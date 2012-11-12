Green and Sustainable Computing: Part I, Volume 87
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter one. Introduction and Preface
- References
- Chapter two. Techniques to Measure, Model, and Manage Power
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Problem Statement
- 3. Empirical Power Measurement
- 4. Power Estimation
- 5. Power-Aware Resource Management
- 6. Discussion
- References
- Chapter Three. Quantifying IT Energy Efficiency
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Terminology
- 3. IT Energy Consumption
- 4. Current Energy Saving Techniques
- 5. Performance Impact of Energy Saving Techniques
- 6. Existing Energy Efficiency Metrics and Certifications
- 7. Conclusion
- References
- Chapter Four. State of the Art on Technology and Practices for Improving the Energy Efficiency of Data Storage
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Taxonomy of Data Storage Solutions
- 3. Device-level Solutions
- 4. Solutions for Storage Elements
- 5. Recommendations for Best Practices
- 6. Community Efforts and Benchmarks
- 7. Conclusions
- References
- Chapter Five. Optical Interconnects for Green Computers and Data Centers
- 1. Introduction
- 2. High-Speed and Energy-Efficient Optical Interconnects
- 3. High-Speed Optical Receiver
- 4. High-Speed Optical Transmitter
- 5. Silicon Photonics Toward Exascale Computer
- 6. Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 6. Energy Harvesting for Sustainable Smart Spaces
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Energy Sustainability in Smart Spaces
- 3. Micro-Scale Energy Harvesting
- 4. Research Challenges
- 5. Conclusion
- References
- Author Index
- Subject Index
- Contents of volumes in this series
Description
Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth than journal articles usually allow. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of sugnificant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.
Key Features
- In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology
- Well-known authors and researchers in the field
- Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
- Many of the volumes are devoted to single themes or subfields of computer science
Readership
Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 12th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123965097
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123965288
Reviews
"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments."
"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments."- CHOICE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ali Hurson Serial Volume Editor
A. R. Hurson is currently a professor and Chair of Computer Science department at Missouri S&T. Before joining Missouri S&T, he was a professor of Computer Science and Engineering department at The Pennsylvania State University. His research for the past 30 years has been directed toward the design and analysis of general as well as special purpose computer architectures. His research has been supported by NSF, DARPA, the Department of Education, the Air Force, the Office of Naval Research, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, NCR Corp., General Electric, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Pennsylvania State University, and Missouri S & T. He has published over 300 technical papers in areas including multidatabases, global information sharing and processing, application of mobile agent technology, object oriented databases, mobile and pervasive computing environment, sensor and ad-hoc networks, computer architecture and cache memory, parallel and distributed processing, dataflow architectures, and VLSI algorithms. Dr. Hurson served as the Guest Co-Editor of special issues of the IEEE Proceedings on Supercomputing Technology, the Journal of Parallel and Distributed Computing on Load Balancing and Scheduling, the journal of integrated computer-aided engineering on multidatabase and interoperable systems, IEEE Transactions on Computers on Parallel Architectures and Compilation Techniques, Journal of Multimedia Tools and Applications, and Journal of Pervasive and Mobile Computing. He is the co-author of the IEEE Tutorials on Parallel Architectures for Database Systems, Multidatabase systems: An advanced solution for global information sharing, Parallel architectures for data/knowledge base systems, and Scheduling and Load Balancing in Parallel and Distributed Systems. He is also the guest Editor of advances in computers for Parallel, Distributed, and Pervasive Computing. Hurson is the Co-founder of the IEEE Symposium on Parallel and Distributed Processing (currently IPDPS) and IEEE conference on Pervasive Computing and Communications.
Professor Hurson has been active in various IEEE/ACM Conferences and has given tutorials and invited lectures for various conferences and organizations on global information sharing, database management systems, supercomputer technology, data/knowledge-based systems, dataflow processing, scheduling and load balancing, parallel computing, and Pervasive computing. He served as a member of the IEEE Computer Society Press Editorial Board, an IEEE Distinguished speaker, editor of IEEE transactions on computers, editor of Journal of Pervasive and Mobile Computing, and IEEE/ACM Computer Sciences Accreditation Board. Currently, he is serving as an ACM distinguished speaker, area editor CSI Journal of Computer Science and Engineering, and Co-Editor-in-Chief Advances in Computers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, MO, USA