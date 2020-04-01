Green Approaches in Medicinal Chemistry for Sustainable Drug Design
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Green and Sustainable Approaches in Medicinal Chemistry
2. Controlled Release of Nanodrugs: a Biosafe Approach
3. Risk Factors in Drug Development Process
4. Green Biomaterials for Tissue Engineering
5. Flavonoids Encapsulated Nanomaterials for Medical Applications
6. Green chemistry in the development of anti-infective agents
7. Green chemistry in the development of CNS active agents
8. Natural spices in medicinal chemistry: Isolation, Chemistry and Biology
9. The role of ionic liquid in medicinal chemistry
10. Hormones and Contraceptives
11. Drug design through the Computational tools
12. Drug synthesis and Development Using Green Chemistry
13. Synthesis of Nitrogen-Oxygen Heterocycles by Sustainable Nanocatalysis
14. Antibacterial and antimicrobial coating on metal substrate by spraying: present and future perspective
15. Green Chemistry Approach Towards New Drug Development
16. Microwave-Assisted Sustainable Medicinal Chemistry
Description
Green Approaches in Medicinal Chemistry for Sustainable Drug Design draws on the knowledge of a global team of experts, encourages the growth of green medicinal chemistry, and supports medicinal chemists, drug discovery researchers, pharmacologists, and those in related fields in integrating these approaches into their own work. After providing context to the growth of green chemistry in relation to drug discovery, this book goes on to identify a broad range of practical techniques and useful insights, revealing how medicinal chemistry techniques can be used to improve efficiency, mitigate failure, and increase the environmental benignity of the entire drug discovery process.
Extensive experimentation and high failure rates are a well-recognized downside to the drug discovery process, with the resultant high levels of inefficiency and waste producing a negative environmental impact. The book reveals how medicinal chemistry can play a direct role in addressing this issue.
Key Features
- Highlights the need for adoption of sustainable and green chemistry pathways in drug development
- Reveals risk factors associated with the drug development process and the ways sustainable approaches can help address these
- Identifies novel and cost effective green medicinal chemistry approaches for improved efficiency and sustainability
Readership
Medicinal Chemists, pharmaceutical scientists, Biotechnologists, Green Chemists and Environmental Chemists working in both academia and industry; Students in related fields; Scientists working in Government Research Agencies; Industrial Scientists starting from Entry Level Professionals to Vice President/President
Details
- No. of pages:
- 610
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175927
About the Editors
Bimal Banik Editor
Since being awarded his PhD by the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Calcutta, Professor Banik has held positions as a Postdoctoral Fellow at Case Western Reserve University and Stevens Institute of Technology; Tenured Full Professor in Chemistry and First President’s Endowed Professor in Science & Engineering at the University of Texas-Pan American, Edinburg; an Assistant Professor in Molecular Pathology at the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston; and a Research Assistant Professor in Chemistry & Chemical Biology at Stevens Institute of Technology, New Jersey. Since 2014, he has been the Vice President of Research & Education Development of Community Health Systems of South Texas. Professor Banik has designed, synthesized, and identified novel beta lactams derived from polyaromatic compounds as anticancer agents. He is involved in the asymmetric synthesis, biological evaluation, delivery of compounds to increase the effectiveness and mechanism of actions studies of beta lactams and polyaromatic compounds as anticancer agents. Some of his catalytic methods have received exceptional recognitions by the chemical and scientific community. Professor Banik has more than 315 publications to his name and has presided over numerous research sessions at top conferences in the field, including one at the Nobel Prize celebration in Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President of Research and Education Development, Community Health Systems of South Texas, USA