Gray's Clinical Neuroanatomy
1st Edition
The Anatomic Basis for Clinical Neuroscience
Table of Contents
Section I: General
Chapter 1: Overview of the Organization of the Nervous System
Chapter 2: Overview of the Microstructure of the Nervous System
Chapter 3: Development of the Nervous System
Chapter 4: Cranial Meninges
Chapter 5: Ventricular System and Cerebrospinal Fluid
Chapter 6: Vascular Supply of the Brain and Spinal Cord
Section II: The Spine
Chapter 7: Spinal Column
Chapter 8: Spinal Cord and Nerve Roots
Section III: The Brain Stem and Cranial Nerves
Chapter 9: Skull
Chapter 10: Brain Stem
Chapter 11: Cranial Nerves
Chapter 12: Special Senses
Section IV: The Cerebellum
Chapter 13: Cerebellum
Section V: The Cerebrum
Chapter 14: Basal Ganglia
Chapter 15: Diencephalon
Chapter 16: Cerebral Hemispheres
Section VI: The Peripheral and Autonomic Nervous Systems
Chapter 17: Cervical Plexus
Chapter 18: Brachial Plexus
Chapter 19: Chest and Abdominal Wall
Chapter 20: Lumbar Plexus and Sacral Plexus
Chapter 21: Autonomic Nervous System
Section VII: The Neuromuscular Junction and Muscle
Chapter 22: Neuromuscular Junction
Chapter 23: Muscle
Description
Gray’s Clinical Neuroanatomy focuses on how knowing functional neuroanatomy is essential for a solid neurologic background for patient care in neurology. Elliot Mancall, David Brock, Susan Standring and Alan Crossman present the authoritative guidance of Gray’s Anatomy along with 100 clinical cases to highlight the relevance of anatomical knowledge in this body area and illustrate the principles of localization.
Key Features
- Master complex, detailed, and difficult areas of anatomy with confidence.
- View illustrations from Gray’s Anatomy and radiographs that depict this body area in thorough anatomical detail.
- Apply the principles of localization thanks to 100 brief case studies that highlight key clinical conditions.
- Tap into the anatomical authority of Gray’s Anatomy for high quality information from a name you trust.
- Presents the guidance and expertise of a high profile team of authors and top clinical and academic contributors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 10th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416047056
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437735802
About the Authors
Elliott Mancall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Department of Neurology, Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA
David Brock Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, Neuronetics, Inc., Malvern, PA