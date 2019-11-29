Gray's Surgical Anatomy
1st Edition
Description
Written and edited by expert surgeons in collaboration with a world-renowned anatomist, this exquisitely illustrated reference consolidates surgical, anatomical and technical knowledge for the entire human body in a single volume. Part of the highly respected Gray’s ‘family,’ this new resource brings to life the applied anatomical knowledge that is critically important in the operating room, with a high level of detail to ensure safe and effective surgical practice. Gray’s Surgical Anatomy is unique in the field: effectively a textbook of regional anatomy, a dissection manual, and an atlas of operative procedures – making it an invaluable resource for surgeons and surgical trainees at all levels of experience, as well as students, radiologists, and anatomists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 29th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702073861
About the Editor
Peter Brennan
Professor Peter A. Brennan, MD, FRCS, FRCSI, FDSRCS, Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Professor of Surgery, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, UK. President-Elect, British Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (2015). Honorary Editor, British Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.