Gray's Basic Anatomy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323474047, 9780323509213

Gray's Basic Anatomy

2nd Edition

Authors: Richard Drake A. Wayne Vogl Adam Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9780323509213
eBook ISBN: 9780323508506
eBook ISBN: 9780323508513
Paperback ISBN: 9780323474047
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st February 2017
Page Count: 640
Description

Depend on Gray's Basic Anatomy, 2nd Edition to deliver superbly illustrated, authoritative, interactive content preferred by both students and faculty. Easy-to-read and concise, it has a strong clinical focus that’s ideal for readers who need an efficient, high-yield anatomy textbook offering coverage of the most important anatomical concepts.

Key Features

  • Part of the renowned Gray’s family of references, featuring outstanding full-color artwork praised for its utility and clarity, relevant and accurate content, a strong clinical focus, and interactive online features.
  • Easy-to-use format
  • Online features include self-assessment questions, additional clinical, and PT cases, and much more.
  • Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book as well as new materials (outlined above) designed to produce a more rounded learning experience.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 The Body

Chapter 2 Back

Chapter 3 Thorax

Chapter 4 Abdomen

Chapter 5 Pelvis and Perineum

Chapter 6 Lower Limb

Chapter 7 Upper Limb

Chapter 8 Head and Neck

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Author

Richard Drake

Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

A. Wayne Vogl

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Adam Mitchell

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College, London, UK

