Preface

Preface Commentary: The continuing relevance of anatomy in current surgical practice and research, R Shane Tubbs

Acknowledgements

Contributors

Historical introduction: A brief history of Gray’s Anatomy, Ruth Richardson

Anatomical nomenclature

Bibliography of selected titles





Section 1 – CELLS, TISSUES AND SYSTEMS



Section Editor: Caroline B Wigley

1 Basic structure and function of cells, Abraham L Kierszenbaum

2 Integrating cells into tissues, Caroline B Wigley

3 Nervous system, Helmut Kettenmann

4 Blood, lymphoid tissues and haemopoiesis, Andrew JT George

5 Functional anatomy of the musculoskeletal system, Michael A Adams

6 Smooth muscle and the cardiovascular and lymphatic systems, Jeremy PT Ward

7 Skin and its appendages, John A McGrath, Joey E Lai-Cheong

Commentaries

1.1 Fluorescence microscopy in cell biology today, Dylan M Owen

1.2 Stem cells in regenerative medicine, Jonathan M Fishman, Paolo De Coppi, Martin A Birchall

1.3 Merkel cells, Ellen A Lumpkin

1.4 Metaplasia, Jonathan MW Slack, Leonard P Griffiths, David Tosh

1.5 Electron microscopy in the twenty-first century, Roland A Fleck

1.6 The reaction of peripheral nerves to injury, Rolfe Birch

Videos

Video 1.1 – Mitosis in a cell with fluorescently-labelled chromosomes and microtubules, Jonathon Pines, Daisuke Izawa

Video 1.5.1 – Diagnostic histopathology by electron microscopy, Roland A Fleck

Video 1.5.2 – Serial block face scanning electron microscopy(SBFSEM), Roland A Fleck

Section 2 – EMBRYOGENESIS



Section Editor: Patricia Collins

8 Preimplantation development, Alison Campbell, Patricia Collins

9 Implantation and placentation, Eric Jauniaux, Graham J Burton

10 Cell populations at gastrulation, Patricia Collins

11 Embryonic induction and cell division, Patricia Collins

12 Cell populations at the start of organogenesis, Patricia Collins

13 Early embryonic circulation, Patricia Collins

14 Pre- and postnatal development, Patricia Collins, Girish Jawaheer

15 Development of the limbs, Cheryll Tickle

Commentaries

2.1 Human anatomy informatics, Jonathan BL Bard, Paul N Schofield

2.2 An evolutionary consideration of pharyngeal development, Anthony Graham, Victoria L Shone

Videos

Video 8.1 – Human in vitro fertilization and early development, Alison Campbell

Video 9.1 – Ultrasound features of the maternal placental blood flow, Eric Jauniaux

Video 14.1 – Ultrasound features of the fetus at 26 weeks, Jonathan D Spratt, Patricia Collins

Section 3 – NEUROANATOMY



Section Editor: Alan R Crossman

16 Overview of the nervous system, Alan R Crossman, Richard Tunstall

17 Development of the nervous system, Zoltán Molnár

18 Ventricular system and subarachnoid space, Jacob Bertram Springborg, Marianne Juhler

19 Vascular supply and drainage of the brain, Paul D Griffiths

20 Spinal cord: internal organization, Monty Silverdale

21 Brainstem, Duane E Haines

22 Cerebellum, Jan Voogd

23 Diencephalon, Ido Strauss, Nir Lipsman, Andres M Lozano

24 Basal ganglia, Tipu Aziz, Erlick AC Pereira

25 Cerebral hemispheres, Guilherme C Ribas

Commentary

3.1 The resting human brain and the predictive potential of the default mode network, Stefano Sandrone

Videos

Video 18.1 – Interactive 3D rotation of the subarachnoid space, Jose C Rios

Video 18.2 – Interactive 3D rotation of the ventricles and cisterns, Jose C Rios

Video 19.1 – Rotational angiography of an intracranial aneurysm, Paul D Griffiths

Section 4 – HEAD AND NECK



Section Editor: Michael Gleeson

26 Head and neck: overview and surface anatomy, Michael Gleeson, Richard Tunstall

Head and Neck

27 External skull, Sue Black

28 Intracranial region, Juan C Fernandez-Miranda

29 Neck, John C Watkinson, Michael Gleeson

30 Face and scalp, Simon Holmes

Upper Aerodigestive Tract

31 Oral cavity, Barry KB Berkovitz

32 Infratemporal and pterygopalatine fossae and temporomandibular joint, Barrie T Evans

33 Nose, nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses, Claire Hopkins

34 Pharynx, Stephen McHanwell

35 Larynx, Stephen McHanwell

36 Development of the head and neck, Gillian M Morriss-Kay

Special Senses

37 External and middle ear, Michael Gleeson

38 Inner ear, David N Furness

39 Development of the ear, Susan Standring

40 Development of the eye, Jane C Sowden

41 Orbit and accessory visual apparatus, John G Lawrenson, Ronald H Douglas

42 Eye, Ronald H Douglas, John G Lawrenson

Commentaries

4.1 Surgery of the skull base, Juan C Fernandez-Miranda

4.2 The role of three-dimensional imaging in facial anatomical assessment, Vikram Sharma, Bruce Richard

4.3 Anatomy of facial ageing, Bryan C Mendelson, Chin-Ho Wong

Videos

Video 28.1 – 3D surface rotation of the sella turcica in the horizontal plane, Michael D Luttrell

Video 28.2 – 3D surface rotation of the sella turcica in the multiaxial plane, Michael D Luttrell

Video 28.3 – 3D surface rotation of the sella turcica in the vertical plane, Michael D Luttrell

Video 30.1 – Pan-facial fractures, Simon Holmes

Video 30.2 – Postoperative cranio-orbital imaging, Simon Holmes

Video 30.3 – A comminuted zygomatic fracture (plus Le Fort I) pattern, Simon Holmes

Video 30.4 – A comminuted zygomatic fracture pattern – post reduction, Simon Holmes

Video 32.1 – Temporomandibular joint arthroscopy demonstrating intracapsular anatomy of the joint, Gary Warburton

Video 32.2 – Endoscopic anatomy of the infratemporal and pterygopalatine fossae, Carl H Snyderman, Juan C Fernandez-Miranda

Video 4.2.1 – 3D anatomical imaging of the face, Vikram Sharma

Section 5 – THE BACK



Section Editor: Neel Anand

43 Back, Eli M Baron, Richard Tunstall

44 Development of the back, Bodo EA Christ, Martin Scaal

45 Spinal cord and spinal nerves: gross anatomy, Eli M Baron

Commentary

5.1 Minimally invasive surgical corridors to the lumbar spine, Y Raja Rampersaud

Section 6 – PECTORAL GIRDLE AND UPPER LIMB



Section Editor: Rolfe Birch

46 Pectoral girdle and upper limb: overview and surface anatomy , Rolfe Birch, Richard Tunstall

47 Development of the pectoral girdle and upper limb, Cheryll Tickle

48 Shoulder girdle and arm, Simon M Lambert

49 Elbow and forearm, Leela C Biant

50 Wrist and hand, Alistair C Ross

Commentaries

6.1 Injuries of the supraclavicular brachial plexus, Rolfe Birch

6.2 Nerves at risk from musculoskeletal injury, Rolfe Birch

6.3 Thoracic outlet syndromes, Rolfe Birch

Videos

Video 46.1 – Upper limb surface anatomy, Rolfe Birch

Video 50.1 – Movements of the hand, Rolfe Birch

Video 50.2 – Wrist block: surface anatomy, Dominic Harmon

Section 7 – THORAX



Section Editor: Jonathan D Spratt

51 Thorax: overview and surface anatomy, Jonathan D Spratt, Richard Tunstall

52 Development of the thorax, Andrew Bush (lungs), Patricia Collins (thoracic walls), Antoon FM Moorman (heart)

53 Chest wall and breast, Thomas Collin, Julie Cox

Lungs and Diaphragm

54 Pleura, lungs, trachea and bronchi, Horia Muresian

55 Diaphragm and phrenic nerves, Marios Loukas

Heart and Mediastinum

56 Mediastinum, Horia Muresian

57 Heart, Marios Loukas

58 Great vessels, Marios Loukas

Commentaries

7.1 Technical aspects and applications of diagnostic radiology, Jonathan D Spratt

7.2 Endobronchial ultrasound, Natalie M Cummings

Video

Video 52.1 – Animation of the pattern of contraction of the early heart tube, Antoon FM Moorman

Section 8 – ABDOMEN AND PELVIS



Section Editor (Abdomen): Mark D Stringer

Section Editors (Pelvis): Ariana L Smith and Alan J Wein

59 Abdomen and pelvis: overview and surface anatomy, Mark D Stringer, Ariana L Smith, Alan J Wein,Richard Tunstall

60 Development of the peritoneal cavity, gastrointestinal tract and its adnexae, Patricia Collins

61 Anterior abdominal wall, Michael J Rosen, Clayton C Petro, Mark D Stringer

62 Posterior abdominal wall and retroperitoneum, Alexander G Pitman, Donald Moss, Mark D Stringer

63 Peritoneum and peritoneal cavity, Paul H Sugarbaker

Gastrointestinal Tract

64 Abdominal oesophagus and stomach, Hugh Barr, L Max Almond

65 Small intestine, Simon M Gabe

66 Large intestine, Peter J Lunniss

Abdominal Viscera

67 Liver, J Peter A Lodge

68 Gallbladder and biliary tree, Mark D Stringer

69 Pancreas, Mohamed Rela, Mettu Srinivas Reddy

70 Spleen, Andy Petroianu

71 Suprarenal (adrenal) gland, Nancy Dugal Perrier

Urogenital System

72 Development of the urogenital system, Patricia Collins, Girish Jawaheer, Richard M Sharpe

73 True pelvis, pelvic fl oor and perineum, John OL Delancey

74 Kidney and ureter, Thomas J Guzzo, Drew A Torigian

75 Bladder, prostate and urethra, Serge Ginzburg, Anthony T Corcoran, Alexander Kutikov

76 Male reproductive system, Marc Goldstein, Akanksha Mehta

77 Female reproductive system, Lily A Arya, Nadav Schwartz

Commentaries

8.1 The neurovascular bundles of the prostate, Robert P Myers

8.2 Real-time microscopy of the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract and the hepatobiliary–pancreatic system during endoscopy, Martin Götz

Videos

Video 63.1 – Surgical exploration of the peritoneal cavity, Paul H Sugarbaker

Video 75.1 – Laparoscopic view of bladder fi lling and emptying in relation to the rectovesical pouch, Serge Ginzberg, Anthony T Corcoran, Alexander Kutikov

Video 75.2 – Laparoscopic view of anterior abdominal wall and ligaments, Serge Ginzberg, Anthony T Corcoran, Alexander Kutikov



Section 9 – PELVIC GIRDLE AND LOWER LIMB



Section Editor: R Shane Tubbs

78 Pelvic girdle and lower limb: overview and surface anatomy, Nihal Apaydin, Richard Tunstall

79 Development of the pelvic girdle and lower limb, Cheryll Tickle

80 Pelvic girdle, gluteal region and thigh, Mohammadali M Shoja

81 Hip, Donald A Neumann

82 Knee, Brion Benninger

83 Leg, Robert J Spinner, Benjamin M Howe

84 Ankle and foot, Anthony V D’Antoni

Commentaries

9.1 Nerve biomechanics, Kimberly S Topp

9.2 Functional anatomy and biomechanics of the pelvis, Andry Vleeming, Frank H Willard

9.3 Articularis genus, Stephanie J Woodley

Videos

Video 78.1 – Lower limb surface anatomy, Rolfe Birch

Video 84.1 – Ankle block: surface anatomy, Dominic Harmon

Index

BONUS IMAGING COLLECTION

Section 2

2.1 Human oocyte undergoing fertilization, cell division, blastocyst development and hatching in vitro

Section 3

3.1 MRI head: axial T2-weighted

3.2 MRI head: coronal T2-weighted

3.3 MRI head: sagittal T2-weighted

Section 4

4.1 CT neck: axial post-IV contrast

4.2 CT neck: coronal post-IV contrast

Section 7

7.1 CT chest, abdomen and pelvis: axial post-IV contrast

7.2 CT chest, abdomen and pelvis: coronal post-IV contrast

7.3 CT chest, abdomen and pelvis: sagittal post-IV contrast

Section 8

8.1 MRI male pelvis: axial T1-weighted

Section 9

9.1 MRI male pelvis: coronal T1-weighted

Eponyms

Historical bibliography: References cited in earlier editions, up to and including the thirty-eighth edition