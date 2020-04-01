Green Approaches in Medicinal Chemistry for Sustainable Drug Design draws on the knowledge of a global team of experts, encourages the growth of green medicinal chemistry, and supports medicinal chemists, drug discovery researchers, pharmacologists, and those in related fields in integrating these approaches into their own work. After providing context to the growth of green chemistry in relation to drug discovery, this book goes on to identify a broad range of practical techniques and useful insights, revealing how medicinal chemistry techniques can be used to improve efficiency, mitigate failure, and increase the environmental benignity of the entire drug discovery process.

Extensive experimentation and high failure rates are a well-recognized downside to the drug discovery process, with the resultant high levels of inefficiency and waste producing a negative environmental impact. The book reveals how medicinal chemistry can play a direct role in addressing this issue.