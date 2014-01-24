Graphene - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857095084, 9780857099334

Graphene

1st Edition

Properties, Preparation, Characterisation and Devices

Editors: Viera Skakalova Alan B. Kaiser
eBook ISBN: 9780857099334
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857095084
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th January 2014
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
173.00
147.05
250.00
212.50
190.00
161.50
269.04
228.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
190.00
161.50
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Electronic and Optical Materials

Preface

Part I: Preparation of graphene

1. Epitaxial growth of graphene on silicon carbide (SiC)

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Ultrahigh vacuum (UHV) thermal decomposition of single-crystal SiC

1.3 Thermal decomposition of single-crystal SiC under ambient pressure conditions

1.4 Thermal decomposition of single-crystal SiC thin films and polycrystalline SiC substrates

1.5 Epitaxial graphene formed by intercalation

1.6 Conclusion

1.7 Acknowledgements

1.8 References

2. Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) growth of graphene films

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) on nickel

2.3 Graphene with large domain sizes on copper

2.4 Growth on copper single crystals

2.5 Periodically stacked multilayers

2.6 Isotope labeling of CVD graphene

2.7 Conclusion

2.8 Acknowledgment

2.9 References

3. Chemically derived graphene

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Synthesis of graphene oxide (GO)

3.3 Reduction of graphene oxide (GO)

3.4 Physicochemical structure of graphene oxide (GO)

3.5 Electrical transport in graphene oxide (GO)

3.6 Applications of graphene oxide/reduced graphene oxide (GO/RGO)

3.7 Conclusion

3.8 Acknowledgements

3.9 References

4. Graphene produced by electrochemical exfoliation

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Synthesis of graphene by electrochemical exfoliation: a basic concept

4.3 Applications of graphene and graphene-based materials

4.4 Conclusion

4.5 Acknowledgments

4.6 References

Part II: Characterisation of graphene

5. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) of graphene

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Graphene structure basics

5.3 Electron diffraction analysis of graphene

5.4 Graphene and defects in graphene observed by aberration-corrected transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM)

5.5 Insights from electron microscopic studies of graphene

5.6 Conclusion

5.7 References

6. Scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) of graphene

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Morphology, perfection and electronic structure of graphene flakes deposited on inert substrates

6.3 Morphology, perfection and electronic structure of graphene epitaxially grown on semiconductor and metallic substrates

6.4 Scanning tunneling microscopy (STM)/scanning tunneling spectroscopy (STS) of point defects

6.5 STM/STS on graphene nanoribbons (GNR)

6.6 Conclusion

6.7 References

7. Raman spectroscopy of graphene

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Principles of Raman scattering

7.3 Phonons in graphene

7.4 Electronic structure of graphene

7.5 Raman spectrum of graphene

7.6 Conclusion

7.7 Acknowledgement

7.8 References

8. Photoemission of low-dimensional carbon systems

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Photoemission spectroscopy

8.3 Accessing the electronic properties of carbon sp2 hybridized systems: the C1s core level

8.4 Chemical state identification: inspection of bonding environments

8.5 Valence-band electronic structure

8.6 Conclusion

8.7 Acknowledgements

8.8 References

Part III: Electronic transport properties of graphene and graphene devices

9. Electronic transport in graphene: towards high mobility

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Metrics for scattering strength

9.3 Methods of graphene synthesis

9.4 Sources of scattering in graphene

9.5 Approaches to increase carrier mobility

9.6 Physical phenomena in high-mobility graphene

9.7 Conclusion

9.8 Acknowledgments

9.9 References

10. Electronic transport in bilayer graphene

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Historical development of bilayer graphene

10.3 Transport properties in bilayer graphene systems

10.4 Many-body effects of transport properties in bilayer graphene

10.5 Conclusion

10.6 References

11. Effect of adsorbents on electronic transport in graphene

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Interaction of adsorbates with graphene

11.3 Transfer-induced metal and molecule adsorptions

11.4 Influence of adsorbates on graphene field-effect transistors

11.5 Removal of polymer residues on graphene

11.6 Conclusion

11.7 References

12. Single-charge transport in graphene

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Single-charge tunneling

12.3 Electrical properties of graphene

12.4 Single-charge tunneling in graphene

12.5 Charge localization in graphene

12.6 Conclusion

12.7 References

13. Graphene spintronics

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Theories and important concepts

13.3 Experiments for generating pure spin current and the physical properties of pure spin current

13.4 Conclusion and future trends

13.5 References

14. Graphene nanoelectromechanics (NEMS)

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Graphene versus silicon

14.3 Graphene mechanical attributes

14.4 Fabrication technology for graphene microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)

14.5 Graphene nanoresonators

14.6 Graphene nanomechanical sensors

14.7 Conclusion and future trends

14.8 References

Index

Description

Graphene: Properties, Preparation, Characterisation and Devices reviews the preparation and properties of this exciting material. Graphene is a single-atom-thick sheet of carbon with properties, such as the ability to conduct light and electrons, which could make it potentially suitable for a variety of devices and applications, including electronics, sensors, and photonics.

Chapters in part one explore the preparation of , including epitaxial growth of graphene on silicon carbide, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) growth of graphene films, chemically derived graphene, and graphene produced by electrochemical exfoliation. Part two focuses on the characterization of graphene using techniques including transmission electron microscopy (TEM), scanning tunneling microscopy (STM), and Raman spectroscopy. These chapters also discuss photoemission of low dimensional carbon systems. Finally, chapters in part three discuss electronic transport properties of graphene and graphene devices. This part highlights electronic transport in bilayer graphene, single charge transport, and the effect of adsorbents on electronic transport in graphene. It also explores graphene spintronics and nano-electro-mechanics (NEMS).

Graphene is a comprehensive resource for academics, materials scientists, and electrical engineers working in the microelectronics and optoelectronics industries.

Key Features

  • Explores the graphene preparation techniques, including epitaxial growth on silicon carbide, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), chemical derivation, and electrochemical exfoliation
  • Focuses on the characterization of graphene using transmission electron microscopy (TEM), scanning tunneling microscopy (STM), and Raman spectroscopy
  • A comprehensive resource for academics, materials scientists, and electrical engineers

Readership

Materials scientists and electrical engineers working in the microelectronics and optoelectronics industry

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099334
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857095084

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Viera Skakalova Editor

Viera Skákalová works for the Faculty of Physics, University of Vienna, Austria.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Vienna, Austria

Alan B. Kaiser Editor

Alan Kaiser is Emeritus Professor at the School of Chemical and Physical Sciences and MacDiarmid Institute for Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology, Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

Affiliations and Expertise

Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.