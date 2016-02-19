Graphs, Groups and Surfaces - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444876430, 9780080871196

Graphs, Groups and Surfaces, Volume 8

2nd Edition

Authors: A.T. White
eBook ISBN: 9780080871196
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 313
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Historical Setting. A Brief Introduction to Graph Theory. The Automorphism Group of a Graph. The Cayley Color Graph of a Group Presentation. An Introduction to Surface Topology. Imbedding Problems in Graph Theory. The Genus of a Group. Map-coloring Problems. Quotient Graphs and Quotient Manifolds (and Quotient Groups!). Voltage Graphs. Non-orientable Graph Imbeddings. Block Designs. Hypergraph Imbeddings. Map Automorphism Groups. Change Ringing. References. Bibliography.

Description

The field of topological graph theory has expanded greatly in the ten years since the first edition of this book appeared. The original nine chapters of this classic work have therefore been revised and updated. Six new chapters have been added, dealing with: voltage graphs, non-orientable imbeddings, block designs associated with graph imbeddings, hypergraph imbeddings, map automorphism groups and change ringing.

Thirty-two new problems have been added to this new edition, so that there are now 181 in all; 22 of these have been designated as difficult'' and 9 asunsolved''. Three of the four unsolved problems from the first edition have been solved in the ten years between editions; they are now marked as difficult''.

Details

No. of pages:
313
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1984
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871196

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

A.T. White Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI 49008, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.