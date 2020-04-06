Gradient-Enhanced Continuum Plasticity

Boyd Professor at the Louisiana State University, in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He was the recipient of the 2008 Nathan M. Newark Medal of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He is currently a Distinguished Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Academy of Mechanic, Society of Engineering Science and Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He is currently the Chair of the Executive Board of the Materials Division of ASME, and also on the editorial board of numerous engineering journals. Dr. Voyiadjis is an expert in multiscale modelling of size effects in materials with different methods of atomistic simulation and continuum enhanced models including gradient plasticity and gradient damage. He has also conducted research in damage mechanics, numerical simulation of material behaviour, inelastic behaviour, thermal effects, and much more. He has over 280 refereed journal articles and 18 books (11 as editor) to his credit, and over 50 graduate students (31 Ph.Ds.) have completed their degrees under his direction.