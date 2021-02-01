As awareness and efforts to develop greener products and processes continue to grow in the chemistry community, biosurfactants are garnering much attention for the potential roles they can play, both in reducing the use and production of more toxic products, and as tools for addressing existing problems. Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science: Microbially-Derived Biosurfactants for Improving Sustainability in Industry for Improving Sustainability in Industry explores the role biosurfactants could play in providing more sustainable, environmentally benign, and economically efficient solutions for mitigating challenges experienced in the industrial sector. Beginning with an introduction to the production of biosurfactants in Part 1, Part 2 goes on to review their application across a broad range of industry applications, from polymer and biofuel production to lubrification and corrosion protection.

Drawing on the knowledge of its expert team of global contributors, Green Sustainable Process for Chemical and Environmental Engineering and Science: Microbially-Derived Biosurfactants for Improving Sustainability in Industry provides useful insight for all those currently or potentially interested in developing or applying biosurfactants in their own work.