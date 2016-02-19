Graph Theory and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444705389, 9780080867786

Graph Theory and Applications, Volume 38

1st Edition

Editors: J. Akiyama Y. Egawa H. Enomoto
eBook ISBN: 9780080867786
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 417
No. of pages:
417
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1989
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867786

About the Editors

J. Akiyama Editor

Y. Egawa Editor

H. Enomoto Editor

