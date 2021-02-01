Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science

Part 1: Production of Biosurfactants for Industry

1. Effective bioprocessing techniques and key factors affecting mass production of biosurfactant using bioreactors

2. Utilization of Agro-industrial wastes for the mass production of biosurfactant

3. Industrially significant microbial strains from fungi, bacteria, actinomycetes and yeast for mass biosurfactant production

4. Strain improvement methodology and genetic engineering for increasing the production of biosurfactant

5. Genetically modified strains and their application in the mass production of biosurfactant

6. Influence of solid-state fermentation, submerged fermentation and biphasic fermentation on the production of biosurfactant

Part 2: Applications of Biosurfactants in Industry

7. Application of biosurfactants in the production of biopolymers, petroleum and petrochemical products

8. Application of biosurfactants in the refinery of crude oil

9. Utilization of biosurfactants in the production of paints and glossy emulsions

10. Application of biosurfactants in the production of detergents, soaps, personal care products, and natural cosmetics

11. Application of biosurfactants in the production of industrial and institutional cleaners

12. Application of biosurfactant for the production of medicines

13. Significance of biosurfactants in for lubrification, mineral flotation and petroleum recovery

14. Utilization of biosurfactants in the bioremediation of heavy metal and hydrocarbons from industry

15. Application of biosurfactants in the production of anticorrosive agents

16. Application of biosurfactants in the production of biocides for sulfate-reducing bacteria

17. Application of biosurfactants in the food industry

18. Application of biosurfactants in algae cultivation system