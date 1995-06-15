Graphics Gems V (IBM Version) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125434553, 9780080507576

Graphics Gems V (IBM Version)

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Paeth
eBook ISBN: 9780080507576
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125434553
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 15th June 1995
Page Count: 438
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
69.99
59.49
10200.00
8670.00
108.18
91.95
101.00
85.85
76.95
65.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
71.95
61.16
57.99
49.29
94.95
80.71
94.95
80.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Polygons and Polyhedra. Geometry. Transformations. Curves and Surfaces. Ray Tracing. Shading. Frame Buffer Techniques. Image Processing. Graphic Design. Utilities.

Description

Graphics Gems V is the newest volume in The Graphics Gems Series. It is intended to provide the graphics community with a set of practical tools for implementing new ideas and techniques, and to offer working solutions to real programming problems. These tools are written by a wide variety of graphics programmers from industry, academia, and research. The books in the series have become essential, time-saving tools for many programmers.

Key Features

  • Latest collection of graphics tips in The Graphics Gems Series written by the leading programmers in the field
  • Contains over 50 new gems displaying some of the most recent and innovative techniques in graphics programming
  • Includes gems covering ellipses, splines, Bezier curves, and ray tracing

Readership

Graphics programmers, C programmers, graphics researchers, students, designers, and professionals interested in computer graphics. Also of interest to mathematicians, engineers, and scientists using C.

Details

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080507576
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125434553

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Alan Paeth Author

Alan W. Paeth is a professor of computer science at Okanagan University College in British Columbia. Previously, he was a research scientist specializing in VLSI technology at Xerox PARC. The principle architect of the first operational Pixelplanes silicon, he also fabricated the first Berkeley RISC and SGI Graphics Engine chips. His degrees span three calendar decades and three fields: Engineering, Mathematics, and Computer Science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Okanagan University College

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.