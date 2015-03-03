Green Information Technology
1st Edition
A Sustainable Approach
Description
We are living in the era of "Big Data" and the computing power required to deal with "Big Data" both in terms of its energy consumption and technical complexity is one of the key areas of research and development. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that centralized computing infrastructures (data centres) currently use 7 giga watts of electricity during peak loads. This translates into about 61 billion kilowatt hours of electricity used. By the EPA’s estimates, power-hungry data centres consume the annual output of 15 average-sized power plants. One of the top constraints to increasing computing power, besides the ability to cool, is simply delivering enough power to a given physical space.
Green Information Technology: A Sustainable Approach offers in a single volume a broad collection of practical techniques and methodologies for designing, building and implementing a green technology strategy in any large enterprise environment, which up until now has been scattered in difficult-to-find scholarly resources. Included here is the latest information on emerging technologies and their environmental impact, how to effectively measure sustainability, discussions on sustainable hardware and software design, as well as how to use big data and cloud computing to drive efficiencies and establish a framework for sustainability in the information technology infrastructure.
Written by recognized experts in both academia and industry, Green Information Technology: A Sustainable Approach is a must-have guide for researchers, computer architects, computer engineers and IT professionals with an interest in greater efficiency with less environmental impact.
Key Features
- Introduces the concept of using green procurement and supply chain programs in the IT infrastructure.
- Discusses how to use big data to drive efficiencies and establish a framework for sustainability in the information technology infrastructure.
- Explains how cloud computing can be used to consolidate corporate IT environments using large-scale shared infrastructure reducing the overall environmental impact and unlocking new efficiencies.
- Provides specific use cases for Green IT such as data center energy efficiency and cloud computing sustainability and risk.
Readership
Researchers, computer architects, computer engineers and IT professionals
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- About the Editors
- Contributor Biographies
- Acknowledgments
- Section I: Green IT: Emerging Technologies and Challenges
- Chapter 1: Green ICT: History, Agenda, and Challenges Ahead
- Introduction
- The Second Industrial Revolution—The Emergence of Information and Communication Technologies
- The Agenda and Challenges Ahead
- Chapter 2: Emerging Technologies and Their Environmental Impact
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Number of Connected Devices
- Increased Functionality
- Increased Number of Separate Functions
- Increased Demand for Speed and Reliability
- Obsolescence—The Problem of Backward Compatibility
- The Other Side of the Balance Sheet—Positive Environmental Impacts or the “Other 90%”
- Videoconference as an Alternative to Business Travel
- Dematerialization of Product Chain
- Travel Advice/Road Traffic Control
- Intelligent Energy Metering
- Building Management Systems
- Saving IT Resources—A Drop in the Ocean?
- Conclusion
- Section II: Green IT: Law and Measurement
- Chapter 3: Measurements and Sustainability
- Abstract
- Introduction
- ICT Technical Measures
- Ecological Measures and Ethical Consideration
- Systems Engineering for Designing Sustainable ICT-Based Architectures
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4: The Law of Green IT
- Abstract
- General Remarks on Law and the Regulation of Environmental Behavior
- The Mechanisms of EU and National Law—Basics
- Sustainability in EU Law
- Specific European Legal Instruments Relevant to Green Computing and Their Implementation
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Quantitative and Systemic Methods for Modeling Sustainability
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Complexity
- Modeling Approaches
- Modeling Approaches and Decision Support Systems
- Criticisms
- Conclusions
- Section III: Sustainable Computing, Cloud and Big Data
- Chapter 6: Sustainable Cloud Computing
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Challenges in the Use of Cloud Computing As Green Technology
- Cloud Computing and Sustainability
- Sustainable Applications of Cloud Computing
- Technologies Associated With Sustainable Cloud Computing
- Future Prospects of Sustainable Cloud Computing
- Reflections on Sustainable Cloud Computing Applications
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Sustainable Software Design
- Abstract
- Overview and Scope
- Evaluating Sustainability Effects
- Sustainability and the Product Life Cycle
- Direct Effects: Sustainability During Use
- Runtime Energy Consumption Basics
- Analyzing the Energy Consumption of an Application
- Energy Consumption Reduction Using Physical Properties of Semiconductors
- Optimizing the Energy Consumption of an Application: Compiler Techniques
- Optimizing the Energy Consumption of an Application: Runtime Approaches
- Optimizing the Energy Consumption of an Application: Probabilistic Approaches
- Indirect Effects: Sustainability vs. Production
- Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter 8: Achieving the Green Theme Through the Use of Traffic Characteristics in Data Centers
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Rationale
- Understanding Sustainability on the Cloud
- Green Cloud as a Network Management Problem
- SNMP for Green Cloud Traffic Characterization
- A Model for Network Management for Green Cloud
- Conclusions and Future Work
- Section IV: Future Solutions
- Chapter 9: Energy Harvesting and the Internet of Things
- Abstract
- Energy Harvesting: Intelligence and Efficiency
- The IoT, “Hyped” and “Hidden”: A Green Technology
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10: 3D Printing and Sustainable Product Development
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Underlying Printing Processes
- Inkjet Technology: Powder-Based Printers
- Hybrid Systems: Integrating 3D Printing with Subtractive Machining Technology
- Environmental Considerations
- Conclusions
- Section V: Case Studies
- Chapter 11: Automated Demand Response, Smart Grid Technologies, and Sustainable Energy Solutions
- Abstract
- Background
- ADR Solution Platform
- Case Study 1: Thames Valley Vision Project, United Kingdom (Auto DR Element)
- Case Study 2: US Utility-Driven ADR Programs
- Chapter 12: Critical Issues for Data Center Energy Efficiency
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Literature Survey
- Data Centers
- Methodology
- Results and Discussion
- Conclusions
- Implications for the Future
- Chapter 13: Communitywide Area Network and Mobile ISP
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Prototype Mobile Learning Environment
- Prototype
- Langdale Pilot Study
- Feedback on the Mobile Learning System
- Conclusions
- Chapter 14: Thin-Client and Energy Efficiency
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- Introduction
- Aims and Objectives
- Literature Review
- Methodology
- Results
- Conclusions
- Recommendations
- Implications for the future
- Appendix A: User Feedback Comments
- Chapter 15: Cloud Computing, Sustainability, and Risk: Case Study: A Quantitative Fuzzy Optimization Model for Determining Cloud Inexperienced Risks’ Appetite
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Cloud Architecture and Risk Preferences
- Green Cloud Computing and Risk Management
- Risk Appetite and Tolerance
- Risk Target and Optimization Model
- Case Study: Petrogas Jahan Co
- Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2015
- Published:
- 3rd March 2015
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016718
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128013793
About the Author
Mohammad Dastbaz
Professor Dastbaz’s main research work over the recent years has been focused on the use and impact of emerging technologies in society, particularly learning, training and the development of “government”. Mohammad has led EU and UK based funded research projects and has been the Symposium Chair of Multimedia Systems in IEEE’s Information Visualisation (IV) conference since 2002. He has over 50 refereed publications, including numerous journal paper articles, conference papers, book chapters and Books on e-learning, eGovernment and design and development of Multimedia Systems. Professor Dastbaz is a Fellow of the British Computer Society and UK’s Higher Education Academy as well as the professional member of ACM and IEEE’s computer society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Faculty of Arts, Environment and Technology and Professor of Informatics, Leeds Beckett University, Leeds, UK
Colin Pattinson
Colin Pattinson has been an academic member of staff at Leeds Met since 1985, beginning as a junior lecturer, progressing to Professor in 2006 and Head of School from 2011. During that time, his research and teaching has reflected the massive changes in computer and communications technologies, beginning with very basic computer to computer connections, through the development of the Internet to current developments in smart phones and cloud computing. Colin continues to be an active researcher in these areas, with a particular interest in measuring and understanding the performance of IT systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the School of Computing, Creative Technologies and Engineering, Leeds Beckett University, Leeds, UK
Babak Akhgar
Babak Akhgar is Professor of Informatics and Director of CENTRIC (Center of Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organized Crime Research) at Sheffield Hallam University (UK) and Fellow of the British Computer Society. He has more than 100 refereed publications in international journals and conferences on information systems with specific focus on knowledge management (KM). He is member of editorial boards of several international journals and has acted as Chair and Program Committee Member for numerous international conferences. He has extensive and hands-on experience in the development, management and execution of KM projects and large international security initiatives (e.g., the application of social media in crisis management, intelligence-based combating of terrorism and organized crime, gun crime, cyber-crime and cyber terrorism and cross cultural ideology polarization). In addition to this he is the technical lead of two EU Security projects: “Courage” on Cyber-Crime and Cyber-Terrorism and “Athena” onthe Application of Social Media and Mobile Devices in Crisis Management. He has co-edited several books on Intelligence Management.. His recent books are titled “Strategic Intelligence Management (National Security Imperatives and Information and Communications Technologies)”, “Knowledge Driven Frameworks for Combating Terrorism and Organised Crime” and “Emerging Trends in ICT Security”. Prof Akhgar is member of the academic advisory board of SAS UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Informatics, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield, UK
Reviews
"... if you have any interest in a sustainable future, you’ll find it’s worth reading in its entirety." --Computing Reviews