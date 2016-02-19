GPI Membrane Anchors
1st Edition
Description
GPI Membrane Anchors reviews major advances in our understanding of glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) membrane anchors. The book examines the GPI structure and its originality as an anchoring device, its ubiquitous distribution, the main steps of its biosynthetic pathway, and the elegant means by which a protein signals for GPI attachment. It also presents evidence for the uniqueness of GPI as a tag in intracellular traffic and as a mediator of transmembrane signaling. This volume is organized into 20 chapters and begins with a discussion of the structural requirements of a nascent protein for processing to a PI-G anchored form, with emphasis on experiments on intact cells and cell-free systems. It then turns to the mechanisms underlying signal transduction by GPI-anchored membrane proteins, the LY-6 superfamily of GPI-anchored molecules, and glycosylated-phosphatidylinositols as virulence factors in Leishmania. The reader is also introduced to the molecular biology of GPI-anchored border hydrolases, the role of GPIs and their inositolglycan derivatives in the mediation of insulin and growth factor function, and biosynthesis and cellular localization of GPI-modified glycoproteins in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. An account of electrospray mass spectrometry of a C-terminal peptide purified from the scrapie isoform of the scrapie prion protein is also given. The book concludes with a chapter on GPI-anchored recognition molecules that function in axonal fasciculation, growth, and guidance in the nervous system. This book is a valuable resource for students and researchers in the fields of cell biology and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Structural requirements of a nascent protein for processing to a PI-G anchored form: studies in intact cells and cell-free systems
Signal transduction by GPI-anchored membrane proteins
Emergence of the LY-6 superfamily of GPI-anchored molecules
Glycosylated-phosphatidylinositols as virulence factors in Leishmania
Why do so many surface proteins of trypanosomatids have GPI-anchors?
Probing the signal for glycophosphatidylinositol anchor attachment using decay accelerating factor as a model system
Inositolglycans and cellular signalling
Electrospray mass spectrometry of the glycosylinositol phospholipid of the scrapie prion protein
Biosynthesis of glycophosphoinositol anchors in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Characterization of the plasma glycosylphosphatidylinositol-specific phospholipase D (GPI-PLD)
Evolutionary aspects of GPI metabolism in kinetoplastid parasites
Biosynthesis of glycosyl-phosphatidylinositol
Polarized sorting of GPI-linked proteins in epithelia and membrane microdomains
Evaluation of somatic cell variants deficient in glycosylphosphatidyl-inositol anchoring as candidates for genetic correction
Biochemical and functional characterization of a glycolipid anchored cell adhesion molecule in Dictyostelium discoideum
The molecular biology of GPI-anchored border hydrolases
The biology of the glycosylphosphatidylinositol-specific phospholipase C of Trypanosoma brucei
Bacterial PIPLCs - unique properties and usefulness in studies on GPI anchors
A chemical modification that makes glycoinositol phospholipids resistant to phospholipase C cleavage: fatty acid acylation of inositol
Glycosylphosphatidylinositol anchored recognition molecules that function in axonal fasciculation, growth and guidance in the nervous system
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 22nd May 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156097