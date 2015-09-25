Gray's Anatomy
41st Edition
The Anatomical Basis of Clinical Practice
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface Commentary: The continuing relevance of anatomy in current surgical practice and research, R Shane Tubbs
Acknowledgements
Contributors
Historical introduction: A brief history of Gray’s Anatomy, Ruth Richardson
Anatomical nomenclature
Bibliography of selected titles
Section 1 – CELLS, TISSUES AND SYSTEMS
Section Editor: Caroline B Wigley
1 Basic structure and function of cells, Abraham L Kierszenbaum
2 Integrating cells into tissues, Caroline B Wigley
3 Nervous system, Helmut Kettenmann
4 Blood, lymphoid tissues and haemopoiesis, Andrew JT George
5 Functional anatomy of the musculoskeletal system, Michael A Adams
6 Smooth muscle and the cardiovascular and lymphatic systems, Jeremy PT Ward
7 Skin and its appendages, John A McGrath, Joey E Lai-Cheong
Commentaries
1.1 Fluorescence microscopy in cell biology today, Dylan M Owen
1.2 Stem cells in regenerative medicine, Jonathan M Fishman, Paolo De Coppi, Martin A Birchall
1.3 Merkel cells, Ellen A Lumpkin
1.4 Metaplasia, Jonathan MW Slack, Leonard P Griffiths, David Tosh
1.5 Electron microscopy in the twenty-first century, Roland A Fleck
1.6 The reaction of peripheral nerves to injury, Rolfe Birch
Videos
Video 1.1 – Mitosis in a cell with fluorescently-labelled chromosomes and microtubules, Jonathon Pines, Daisuke Izawa
Video 1.5.1 – Diagnostic histopathology by electron microscopy, Roland A Fleck
Video 1.5.2 – Serial block face scanning electron microscopy(SBFSEM), Roland A Fleck
Section 2 – EMBRYOGENESIS
Section Editor: Patricia Collins
8 Preimplantation development, Alison Campbell, Patricia Collins
9 Implantation and placentation, Eric Jauniaux, Graham J Burton
10 Cell populations at gastrulation, Patricia Collins
11 Embryonic induction and cell division, Patricia Collins
12 Cell populations at the start of organogenesis, Patricia Collins
13 Early embryonic circulation, Patricia Collins
14 Pre- and postnatal development, Patricia Collins, Girish Jawaheer
15 Development of the limbs, Cheryll Tickle
Commentaries
2.1 Human anatomy informatics, Jonathan BL Bard, Paul N Schofield
2.2 An evolutionary consideration of pharyngeal development, Anthony Graham, Victoria L Shone
Videos
Video 8.1 – Human in vitro fertilization and early development, Alison Campbell
Video 9.1 – Ultrasound features of the maternal placental blood flow, Eric Jauniaux
Video 14.1 – Ultrasound features of the fetus at 26 weeks, Jonathan D Spratt, Patricia Collins
Section 3 – NEUROANATOMY
Section Editor: Alan R Crossman
16 Overview of the nervous system, Alan R Crossman, Richard Tunstall
17 Development of the nervous system, Zoltán Molnár
18 Ventricular system and subarachnoid space, Jacob Bertram Springborg, Marianne Juhler
19 Vascular supply and drainage of the brain, Paul D Griffiths
20 Spinal cord: internal organization, Monty Silverdale
21 Brainstem, Duane E Haines
22 Cerebellum, Jan Voogd
23 Diencephalon, Ido Strauss, Nir Lipsman, Andres M Lozano
24 Basal ganglia, Tipu Aziz, Erlick AC Pereira
25 Cerebral hemispheres, Guilherme C Ribas
Commentary
3.1 The resting human brain and the predictive potential of the default mode network, Stefano Sandrone
Videos
Video 18.1 – Interactive 3D rotation of the subarachnoid space, Jose C Rios
Video 18.2 – Interactive 3D rotation of the ventricles and cisterns, Jose C Rios
Video 19.1 – Rotational angiography of an intracranial aneurysm, Paul D Griffiths
Section 4 – HEAD AND NECK
Section Editor: Michael Gleeson
26 Head and neck: overview and surface anatomy, Michael Gleeson, Richard Tunstall
Head and Neck
27 External skull, Sue Black
28 Intracranial region, Juan C Fernandez-Miranda
29 Neck, John C Watkinson, Michael Gleeson
30 Face and scalp, Simon Holmes
Upper Aerodigestive Tract
31 Oral cavity, Barry KB Berkovitz
32 Infratemporal and pterygopalatine fossae and temporomandibular joint, Barrie T Evans
33 Nose, nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses, Claire Hopkins
34 Pharynx, Stephen McHanwell
35 Larynx, Stephen McHanwell
36 Development of the head and neck, Gillian M Morriss-Kay
Special Senses
37 External and middle ear, Michael Gleeson
38 Inner ear, David N Furness
39 Development of the ear, Susan Standring
40 Development of the eye, Jane C Sowden
41 Orbit and accessory visual apparatus, John G Lawrenson, Ronald H Douglas
42 Eye, Ronald H Douglas, John G Lawrenson
Commentaries
4.1 Surgery of the skull base, Juan C Fernandez-Miranda
4.2 The role of three-dimensional imaging in facial anatomical assessment, Vikram Sharma, Bruce Richard
4.3 Anatomy of facial ageing, Bryan C Mendelson, Chin-Ho Wong
Videos
Video 28.1 – 3D surface rotation of the sella turcica in the horizontal plane, Michael D Luttrell
Video 28.2 – 3D surface rotation of the sella turcica in the multiaxial plane, Michael D Luttrell
Video 28.3 – 3D surface rotation of the sella turcica in the vertical plane, Michael D Luttrell
Video 30.1 – Pan-facial fractures, Simon Holmes
Video 30.2 – Postoperative cranio-orbital imaging, Simon Holmes
Video 30.3 – A comminuted zygomatic fracture (plus Le Fort I) pattern, Simon Holmes
Video 30.4 – A comminuted zygomatic fracture pattern – post reduction, Simon Holmes
Video 32.1 – Temporomandibular joint arthroscopy demonstrating intracapsular anatomy of the joint, Gary Warburton
Video 32.2 – Endoscopic anatomy of the infratemporal and pterygopalatine fossae, Carl H Snyderman, Juan C Fernandez-Miranda
Video 4.2.1 – 3D anatomical imaging of the face, Vikram Sharma
Section 5 – THE BACK
Section Editor: Neel Anand
43 Back, Eli M Baron, Richard Tunstall
44 Development of the back, Bodo EA Christ, Martin Scaal
45 Spinal cord and spinal nerves: gross anatomy, Eli M Baron
Commentary
5.1 Minimally invasive surgical corridors to the lumbar spine, Y Raja Rampersaud
Section 6 – PECTORAL GIRDLE AND UPPER LIMB
Section Editor: Rolfe Birch
46 Pectoral girdle and upper limb: overview and surface anatomy , Rolfe Birch, Richard Tunstall
47 Development of the pectoral girdle and upper limb, Cheryll Tickle
48 Shoulder girdle and arm, Simon M Lambert
49 Elbow and forearm, Leela C Biant
50 Wrist and hand, Alistair C Ross
Commentaries
6.1 Injuries of the supraclavicular brachial plexus, Rolfe Birch
6.2 Nerves at risk from musculoskeletal injury, Rolfe Birch
6.3 Thoracic outlet syndromes, Rolfe Birch
Videos
Video 46.1 – Upper limb surface anatomy, Rolfe Birch
Video 50.1 – Movements of the hand, Rolfe Birch
Video 50.2 – Wrist block: surface anatomy, Dominic Harmon
Section 7 – THORAX
Section Editor: Jonathan D Spratt
51 Thorax: overview and surface anatomy, Jonathan D Spratt, Richard Tunstall
52 Development of the thorax, Andrew Bush (lungs), Patricia Collins (thoracic walls), Antoon FM Moorman (heart)
53 Chest wall and breast, Thomas Collin, Julie Cox
Lungs and Diaphragm
54 Pleura, lungs, trachea and bronchi, Horia Muresian
55 Diaphragm and phrenic nerves, Marios Loukas
Heart and Mediastinum
56 Mediastinum, Horia Muresian
57 Heart, Marios Loukas
58 Great vessels, Marios Loukas
Commentaries
7.1 Technical aspects and applications of diagnostic radiology, Jonathan D Spratt
7.2 Endobronchial ultrasound, Natalie M Cummings
Video
Video 52.1 – Animation of the pattern of contraction of the early heart tube, Antoon FM Moorman
Section 8 – ABDOMEN AND PELVIS
Section Editor (Abdomen): Mark D Stringer
Section Editors (Pelvis): Ariana L Smith and Alan J Wein
59 Abdomen and pelvis: overview and surface anatomy, Mark D Stringer, Ariana L Smith, Alan J Wein,Richard Tunstall
60 Development of the peritoneal cavity, gastrointestinal tract and its adnexae, Patricia Collins
61 Anterior abdominal wall, Michael J Rosen, Clayton C Petro, Mark D Stringer
62 Posterior abdominal wall and retroperitoneum, Alexander G Pitman, Donald Moss, Mark D Stringer
63 Peritoneum and peritoneal cavity, Paul H Sugarbaker
Gastrointestinal Tract
64 Abdominal oesophagus and stomach, Hugh Barr, L Max Almond
65 Small intestine, Simon M Gabe
66 Large intestine, Peter J Lunniss
Abdominal Viscera
67 Liver, J Peter A Lodge
68 Gallbladder and biliary tree, Mark D Stringer
69 Pancreas, Mohamed Rela, Mettu Srinivas Reddy
70 Spleen, Andy Petroianu
71 Suprarenal (adrenal) gland, Nancy Dugal Perrier
Urogenital System
72 Development of the urogenital system, Patricia Collins, Girish Jawaheer, Richard M Sharpe
73 True pelvis, pelvic fl oor and perineum, John OL Delancey
74 Kidney and ureter, Thomas J Guzzo, Drew A Torigian
75 Bladder, prostate and urethra, Serge Ginzburg, Anthony T Corcoran, Alexander Kutikov
76 Male reproductive system, Marc Goldstein, Akanksha Mehta
77 Female reproductive system, Lily A Arya, Nadav Schwartz
Commentaries
8.1 The neurovascular bundles of the prostate, Robert P Myers
8.2 Real-time microscopy of the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract and the hepatobiliary–pancreatic system during endoscopy, Martin Götz
Videos
Video 63.1 – Surgical exploration of the peritoneal cavity, Paul H Sugarbaker
Video 75.1 – Laparoscopic view of bladder fi lling and emptying in relation to the rectovesical pouch, Serge Ginzberg, Anthony T Corcoran, Alexander Kutikov
Video 75.2 – Laparoscopic view of anterior abdominal wall and ligaments, Serge Ginzberg, Anthony T Corcoran, Alexander Kutikov
Section 9 – PELVIC GIRDLE AND LOWER LIMB
Section Editor: R Shane Tubbs
78 Pelvic girdle and lower limb: overview and surface anatomy, Nihal Apaydin, Richard Tunstall
79 Development of the pelvic girdle and lower limb, Cheryll Tickle
80 Pelvic girdle, gluteal region and thigh, Mohammadali M Shoja
81 Hip, Donald A Neumann
82 Knee, Brion Benninger
83 Leg, Robert J Spinner, Benjamin M Howe
84 Ankle and foot, Anthony V D’Antoni
Commentaries
9.1 Nerve biomechanics, Kimberly S Topp
9.2 Functional anatomy and biomechanics of the pelvis, Andry Vleeming, Frank H Willard
9.3 Articularis genus, Stephanie J Woodley
Videos
Video 78.1 – Lower limb surface anatomy, Rolfe Birch
Video 84.1 – Ankle block: surface anatomy, Dominic Harmon
Index
BONUS IMAGING COLLECTION
Section 2
2.1 Human oocyte undergoing fertilization, cell division, blastocyst development and hatching in vitro
Section 3
3.1 MRI head: axial T2-weighted
3.2 MRI head: coronal T2-weighted
3.3 MRI head: sagittal T2-weighted
Section 4
4.1 CT neck: axial post-IV contrast
4.2 CT neck: coronal post-IV contrast
Section 7
7.1 CT chest, abdomen and pelvis: axial post-IV contrast
7.2 CT chest, abdomen and pelvis: coronal post-IV contrast
7.3 CT chest, abdomen and pelvis: sagittal post-IV contrast
Section 8
8.1 MRI male pelvis: axial T1-weighted
Section 9
9.1 MRI male pelvis: coronal T1-weighted
Eponyms
Historical bibliography: References cited in earlier editions, up to and including the thirty-eighth edition
Description
In 1858, Drs. Henry Gray and Henry Vandyke Carter created a book for their surgical colleagues that established an enduring standard among anatomical texts. After more than 150 years of continuous publication, Gray’s Anatomy remains the definitive, comprehensive reference on the subject, offering ready access to the information you need to ensure safe, effective practice.
This 41st edition has been meticulously revised and updated throughout, reflecting the very latest understanding of clinical anatomy from field leaders around the world. The book’s traditional lavish art programme and clear text have been further honed and enhanced, while major advances in imaging techniques and the new insights they bring are fully captured in new state-of-the-art X-ray, CT, MR, and ultrasonic images.
The completely reconfigured accompanying eBook version is richly enhanced with additional content and media, covering all the body regions, cell biology and embryogenesis. This unlocks a whole new level of related information, interactivity and understanding, in keeping with the spirit of innovation that has characterized Gray’s Anatomy since its inception.
Key Features
- Presents the most detailed and dependable coverage of anatomy available anywhere.
- Regional organization collects all relevant material on each body area together in one place, making access to core information easier for clinical readers.
- Anatomical information is matched with key clinical information where relevant.
- Numerous clinical discussions emphasize considerations that may affect medical care.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 25th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702052309
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071645
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702063060
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702068515
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702068522
Reviews
"This book has really excellent content. It’s the first point of call for a query, better than standard textbooks. Good authorage and editorial input is evident. A new edition of Gray’s always has to live up to its historical place in the medical world. The new edition updates content, is well presented, readable and accurate. This is supported by quality illustrations. A book for those wanting a reference source for anatomy which is reliable and current."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Susan Standring Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Anatomy, Head of Anatomy and Human Sciences, King's College London, London, UK