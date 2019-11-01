Graphene for Flexible Lighting and Displays
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Transparent Conducting Electrodes in Lighting and Displays
3. Graphene
4. Graphene Synthesis and Preparation of Flexible Graphene Electrodes
5. Applications of Flexible Graphene Electrode
6. Graphene-based Buffer Layers for Light-Emitting Diodes
7. Graphene-based Quantum Dot Emitters for Light-Emitting Diodes
8. Graphene-Based Stretchable Electrodes
9. Conclusion and Outlook
Description
Graphene for Next Generation Lighting and Displays provides readers with a comprehensive overview of graphene, flexible graphene electrodes, and graphene-based next-generation display and lighting. The book covers a wide range of information, including the basic physics of graphene and recent trends in technical developments for graphene-based flexible and stretchable light-emitting devices. In addition, it discusses future prospects and suggests further directions for research on graphene-based next-generation displays and lightings.
In addition, the book includes sections on the fundamental properties of graphene, synthetic methods of graphene, preparation of graphene electrodes and composite electrodes, and doping methods for graphene electrodes. Potential applications are also addressed including graphene-based flexible electrodes, buffer layer, emitters, and graphene-based stretchable electrodes.
Key Features
- Reviews the most promising applications, including OLEDs, graphene-based buffer layers for LEDs, quantum dot emitters, and stretchable graphene electrodes
- Describes practical approaches in modifying the properties of graphene for the purpose of optoelectronic applications
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers, Nanomaterials and nanotechnology researchers, R&D professionals in LED and electronics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024829
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Tae Woo Lee Editor
Tae-Woo Lee is an associate professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Seoul National University, Korea. He received his Ph.D in chemical engineering from KAIST, Korea in February 2002. Then, he joined Bell Laboratories, USA as a postdoctoral researcher in 2002. From September 2003 to August 2008, he worked in Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, Samsung Electronics as a member of research staff. From August 2008 to August 2016, he worked as assistant and associate professor at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), Korea. He received a prestigious Korea Young Scientist Award from the President of Korea in 2008 and The Scientist of the Month Award from the ministry of science, ICT and future planning in 2013. He is author and co-author of 139 papers including Science, Nature Photonics, Science Advances, Nature Communications, PNAS, Energy and Environmental Science, Angewandte Chemie, Advanced Materials, Nano Letters, and Advanced Functional Materials, as well as inventor and co-inventor of 339 patents (155 Korean patents and 184 international patents). His research focuses on organic, organic-inorganic hybrid, perovskite, and carbon & 2D materials and their applications to flexible electronics, printed electronics, displays, solid-state lightings, solar energy conversion devices, and neuromorphic devices.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Seoul National University, Korea