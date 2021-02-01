Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science
1st Edition
Microbially Derived Biosurfactants for Improving Sustainability in Industry
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science: Microbially Derived Biosurfactants for Improving Sustainability in Industry explores the role biosurfactants may play in providing more sustainable, environmentally benign, and economically efficient solutions for mitigating challenges experienced in the industrial sector. Sections cover an introduction to their production and review their application across a broad range of industry applications, from polymer and biofuel production to lubrification and corrosion protection. Drawing on the knowledge of its expert team of global contributors, the book provides useful insights for all those currently or potentially interested in developing or applying biosurfactants in their own work.
As awareness and efforts to develop greener products and processes continue to grow in the chemistry community, biosurfactants are garnering much attention for the potential roles they can play, both in reducing the use and production of more toxic products and as tools for addressing existing problems.
Key Features
- Highlights effective bioprocessing techniques, bioprocessing, agrowaste, and factors affecting production
- Reflects on differing strains of fungi, bacteria, actinomycetes and yeast, and reviews genetic modification of such strains for enhanced biosurfactant production
- Explores the use of biosurfactants across a broad range of industrial applications
Readership
Graduates, post-graduates and researchers across both academia and industry interested in developing and/or applying biosurfactants, including chemical engineers, green/ analytical/ environmental chemists, sustainability researchers, and environmental scientists; researchers in colloid science, surfactant science, physico-chemists, materials scientists and microbiologists
Table of Contents
Part 1: Production of Biosurfactants for Industry
1. Effective bioprocessing techniques and key factors affecting mass production of biosurfactant using bioreactors
2. Utilization of Agro-industrial wastes for the mass production of biosurfactant
3. Industrially significant microbial strains from fungi, bacteria, actinomycetes and yeast for mass biosurfactant production
4. Strain improvement methodology and genetic engineering for increasing the production of biosurfactant
5. Genetically modified strains and their application in the mass production of biosurfactant
6. Influence of solid-state fermentation, submerged fermentation and biphasic fermentation on the production of biosurfactant
Part 2: Applications of Biosurfactants in Industry
7. Application of biosurfactants in the production of biopolymers, petroleum and petrochemical products
8. Application of biosurfactants in the refinery of crude oil
9. Utilization of biosurfactants in the production of paints and glossy emulsions
10. Application of biosurfactants in the production of detergents, soaps, personal care products, and natural cosmetics
11. Application of biosurfactants in the production of industrial and institutional cleaners
12. Application of biosurfactant for the production of medicines
13. Significance of biosurfactants in for lubrification, mineral flotation and petroleum recovery
14. Utilization of biosurfactants in the bioremediation of heavy metal and hydrocarbons from industry
15. Application of biosurfactants in the production of anticorrosive agents
16. Application of biosurfactants in the production of biocides for sulfate-reducing bacteria
17. Application of biosurfactants in the food industry
18. Application of biosurfactants in algae cultivation system
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128233801
About the Editors
Dr. Inamuddin
Dr. Inamuddin is currently Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment, and has worked on multiple key research projects funded by institutional and government agencies. Dr Inamuddin has published 146 research articles in international journals of repute, eighteen book chapters, and 54 books published by renowned international publishers. He is the member of various journal’s editorial boards and serves as Associate Editor for a number of internationally renowned journals. In addition, he is also guest editing various special thematic special issues of journals for major publishing houses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Assistant Professor at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India
Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji
Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji is a Faculty member at the Microbiology Department, Faculty of Science, Edo University Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria, where he utilized the application of biological techniques and microbial bioprocesses for the actualization of sustainable development goals. He has won numerous scientific awards and grants from renowned academic bodies, has filled several scientific patents on Bioherbicides, Biopesticides, nanobiosurfactants, and nanobiopesticdes, and has published over 100 scientific journals and conference proceedings in both national and international journals. His broad research interests cover topics relating to food security, agriculture and environmental sustainability, including microbiology, biotechnology, post-harvest management, and nanotechnology. Dr Adetunji is an editorial board member of many international journals serves as a reviewer to many double-blind peer review journals. In addition, he is a member of many scientific organisations and, over the last fifteen years, has built strong working collaborations with reputable research groups in numerous and leading Universities across the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Member, Microbiology Department, Faculty of Science, Edo University Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria
Dr. Inamuddin
Dr. Inamuddin is currently Assistant Professor in the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is a permanent faculty member (Assistant Professor) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He has extensive research experience in multidisciplinary fields of Analytical Chemistry, Materials Chemistry, and Electrochemistry and, more specifically, Renewable Energy and Environment, and has worked on multiple key research projects funded by institutional and government agencies. Dr Inamuddin has published 146 research articles in international journals of repute, eighteen book chapters, and 54 books published by renowned international publishers. He is the member of various journal’s editorial boards and serves as Associate Editor for a number of internationally renowned journals. In addition, he is also guest editing various special thematic special issues of journals for major publishing houses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Assistant Professor at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India
Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji
Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji is a Faculty member at the Microbiology Department, Faculty of Science, Edo University Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria, where he utilized the application of biological techniques and microbial bioprocesses for the actualization of sustainable development goals. He has won numerous scientific awards and grants from renowned academic bodies, has filled several scientific patents on Bioherbicides, Biopesticides, nanobiosurfactants, and nanobiopesticdes, and has published over 100 scientific journals and conference proceedings in both national and international journals. His broad research interests cover topics relating to food security, agriculture and environmental sustainability, including microbiology, biotechnology, post-harvest management, and nanotechnology. Dr Adetunji is an editorial board member of many international journals serves as a reviewer to many double-blind peer review journals. In addition, he is a member of many scientific organisations and, over the last fifteen years, has built strong working collaborations with reputable research groups in numerous and leading Universities across the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Member, Microbiology Department, Faculty of Science, Edo University Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria
Abdullah M. Ahmed Asiri
Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed Asiri is a full Professor in the Chemistry Department, at the Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia. His research interests include: color chemistry, synthesis of novel photochromic and thermochromic systems, synthesis of novel colorants and coloration of textiles and plastics, molecular modeling, applications of organic materials into optics such as OEDS, high performance organic dyes and pigments, new applications of organic photochromic compounds, organic synthesis of heterocyclic compounds as precursor for dyes, synthesis of polymers functionalized with organic dyes, preparation of some coating formulations for different applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science-King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.