GPI Membrane Anchors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121593902, 9780323156097

GPI Membrane Anchors

1st Edition

Editors: M Almeida
eBook ISBN: 9780323156097
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd May 1992
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

GPI Membrane Anchors reviews major advances in our understanding of glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) membrane anchors. The book examines the GPI structure and its originality as an anchoring device, its ubiquitous distribution, the main steps of its biosynthetic pathway, and the elegant means by which a protein signals for GPI attachment. It also presents evidence for the uniqueness of GPI as a tag in intracellular traffic and as a mediator of transmembrane signaling. This volume is organized into 20 chapters and begins with a discussion of the structural requirements of a nascent protein for processing to a PI-G anchored form, with emphasis on experiments on intact cells and cell-free systems. It then turns to the mechanisms underlying signal transduction by GPI-anchored membrane proteins, the LY-6 superfamily of GPI-anchored molecules, and glycosylated-phosphatidylinositols as virulence factors in Leishmania. The reader is also introduced to the molecular biology of GPI-anchored border hydrolases, the role of GPIs and their inositolglycan derivatives in the mediation of insulin and growth factor function, and biosynthesis and cellular localization of GPI-modified glycoproteins in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. An account of electrospray mass spectrometry of a C-terminal peptide purified from the scrapie isoform of the scrapie prion protein is also given. The book concludes with a chapter on GPI-anchored recognition molecules that function in axonal fasciculation, growth, and guidance in the nervous system. This book is a valuable resource for students and researchers in the fields of cell biology and biochemistry.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Structural requirements of a nascent protein for processing to a PI-G anchored form: studies in intact cells and cell-free systems

Signal transduction by GPI-anchored membrane proteins

Emergence of the LY-6 superfamily of GPI-anchored molecules

Glycosylated-phosphatidylinositols as virulence factors in Leishmania

Why do so many surface proteins of trypanosomatids have GPI-anchors?

Probing the signal for glycophosphatidylinositol anchor attachment using decay accelerating factor as a model system

Inositolglycans and cellular signalling

Electrospray mass spectrometry of the glycosylinositol phospholipid of the scrapie prion protein

Biosynthesis of glycophosphoinositol anchors in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Characterization of the plasma glycosylphosphatidylinositol-specific phospholipase D (GPI-PLD)

Evolutionary aspects of GPI metabolism in kinetoplastid parasites

Biosynthesis of glycosyl-phosphatidylinositol

Polarized sorting of GPI-linked proteins in epithelia and membrane microdomains

Evaluation of somatic cell variants deficient in glycosylphosphatidyl-inositol anchoring as candidates for genetic correction

Biochemical and functional characterization of a glycolipid anchored cell adhesion molecule in Dictyostelium discoideum

The molecular biology of GPI-anchored border hydrolases

The biology of the glycosylphosphatidylinositol-specific phospholipase C of Trypanosoma brucei

Bacterial PIPLCs - unique properties and usefulness in studies on GPI anchors

A chemical modification that makes glycoinositol phospholipids resistant to phospholipase C cleavage: fatty acid acylation of inositol

Glycosylphosphatidylinositol anchored recognition molecules that function in axonal fasciculation, growth and guidance in the nervous system


Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156097

About the Editor

M Almeida

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.