extremity

Chapter 56. Amputations

Chapter 57. Compartment Syndrome

Chapter 58. Management of Venomous Injuries

Chapter 59. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Chapter 60. Factitious Disorders

Chapter 61. Rheumatoid Arthritis and Other Connective Tissue Diseases

Chapter 62. Tendinopathy

Chapter 63. The Burned Hand

Chapter 64. Skin Tumors

Chapter 65. Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors

Chapter 66. Vascular Disorders

Index

 

 

About the Author

Scott Wolfe

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, Emeritus Chief, Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, Attending Orthopaedic Surgeon, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, New York

William Pederson

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Hand and Microsurgery,Texas Children's Hospital,Samuel Stal Endowed Professor of Plastic Surgery,Professor of Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Pediatrics,Baylor College of Medicine,Houston, Texas

Scott H. Kozin

Academic Appointment:

Associate Professor, Department of

Orthopaedic Surgery, Temple University

School of Medicine

Hand Surgeon, Shriners Hospital

for Children

Education:

Undergraduate: Duke University

Durham, North Carolina

Degree: B.S. Computer Science 1978-1982

Medical: Hahnemann University School of Medicine

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Degree: M.D. 1982-1986

Internship: Albert Einstein Medical Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Preliminary General Surgery

July 1986 to June 1987

Residency: Albert Einstein Medical Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Orthopaedic Surgery

July 1987 to June 1991

Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

January 1989 to July 1989

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Hand Rehabilitation Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hand Surgery

January 1990 to March 1990

Fellowship: Mayo Clinic

Rochester, Minnesota

Hand & Microvascular Surgery

July 1991 - July 1992

Curriculum Vitae Scott H. Kozin, MD

Board Certification:

Certificate of Added Qualifications in

Hand Surgery, August 1995

Re-certification, November 2004

Board Certification, American Board of

Orthopaedic Surgeons, July 15, 1994

Re-certification, November 2004

Diplomate, American Board of Orthopaedic

Surgeons

Diplomate, National Board of Medical

Examiners

Organization Memberships:

Alpha Omega Alpha, Honor Medical Society (1986)

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

American Society for Surgery of the Hand (1996)

American Association for Hand Surgery

Temple-Shriners Alumni Association (1995)

Pennsylvania Orthopaedic Society

Philadelphia Orthopaedic Society

AO Teaching Faculty (1995)

International Wrist Investigators Workshop (1998)

Philadelphia Hand Society (1992)

Orthopaedic Overseas

New Millennium Hand Club (1992)

American Orthopaedic Association (2001)

Awards/ Honors:

Sterling Bunnell Travelling Fellow 2001-2002, American Society for Surgery of the Hand

Joseph H. Boyes Award, American Society for Surgery of the Hand, 2002

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Temple University School of Medicine, Chief of Staff, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

