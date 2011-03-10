Gray's Clinical Neuroanatomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416047056, 9781437735802

Gray's Clinical Neuroanatomy

1st Edition

The Anatomic Basis for Clinical Neuroscience

Authors: Elliott Mancall David Brock
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416047056
eBook ISBN: 9781437735802
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th March 2011
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Section I: General

Chapter 1: Overview of the Organization of the Nervous System

Chapter 2: Overview of the Microstructure of the Nervous System

Chapter 3: Development of the Nervous System

Chapter 4: Cranial Meninges

Chapter 5: Ventricular System and Cerebrospinal Fluid

Chapter 6: Vascular Supply of the Brain and Spinal Cord

Section II: The Spine

Chapter 7: Spinal Column

Chapter 8: Spinal Cord and Nerve Roots

Section III: The Brain Stem and Cranial Nerves

Chapter 9: Skull

Chapter 10: Brain Stem

Chapter 11: Cranial Nerves

Chapter 12: Special Senses

Section IV: The Cerebellum

Chapter 13: Cerebellum

Section V: The Cerebrum

Chapter 14: Basal Ganglia

Chapter 15: Diencephalon

Chapter 16: Cerebral Hemispheres

Section VI: The Peripheral and Autonomic Nervous Systems

Chapter 17: Cervical Plexus

Chapter 18: Brachial Plexus

Chapter 19: Chest and Abdominal Wall

Chapter 20: Lumbar Plexus and Sacral Plexus

Chapter 21: Autonomic Nervous System

Section VII: The Neuromuscular Junction and Muscle

Chapter 22: Neuromuscular Junction

Chapter 23: Muscle

Description

Gray’s Clinical Neuroanatomy focuses on how knowing functional neuroanatomy is essential for a solid neurologic background for patient care in neurology. Elliot Mancall, David Brock, Susan Standring and Alan Crossman present the authoritative guidance of Gray’s Anatomy along with 100 clinical cases to highlight the relevance of anatomical knowledge in this body area and illustrate the principles of localization.

Key Features

  • Master complex, detailed, and difficult areas of anatomy with confidence.

  • View illustrations from Gray’s Anatomy and radiographs that depict this body area in thorough anatomical detail.

  • Apply the principles of localization thanks to 100 brief case studies that highlight key clinical conditions.

  • Tap into the anatomical authority of Gray’s Anatomy for high quality information from a name you trust.

  • Presents the guidance and expertise of a high profile team of authors and top clinical and academic contributors.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416047056
eBook ISBN:
9781437735802

About the Authors

Elliott Mancall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Department of Neurology, Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA

David Brock Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Neuronetics, Inc., Malvern, PA

