Gradient-Enhanced Continuum Plasticity
1st Edition
Description
Gradient-Enhanced Continuum Plasticity provides an expansive review of gradient-enhanced continuum plasticity from the initial stage to current research trends in experimental, theoretical, computational, and numerical investigations. Starting with an overview of continuum mechanics and classical plasticity, the book then delves into concise lessons covering basic principles and applications, such as outlining the use of the finite element method to solve problems with size effects, mesh sensitivity, and high velocity impact loading. Insight into solving problems related to grain boundary modelling, plasticity damage modelling, and thermos-mechanical coupling is included as well. All the major theories are explored, providing readers with a guide to understanding the various concepts of and differences between an array of gradient-enhanced continuum plasticity models.
Key Features
- Outlines the concepts of and differences between various gradient-enhanced continuum plasticity models
- Provides guidance on problem solving for size effects, mesh-sensitivity tests, thermo-mechanical coupling
- Reviews experimental, numerical, and theoretical issues in gradient-enhanced continuum plasticity
- Describes micromechanical aspects from experimental observations
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in materials science and mechanical engineering; secondary audience of R&D/industry professionals
Table of Contents
- Review of Theoretical Developments on Gradient-Enhanced Continuum Plasticity
2. Review of Experimental Observations Gradient-Enhnanced Continuum Plasticity
3. Review of Numerical Simulations on Gradient Enhanced Continuum Plasticity
4. Coupled Thermo-Mechanical Theory for Small Deformation
5. Coupled Thermo-Mechanical Theory for Finite Deformation
6. Physicall-Based Gradient-Enhanced Continuum Plasticity
7. Numerical Solutions
8. Open Issues
9. High Resolution Techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 6th April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128177662
About the Author
George Voyiadjis
Boyd Professor at the Louisiana State University, in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He was the recipient of the 2008 Nathan M. Newark Medal of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He is currently a Distinguished Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Academy of Mechanic, Society of Engineering Science and Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He is currently the Chair of the Executive Board of the Materials Division of ASME, and also on the editorial board of numerous engineering journals. Dr. Voyiadjis is an expert in multiscale modelling of size effects in materials with different methods of atomistic simulation and continuum enhanced models including gradient plasticity and gradient damage. He has also conducted research in damage mechanics, numerical simulation of material behaviour, inelastic behaviour, thermal effects, and much more. He has over 280 refereed journal articles and 18 books (11 as editor) to his credit, and over 50 graduate students (31 Ph.Ds.) have completed their degrees under his direction.
Affiliations and Expertise
Boyd Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Louisiana State University, USA
Yooseob Song
Dr. Song received his Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Louisiana State University (LSU) in 2018. He is currently a Postdoctoral Researcher at LSU focusing on multiscale modeling and simulation of metals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Researcher, LSU